पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • Jack Ma Alibaba IPO News Update; China Shanghai StockJack Ma Alibaba IPO | China Shanghai Stock Exchange Blocks Ant Initial Public Offering Exchange Blocks Ant Initial Public Offering

एक शब्द की कीमत 2.55 लाख करोड़ रुपए:अलीबाबा के जैक मा के इस शब्द ने दुनिया के सबसे बड़े आईपीओ एंट को रोक दिया

मुंबई9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
चीन के ब्रोकरेज हाउस कहते हैं कि जैक मा के शब्द थोड़े तीखे थे, लेकिन उनके द्वारा कहा गया शब्द पान शॉप बिल्कुल भी बेबुनियाद नहीं है। क्योंकि हाल के वर्षों में पीपुल्स बैंक ऑफ चाइना के ब्यूरोक्रेट भी इसी तरह के शब्द का इस्तेमाल करते आए हैं, तो क्यों सिर्फ मा को निशाने पर लिया जा रहा है
  • अगर जैक मा कहते हैं कि सिस्टेमेटिक रिस्क चीन में कोई मुद्दा नहीं है, तो उसे सुनना चाहिए। उन्हें पता है कि असली समस्या कहां है और वह समाधान का हिस्सा हो सकता है
  • शंघाई एक्सचेंज ने एंट की लिस्टिंग को कहा कि वह क्वालीफाई नहीं कर पाया, लेकिन सब जानते हैं कि हकीकत में बात कुछ और ही है

चीन के सबसे अमीर बिजनेस मैन जैक मा दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा आईपीओ लॉन्च करने में व्यस्त हैं। वे आजकल अलीबाबा ग्रुप होल्डिंग लिमिटेड के सबसे भव्य चार दिवसीय डबल इलेवन शॉपिंग एक्ट्रा वेंगांजा की तैयारी में डूबे हैं। लेकिन उन्हें एक शब्द की कीमत 2.55 लाख करोड़ रुपए के रूप में चुकानी पड़ी।दो हफ्ते पहले मा को किसी तरह शंघाई में एक हाई प्रोफ़ाइल फाइनेंशियल प्लेटफॉर्म पर चीन के बैंकिंग सिस्टम पर विचार व्यक्त करने के लिए समय मिल गया। बस फिर क्या था, उन्होंने तूफान खड़ा कर दिया।

सिस्टेमैटिक रिस्क चीन में कोई मुद्दा नहीं

अपने भाषण में वैश्विक बैंकिंग बेसल समझौते को "पुराने पीपुल्स क्लब" कहने के अलावा मा ने कहा कि सिस्टेमैटिक रिस्क चीन में कोई मुद्दा नहीं है। बल्कि, चीन का सबसे बड़ा जोखिम यह है कि यहां कोई वित्तीय पारिस्थितिकी (financial ecosystem) नहीं है। चीनी बैंक पॉन शॉप्स (गिरवी या बंधक की दुकान) की तरह हैं, जहां जमानत और गारंटी बड़ी मुश्किल से मिलती हैं। परिणाम स्वरूप कुछ ने इतना बड़ा बनने का फैसला किया कि उन्हें कभी हराया नहीं जा सके।

चीनियों को यह पसंद है

जैक मा ने कहा कि , "जैसा कि चीनियों को पसंद है, यदि आप बैंक से 1 लाख युआन उधार लेते हैं, तो आप थोड़ा डरे हुए होते हैं। यदि आप दस लाख युआन उधार लेते हैं, तो आप और बैंक दोनों थोड़े नर्वस हैं। लेकिन अगर आप 1 अरब युआन लोन लेते हैं तो आप बिल्कुल डरे नहीं हैं, बैंक डरे हुए हैं।" इसका अहसास उन्हें तब हुआ जब सोमवार को बीजिंग के टॉप फाइनेंशियल रेगुलेटर ने उन्हें बुलाया और डांट फटकार लगाई।

नया ड्राफ्ट नियम जारी

बीजिंग ने ऑनलाइन माइक्रो लेंडिंग पर ड्राफ्ट नियम भी जारी किए, जिसमें एंट ग्रुप कंपनी के कुछ कंज्यूमर क्रेडिट बिजनेस के लिए मजबूत कैपिटल की जरूरतों और ऑपरेशनल नियमों को निर्धारित किया गया है। लेकिन बड़ा झटका मंगलवार की रात को आया। शंघाई स्टॉक एक्सचेंज ने सोमवार की बैठक और बाद में रेगुलेटर के बदलावों का हवाला देते हुए अपने स्टार बोर्ड पर एंट की लिस्टिंग को सस्पेंड कर दिया।

हॉन्गकॉन्ग में भी नहीं लिस्ट होगा आईपीओ

एंट ने एक फाइलिंग में कह दिया कि वह अपने हांन्गकांन्ग आईपीओ को भी अभी लिस्ट नहीं कराएगा। फिनटेक जायंट का गुरुवार को एक्सचेंज पर ट्रेड शुरू होना तय था। इस खबर से न्यूयॉर्क में मंगलवार को अलीबाबा के शेयरों में गिरावट का दौर शुरू हो गया। मा ने जो भी कहा वह शायद थोड़ा सनसनीखेज था, पर सही था। चीन के बैंकर तो छोटे उधारकर्ताओं को लोन देने के लिए परहेज कर रहे हैं।

