अमेरिकी इतिहास में पहली बार:जेनेट येलेन बनेंगी पहली महिला वित्त मंत्री, फेडरल रिजर्व की अध्यक्ष भी रह चुकीं; आर्थिक मामलों की अच्‍छी जानकार

नई दिल्ली23 मिनट पहले
अमेरिकी सीनेट की अर्थशास्त्री 74 वर्षीय जेनेट येलेन अमेरिकी की पहली महिला ट्रेजरी सेक्रेटरी (वित्त मंत्री) बनेंगी। अमेरिका के 231 वर्षों के इतिहास में ये पहला मौका है जब कोई महिला इस पद पर रहेगी। सीनेट में सुनवाई के दौरान येलेन के समर्थन में 84 और विरोध में 15 वोट पड़े थे। वे कब शपथ लेंगी इस बारे में व्हाइट हाउस ने कोई जानकारी नहीं दी है।

ट्रेजरी सेक्रेटरी के तौर पर वे प्रेसिडेंट जो बाइडेन के 1.9 ट्रिलियन डॉलर (करीब 138 लाख करोड़ रुपए) के अमेरिकन रेस्क्यू प्लान की देखरेख करेंगी। इस योजना में 1400 डॉलर (करीब 1 लाख रुपए) का प्रोत्साहन चेक, बेरोजगारी लाभ और कोविड-19 टीकाकरण और परीक्षण के लिए दिया जाने वाला फंड शामिल है।

पिछले हफ्ते येलेन ने कहा था कि उनकी पहली प्राथमिकता उन लोगों के लिए काम करना है जिन्हें मंदी ने सबसे ज्यादा नुकसान पहुंचाया है। खासकर अल्पसंख्यक श्रमिकों और महिलाओं को इसका ज्यादा नुकसान हुआ है। महामारी ने बड़ी तबाही मचाई है। बहुत सारा नुकसान हुआ है। चीजों को बेहतर करने के प्रति हमारी जिम्मेदारी है।

कौन हैं जेनेट येलेन?

येलेन रिसर्च संस्‍थान ब्रुकिंग्‍स इंस्टिट्यूट में कार्यरत हैं। उन्हें अमेरिकी अर्थव्‍यवस्‍था और आर्थिक मामलों की अच्‍छी समझ है। वे 2014 से 2018 तक फेडरल रिजर्व की प्रमुख थीं। इसके पहले 1997 से 1999 तक व्‍हाइट हाउस की आर्थिक सलाहाकार परिषद की अध्‍यक्ष थीं। जानकारों का मानना है कि वे बाइडेन की आर्थिक नीतियों को आकार और दिशा देने में निर्णायक भूमिका निभा सकती हैं।

येलेन के फैसलों से बेरोजगारी दर 2.6% घट गई थी

  • फेडरल रिजर्व अध्यक्ष के तौर पर 16 दिसंबर, 2015 को ब्याज दर (रेपो रेट) में वृद्धि की। 2006 के बाद यह पहली बार था जब ब्याज दर में वृद्धि हुई थी।
  • श्रम बाजार के दृष्टिकोण से वे फेडरल रिजर्व सिस्टम की सबसे अध्यक्ष रही हैं। उनके कार्यकाल के दौरान, बेरोजगारी दर 6.7% से घटकर 4.1% रह गई है, जो 17 वर्षों में सबसे कम थी।
  • अमेरिका के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति बराक ओबामा ने एक बयान में कहा था कि फेडरल रिजर्व की महत्वपूर्ण शख्सियत और पिछले तीन साल फेड की उपाध्यक्ष के तौर पर जेनेट ने हमारी अर्थव्यवस्था को मंदी का उबारने में मदद की है।
