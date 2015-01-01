पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नए साल की गुड न्यूज:गुजरात के आईटी सेक्टर में आगामी 6-8 महीनों में 35 हजार से ज्यादा नौकरियां होंगी

अहमदाबाद30 मिनट पहलेलेखक: विमुक्त दवे
  • आगामी जनवरी-मार्च महीने के दरमियान बड़े पैमाने पर हायिरंग हो सकती हैं
  • आईटी कंपनियां अब रुका इंक्रीमेंट के साथ प्रमोशन भी दे रही हैं
  • अमेरिका से बड़े पैमाने पर भारत को काम मिलने की संभावना

कोरोना ने देश और दुनिया की इकोनॉमी को भारी नुकसान पहुंचाया है और लाखों लोगों की नौकरियां चली गईं। लेकिन अब नए साल की शुरुआत में गुड न्यूज ये है कि गुजरात की इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजी (आईटी) इंडस्ट्री में आने वाले 6-8 महीनों में करीब 30 से 35 हजार नई नौकरियां खड़ी हो सकती हैं। गुजरात इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स एंड सॉफ्टवेयर इंडस्ट्रीज एसोसिएशन (गेसिया, आईटी एसोसिशएन) के चेयरमैन मौलिक भंसाली ने बताया कि भारत में धीरे-धीरे काम बढ़ रहा है और अब जनवरी से वेस्टर्न देशों से भी काम आना शुरू हो जाएगा। इन परिस्थितियों को देखते हुए आने वाले दिनों में आईटी सेक्टर में कंपनियों ने जो रिक्रूटमेंट होल्ड पर रखे थे, वे धीरे-धीरे इसे फिर से शुरू कर सकती हैं। यानी की आने वाले मार्च-अप्रैल तक में जॉब की दर 10-15% बढ़ सकती है।

ज्यादातर कंपनियां जनवरी के बाद हायरिंग करेंगी
देव इन्फोकॉम के सीएमडी जैमिन शाह बताते हैं कि अमेरिका में इन दिनों चुनावी माहौल है और वहां से कितना बिजनेस आएगा, यह जनवरी में ही स्पष्ट हो पाएगा। ज्यादातर कंपनियां हायरिंग तो करेंगी, लेकिन नए साल में ही। परिस्थितियां सामान्य होने के अनुसार ही कंपनियां नई भर्तियां करेंगी। हम भी जनवरी के बाद ही हायरिंग करेंगे।

अब ग्रोथ बढ़ाने पर आईटी कंपनियों का फोकस
मौलिक भंसाली बताते हैं कि अभी तक कंपनियों ने अपने एम्पलाई से घर से ही काम करवाते हुए बिजनेस को टिकाए रखा है। लेकिन हालात के सामान्य होने के चलते अब आईटी कंपनियों का फोकस ग्रोथ पर ही है। पश्चिमी देशों में दिसंबर में फायनेंशियल वर्ष पूरा होता है और जनवरी से नए काम की भी बजटिंग होंगी। इसमें से काफी काम भारत आने की संभावना है। इसे ध्यान में रखते हुए खासतौर पर आने वाले कैलेंडर वर्ष की शुरुआत से आईटी सेक्टर में नई भर्तियां शुरू होंगी।

जॉब मार्केट में 40% डिमांड आईटी कंपनियों की
रिक्रूटमेंट एजेंसी पोस्ट अ रिज्यूम के फाउंडर और बिजनेस हेट विपुल माली बताते हैं कि आईटी और इससे जुड़े अन्य सेक्टर्स में नई रिक्रूटमेंट बढ़ रही है। हमारे पास जिन कंपनियों की डिमांड आती है, उनमें से 40% आईटी कंपनियों की ही होती है। विपुल माली आगे कहते हैं कि लॉकडाउन के बाद सभी फील्ड की कंपनियां अपने सॉफ्टवेयर, वेबसाइट और मोबाइल एप को अपग्रेड कर रही हैं या फिर नए सिरे से बना रही हैं। ऐसी स्थिति में आईटी सेक्टर में काम बहुत बढ़ा है और नए मौके खड़े हो रहे हैं। इसी बात को ध्यान में रखते हुए कंपनियां अपने आईटी इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर को मजबूत कर रही हैं। इसके चलते इस सेक्टर में आने वाले दिनों में बड़े पैमाने पर जॉब उत्पन्न होंगी।

कंपनियों ने इंक्रीमेंट देना शुरू किया
आईटी सेक्टर से जुड़े जानकारों का कहना है कि आगामी दिनों में अमेरिकी सहित कई देशों से काफी काम आने की संभावना है। इसे देखते हुए कंपनियां अब रुके हुए इंक्रीमेंट साइकल को शुरू कर रही हैं, जो कोरोना के चलते अटक गई थी। पेमेंट के इश्यू के चलते कई आईटी कंपनियों ने इंक्रीमेंट रोक लिया था और अब वे सैलरी रिव्यू कर रही हैं।

गुजरात में 85-90% कर्मचारी घर से ही काम कर रहे
सिग्नेट इंफोटेक के एग्जीक्यूटिव डायरेक्टर तेजिंदर ओबेराय के अनुसार गुजरात में इस बिजनेस से लगभग 3 लाख लोग जुड़े हुए हैं। लॉकडाउन शुरू होने के बाद से ही गुजरात में स्थित 3 हजार से अधिक कंपनियों ने अपने कर्मचारियों को घर से काम करने को कह दिया था, जो अब तक जारी है। मार्च से ही तकरीबन 2.25 लाख लोग घर से काम करने लगे थे और आज की तारीख में में 90 फीसदी से ज्यादा कर्मचारी घरों से ही काम कर रहे हैं। हालांकि, वर्क फ्रॉम होम सरल नहीं। इसमें सबसे ज्यादा दिक्कत इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर की आती है। हालांकि, कुछ कंपनियां घर पर ही सेटअप के लिए अब कर्मचारियों की मदद कर रही हैं। दूसरी बात सिक्युरिटी की भी। लॉकडाउन में लोग अब स्ट्रेटजिक मैनेजमेंट पर फोकस कर रहे हैं, जिससे एम्पलाई और कंपनी दोनों को फायदा हो रहा है।

सरकारी पॉलिसी से फायदा हुआ
सरकार की पॉलिसी में काफी बदलाव हुए हैं। इससे बीपीओ में काम करने वाली कंपनियों को फायदा हुआ है। अब वर्क फ्रॉम होम के कॉन्सेप्ट पर पर सरकार विचार कर रही है। जरूरी नहीं कि कम करने के लिए शहरों में ही आना होगा। इससे अब छोटी से छोटी जगह से भी आसानी से नियुक्ति हो सकेगी। इसके अलावा महिलाओं और दिव्यांग को भी इसका बहुत फायदा मिलेगा। अब किसी कंपनी का ऑफिस बेंगलुरू में हो, तब भी उस कंपनी को कर्मचारी अपने शहर में बुलाने की जरूरत नहीं। इससे इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर कॉस्ट भी बचती है।

