एंट ग्रुप IPO:शंघाई बाजार में गुरुवार को लिस्ट नहीं हो पाएगा जैक मा का एंट ग्रुप, चीन ने लगाई रोक, पहले दी थी चेतावनी

नई दिल्ली15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शंघाई स्टॉक एक्सचेंज ने कहा कि रेगुलेटरी व्यवस्था में बदलाव के बीच वह लिस्टिंग को सस्पेंड कर रहा है, एक्सचेंज ने इस बारे में ज्यादा जानकारी नहीं दी
  • एंट का 35 अरब डॉलर का प्रारंभिक ऑफर अब तक का सबसे बड़ा IPO है
  • गुरुवार को बाजार में लिस्ट होने वाला था एंट, उसी दिन यह हांगकांग में भी लिस्ट हो रहा है

चीन ने एंट ग्रुप कंपनी के 35 अरब डॉलर के शंघाई IPO को सस्पेंड कर दिया है। यह अब तक का सबसे बड़ा प्रारंभिक पब्लिक ऑफर (IPO) है। ग्रुप गुरुवार को बाजार में लिस्ट होने वाला था। उसी दिन यह हांगकांग में भी लिस्ट हो रहा है।

शंघाई स्टॉक एक्सचेंज ने एक बयान में कहा कि रेगुलेटरी व्यवस्था में बदलाव के बीच वह लिस्टिंग को सस्पेंड कर देगा। एक्सचेंज ने इस बारे में ज्यादा जानकारी नहीं दी। इससे पहले चीन के नियामक ने चेतावनी देते हुए कहा था कि जैक मा की कंपनी की जांच की जाएगी और कैपिटल व लीवरेज को लेकर उस पर बैंकों जैसी ही पाबंदियां लगाई जाएंगी।

सोमवार को सेंट्रल बैंक और तीन अन्य टॉप फाइनेंशियल रेगुलेटर्स ने मा को एक बैठक में बुलाया था

सोमवार को चीन के सेंट्रल बैंक और तीन अन्य टॉप फाइनेंशियल रेगुलेटर्स ने जैक मा को एक संयुक्त बैठक में बुलाया था। स्टार बोर्ड पर लिस्टिंग के एंट के फैसले को मेनलैंड एक्सचेंजेज के लिए एक बड़ी उपलब्धि माना जा रहा था। शंघाई में पिछले साल स्टार बोर्ड लांच किया गया था।

एंट IPO के शंघाई पोर्शन को 2.8 लाख करोड़ डॉलर का सब्सक्रिप्शन मिला था

एंट ग्रुप के IPO को लेकर व्यक्तिगत निवेशकों में भारी उत्साह देखा जा रहा था। इस IPO के सिर्फ शंघाई पोर्शन को 2.8 लाख करोड़ डॉलर का सब्सक्रिप्शन मिला था। संस्थागत निवेशकों ने 76 अरब शेयर सब्सक्राइब किए थे, जो उनके हिस्से के ऑफर का 284 गुना था।

मा ने हाल में नियामकों की आलोचना की थी, जिसके बाद सरकारी मीडिया एंट के पीछे पड़ गई थी

मा ने हाल में चीन और अन्य देशों के नियामकों की आलोचना करते हुए कहा था कि वे इनोवेशन का गला घोंट रहे हैं और युवाओं के लिए विकास और अवसरों पर ध्यान नहीं दे रहे हैं। इसके बाद चीन की सरकारी मीडिया एंट के पीछे पड़ गई थी। पिछले महीने के आखिर में शंघाई के एक सम्मेलन में मा ने बैंकों के लिए कैपिटील रिक्वायरमेंट तय करने वाले बैसल एकॉर्ड की तुलना बुजुर्गों की जमात से की थी।

