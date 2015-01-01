पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेल यात्रियों के लिए जरूरी खबर:ट्रेन टिकट की बुकिंग को लेकर IRCTC का नया नियम; अब ट्रेन शुरू होने के पांच मिनट पहले भी मिलेंगी सीटें

नई दिल्ली22 मिनट पहले
  • नए नियम के मुताबिक, अब ट्रेन शुरू होने के पांच मिनट पहले भी सीटें उपलब्ध हो सकेंगी।

अगर आप इस दिवाली या छठ पूजा पर घर जाने की तैयार कर रहे हैं तो आपके लिए जरूरी खबर है। इंडियन रेलवे कैटरिंग एंड टूरिज्म कॉरपोरेशन (IRCTC) ने टिकट बुकिंग के लिए नए नियम जारी कर दिया है। इस नियम के मुताबिक, अब ट्रेन शुरू होने के पांच मिनट पहले भी सीटें उपलब्ध हो सकेंगी।

इंडियन रेलवे ट्रेन के रवाना होने के आधे घंटे पहले दूसरा चार्ट बनाएगा ताकि आखिरी समय में सीटें खाली होने पर कुछ लोगों को सीटों का आवंटन हो सके और वो अपनी यात्रा कर सकें। बता दें कि पिछले कुछ महीनों में कोरोनावायरस संक्रमण की वजह से दूसरा चार्ट दो घंटा पहले तैयार हो रहा था।

टिकट कैंसिल पर रिफंड भी

इंडियन रेलवे की तरफ से जारी बयान में कहा गया है कि दूसरा रिजर्वेशन चार्ट ट्रेन खुलने से 30 मिनट से लेकर 5 मिनट पहले तक जारी हो सकता है। इस दौरान अगर ट्रेन के टिकट कैंसिल किए जाते हैं तो रिफंड मिल जाएगा। इससे उन यात्रियों को राहत मिलेगी जिनका प्लान आखिरी मिनट में बदल जाता है और ट्रेन टिकट कैंसिल कराना पड़ता है।

टिकट बुकिंग का नया नियम 10 अक्टूबर से लागू हो गया है। आईआरसीटीसी के ऑनलाइन बुकिंग के बाकी नियमों में कोई बदलाव नहीं किया गया है। रेलवे के अधिकारियों के मुताबिक, यात्रियों को दो घंटे पहले रेलवे स्टेशन पर आना होगा।

जानिए क्या था पहले नियम ?

बता दें कि कोरोना से पहले आईआरसीटीसी पहला चार्ट ट्रेन खुलने के 4 घंटे पहले जारी करता था। बाकी बची सीटों के लिए टिकट काउंटर से टिकट बुक कराया जा सकता था। यहां तक की आधा घंटा पहले भी काउंटर से टिकट मिल जाता था।

दूसरा चार्ट बनने से पहले ऑनलाइन भी टिकट बुकिंग किया जा सकता था। ये सीट पहले आओ-पहले पाओ के आधार पर मिलते थे। रेलवे के सभी ज़ोन में अब ट्रेन खुलने से आधा घंटा पहले दूसरा रिजर्वेशन चार्ट जारी होगा। यह यात्रियों की सुविधा के लिए किया गया है।

