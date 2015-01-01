पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नुकसान:चीन में सरकार से टक्कर लेना कंपनी को पड़ा भारी, एंट ग्रुप आईपीओ के वैल्यूएशन में 50% तक की गिरावट की आशंका

नई दिल्ली3 मिनट पहले
  • अभी एंट के शेयर का भाव बुक वैल्यू से चार गुना अधिक है
  • एंट का उधारी से मिलने वाले लाभ में प्राइस टू अर्निंग रेशियो (PE) में 10 गुना गिरावट देखी जा सकती है

चीन की कंपनी एंट ग्रुप को नियामकों की आलोचना करना भारी पड़ रहा है। मॉर्निंग स्टार के एक अनुमान के मुताबिक एंट ग्रुप के आईपीओ का वैल्यूएशन लगभग 140 अरब डॉलर घट सकता है। इससे पहले चीन ने एंट ग्रुप कंपनी के 35 अरब डॉलर के IPO को सस्पेंड कर दिया था। दरअसल, फिनटेक कंपनी के ओनर जैक मा ने पिछले दिनों नियामकों की आलोचना की थी, जिसके बाद से ही सरकारी मीडिया एंट ग्रुप के पीछे पड़ी हुई थी। यह अब तक का सबसे बड़ा प्रारंभिक पब्लिक ऑफर (IPO) माना जा रहा था।

वैल्यूएशन घटने की आशंका

मॉर्निंगस्टार के मुताबिक नए नियमों के तहत एंट को कर्ज से पैसे जुटाने और देशभर में कारोबार करने के लिए नेशनल लाइसेंस का दबाव बनाया जा सकता है। इससे कंपनी का वैल्यूएशन लगभग आधा घटने की आशंका है। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक यदि एंट का प्री-आईपीओ वैल्यूएशन 280 अरब डॉलर से आधा कम होता है, तो यह दो साल पहले बड़े निवेशकों से जुटाए गए रकम की तुलना में न के बराबर होगा। फिनटेक कंपनी एंट ने दो साल पहले वारबर्ग पिनकस LLC, सिल्वर लेक मैनेजमेंट LLC और टिमसेक होल्डिंग्स जैसे बड़े निवेशकों से भारी रकम जुटाए थे।

मॉर्निंगस्टार के एनलिस्ट आइरिश टैन ने कहा कि एंट का वैल्यूएशन 25-50 फीसदी तक कम हो सकता है, यदि इसका प्री-आईपीओ प्राइस-टू-बुक शीर्ष वैश्विक बैंकों के स्तर तक गिर जाता है। इसका मतलब है कि कंपनी का वैल्यूएशन 140 अरब डॉलर घट सकता है। उन्होंने कहा कि अभी एंट के शेयर का भाव बुक वैल्यू से चार गुना अधिक है। वहीं, सिंगापुर बेस्ड एलेथिया कैपिटल के फाइनेंशियल हेड संजय जैन ने अनुमान जताया कि एंट का उधारी से मिलने वाले लाभ में प्राइस टू अर्निंग रेशियो (PE) में 10 गुना गिरावट देखी जा सकती है।

इससे पहले कंपनी के ओनर जैक मा ने चीन और अन्य देशों के नियामकों की आलोचना करते हुए कहा था कि वे इनोवेशन का गला घोंट रहे हैं और युवाओं के लिए विकास और अवसरों पर ध्यान नहीं दे रहे हैं। इसके बाद नियामकों ने जैक मा को समन भेजा था।

