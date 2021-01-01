पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Jeff Bezos Andy Jassy Net Worth | Who Is Amazon New CEO? Everything You Need To Know About Andy Jassy

अमेजन के नए CEO में क्या है खास:बेजोस और उनके उत्तराधिकारी जेसी में है बड़ी समानता, पसंदीदा प्रोजेक्ट के लिए माइक्रो मैनेजर बन जाते हैं दोनों

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • काफी पुरानी मीटिंग में प्रोजेक्ट्स को लेकर कही गईं छोटी से छोटी बातें भी जेसी के दिमाग में दही की तरह जम जाती हैं
  • फैशन डिजाइनर एलेना के साथ जेसी की वैवाहिक यात्रा और अमेजन के साथ कामकाजी सफर एक ही साल शुरू हुआ था

ग्लोबल ई-कॉमर्स फर्म अमेजन की नीव रखने और उसको 1.6 लाख करोड़ डॉलर के वैल्यूएशन तक पहुंचाने वाले जेफ बेजोस उसकी कमान एंडी जेसी को सौंपने जा रहे हैं। कंपनी के लिए सबसे कमाऊ क्लाउड बिजनेस अमेजन वेब सर्विसेज शुरू करने वाले जेसी अमेजन के साथ 1997 से काम कर रहे हैं।

आपको यह जानने की बड़ी उत्सुकता हो रही होगी कि आखिर बेजोस ने अपना उत्तराधिकारी एंडी जेसी को क्यों बनाया और उनमें क्या खास है। तो सुनिए।

कंपनी के फाउंडर से काफी मिलती है सोच

जेसी हावर्ड बिजनेस स्कूल से MBA हैं। उनके मौजूदा और पुराने सहयोगियों का कहना है कि करियर की शुरुआत में बेजोस के टेक्निकल एडवाइजर रहे जेसी की सोच कंपनी के फाउंडर से काफी मिलती है। जेसी डेटा के आधार पर फैसले लेना पसंद करते हैं और कंपनी की हर रणनीति में कस्टमर को फोकस में रखते हैं।

पसंदीदा प्रोजेक्ट में लगातार निर्देश देते रहते हैं

जेसी पसंदीदा प्रोजेक्ट के मामले में कभी कभार माइक्रो मैनेजर बन जाते हैं। मतलब हर काम के लिए जूनियर्स के पीछे पड़ जाते हैं और उनको लगातार निर्देश देते रहते हैं। बेजोस के साथ भी यही बात है। काफी पुरानी मीटिंग में प्रोजेक्ट्स को लेकर कही गईं छोटी से छोटी बातें भी दिमाग में दही की तरह जम जाती हैं। यह खूबी आजकल के प्रोफेशनल्स को अपने अंदर पैदा करने की जरूरत है।

40 करोड़ डॉलर है एंडी जेसी की नेटवर्थ

एंडी जेसी की नेटवर्थ अभी 40 करोड़ डॉलर है जबकि AWS के CEO के तौर पर इनको सिर्फ 3,48,809 डॉलर का सालाना वेतन मिलता है। 13 नवंबर 2020 को जेसी के पास अमेजन.कॉम के कम से कम 82,115 शेयर थे, जिनकी कीमत 28 करोड़ डॉलर है।

अमेजन ज्वाइन करते वक्त एकदम क्लूलेस थे जेसी

उन्होंने पिछले साल सितंबर में हावर्ड बिजनेस स्कूल के एक पॉडकास्ट (podcast) में अमेजन के साथ अपने सफर का जिक्र किया था। उन्होंने कहा था, 'मैंने 1997 में मई के पहले शुक्रवार को HSBC का फाइनल एग्जाम दिया था। अगले सोमवार को एमेजॉन में काम शुरू कर दिया था। तब मुझे नहीं मालूम था कि मुझे यहां क्या काम करना होगा और मेरा क्या पद होगा।'

एक ही साल शुरू हुआ था वैवाहिक सफर और करियर

जेसी की पत्नी का नाम एलेना रोशेल कैप्लान है जो पेशे से फैशन डिजाइनर हैं। जेसी से जुड़ी यह बात आपको बड़ी दिलचस्प लगेगी कि एलेना के साथ उनकी वैवाहिक जीवन और अमेजन के साथ उनका कामकाजी सफर एक ही साल, 1997 में शुरू हुआ था। स्पोर्ट्स और म्यूजिक में रुचि रखने वाले जेसी सामाजिक मामलों पर ट्वीट करते रहते हैं। ये अश्वेत अधिकारों और LGBTQ अधिकारों को लेकर मुखर भी रहे हैं।