छोटे बिजनेस वालों के लिए लोन लेना मुश्किल

वास्तव में, छोटे बिज़नेस करने वालों के लिए लोन लेना इतना मुश्किल हो चुका है कि उन्हें दर-दर भटकने के बाद भी सफलता नहीं मिलती और बैंक लोन देने से इंकार कर देते हैं। इसका परिणाम यह होता है कि वह अपना कारोबार आगे नहीं बढ़ा पाते हैं। यहां सबूत के कई नए उदाहरण है। तीसरी तिमाही में, जब चीन की अर्थव्यवस्था रिकवर हो चुकी थी तब 300 छोटे निर्माताओं से उनकी दिक्कतों के बारे में बात की गई। उनमें से 86% लोगों ने बताया कि उनका कारोबार फायदे में तो है लेकिन संकट अब भी बरकरार है।

यह भी पढ़ें-

नियमित मेंटेनेंस में चला गया 59 पर्सेंट हिस्सा

एक ब्रोकरेज ने बताया कि उनके पूंजीगत खर्चों (कैपेक्स) का 59% हिस्सा केवल "नियमित रखरखाव" में चला गया। मा के शब्द थोड़े तीखे थे, लेकिन उनके द्वारा कहा गया शब्द पान शॉप बिल्कुल भी बेबुनियाद नहीं है। क्योंकि हाल के वर्षों में पीपुल्स बैंक ऑफ चाइना के ब्यूरोक्रेट भी इसी तरह के शब्द का इस्तेमाल करते आए हैं, तो क्यों सिर्फ मा को निशाने पर लिया जा रहा है। कहीं ऐसा तो नहीं कि एंट जैसी कंपनी इतनी फायदेमंद है कि अब उसे किसी का टारगेट बनाया जा रहा है। एंट इस आईपीओ 2.50 लाख करोड़ रुपए जुटा रही है। इसमें रिटेल निवेशकों ने 3 लाख करोड़ डॉलर से ज्यादा का पैसा लगाया है।

कंज्यूमर क्रेडिट बिजनेस में एंट

तेजी से बढ़ते कंज्यूमर क्रेडिट व्यवसाय में एंट अनिवार्य रूप से फिट बैठ जाता है, जबकि बैंकों के साथ ऐसा अक्सर होता है कि लोन देने की प्रक्रिया चलती रहती है। कभी कभार लोन वापस नहीं मिलता है। शहर के बैंकों ने स्थानीय मीडिया से शिकायत की है कि फिनटेक जैसे दिग्गज, कर्जदाताओं से कहीं ज्यादा पैसा बना रहे हैं।

एंट की प्रशंसा करता है उसका ग्राहक

एंट का बड़ा ग्राहक आधार एंट के छोटे लोन की जमकर प्रशंसा करता है। लेकिन अपने बैंकों को खुश करने के लिए और सब को समान अवसर देने के लिए चीन रेगुलेटरी लेवल पर कुछ हेरफेर कर सकता है। उदाहरण के लिए एंट अब सिर्फ एक मैचमेकर के रूप में काम नहीं कर सकती है। इसे लोन का 30 पर्सेंट हिस्सा अपनी बैलेंस शीट में रखने के लिए कहा जा सकता है, जो कि अभी केवल लगभग 2 पर्सेंट है। हालांकि बावजूद इसके इससे कोई समस्या एंट को नहीं होनी चाहिए।

शंघाई एक्सचेंज ने कहा क्वालीफाई नहीं कर पाया एंट

अपने बयान में, शंघाई एक्सचेंज ने एंट की लिस्टिंग को कहा कि वह क्वालीफाई नहीं कर पाया, लेकिन सब जानते हैं कि हकीकत में बात कुछ और ही है। 2017 के बाद से बीजिंग के रेगुलेटर इस बात पर बहस कर रहे हैं कि क्या ऑनलाइन माइक्रो उधारदाताओं को एक साधारण लोन सुविधा मॉडल लेने की अनुमति दी जाए या उन्हें कर्ज प्रावधानों से दूर रखने की आवश्यकता है। इस नए मसौदे पर बहस का सिलसिला जारी है।

फोन उठाएं या नहीं, इस दुविधा में थे मा

अपने भाषण की शुरुआत में मा ने स्वीकार किया कि उनके अंदर यह हलचल चल रहा थी कि वह फोन को अटेंड करें या नहीं और फिर क्या बोलें। अब शायद उन्हें अपनी बातों पर गंभीर पछतावा हो रहा है। लेकिन यहां बात और है। यदि चीन वास्तव में फाइनेंशियल इनोवेशन के बारे में गंभीर है और सर्व समावेशी वित्तपोषण (inclusive financing) या डिजिटल युआन के प्रति गंभीर है तो इसे उस आदमी को, जिसने व्यापार बढ़ाने का बीड़ा उठाया है, उसे अनुभवों और विचारों को साझा करने का अवसर प्रदान किया जाए।

अगर मा कहते हैं कि सिस्टेमेटिक रिस्क चीन में कोई मुद्दा नहीं है, तो उसे सुनो। उन्हें पता है कि असली समस्या कहां है और वह समाधान का हिस्सा हो सकता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपुराने मामले में मां-बेटे को खुदकुशी के लिए उकसाने का आरोप, भाजपा बोली- इमरजेंसी के दिन याद आ गए - महाराष्ट्र - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें