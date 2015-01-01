पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • IRDA Approves Merger Of HDFC Ergo Health With HDFC Ergo General Insurance

अंतिम मुहर:एचडीएफसी एर्गो हेल्थ की एचडीएफसी एर्गो जनरल इंश्योरेंस में विलय को इरडा की मंजूरी

नई दिल्ली16 मिनट पहले
आवास ऋण देने वाले एचडीएफसी लिमिटेड ने गुरुवार को कहा कि बीमा नियामक इरडा ने एचडीएफसी एर्गो हेल्थ इंश्योरेंस का एचडीएफसी एर्गो जनरल इंश्योरेंस में विलय को अंतिम मंजूरी दे दी है।

इससे पहले, सितंबर महीने में नेशनल कंपनी लाॅ ट्रिब्यूनल (NCLT) ने एचडीएफसी एर्गो हेल्थ इंश्योरेंस (पूर्व में अपोलो म्यूनिख हेल्थ इंश्योरेंस कंपनी लि.) और एचडीएफसी एर्गो जनरल इंश्योरेंस के बीच विलय को मंजूरी दे दी थी।

एचडीएफसी ने शेयर बाजार को दी जानकारी में बताया कि इरडा ने 11 नवंबर 2020 के पत्र के जरिए एचडीएफसी एर्गो हेल्थ इंश्योरेंस का एचडीएफसी एर्गो जनरल इंश्योरेंस में विलय को अंतिम मंजूरी दे दी। योजना के तहत विलय शेयर अदला-बदली के जरिए होगा। इसके अंतर्गत 100:385 के अनुपात में शेयरों की अदला बदली होगी। यानी एचडीएफसी एर्गो हेल्थ के 385 शेयर के बदले एचडीएफसी एर्गो के 100 शेयर मिलेंगे।

विलय के बाद एचडीएफसी की एचडीएफसी एर्गो में 50.28 प्रतिशत हिस्सेदारी होगी। इससे पहले, एचडीएफसी एर्गो ने अपोलो म्यूनिख हेल्थ इंश्योरेंस कंपनी लि. में बहुलांश हिस्सेदारी खरीदी थी।

