रिटर्न:दिवालिया हो चुकी जेट का प्रदर्शन दूसरी एयरलाइंस के मुकाबले सबसे अच्छा, इस साल 150% का रिटर्न

मुंबई36 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • अन्य 27 एयरलाइन कंपनियों के शेयरों में 42% की गिरावट देखने को मिली है
  • जेट एयरवेज पर 17 हजार लेनदारों का लगभग 25.42 हजार करोड़ रुपए का बकाया है

जेट एयरवेज का शेयर दुनिया में सबसे अच्छा रिटर्न देने वाला एयरलाइंस शेयर बन गया है। जेट के शेयरों ने इस साल निवेशकों को 150% का रिटर्न दिया है। खास बात यह है कि कंपनी ने आखिरी उड़ान पिछले साल अप्रैल में भरी थी। ज्ञात हो कि कंपनी भारी कर्ज में डूबी हुई है और दिवालिया प्रक्रिया से गुजर रही है। दूसरी ओर भारत सहित दुनिया की अन्य एयरलाइन कंपनियों के बिजनेस में कोरोना के दौरान भी हल्की ग्रोथ देखने को मिली। अब यह धीरे-धीरे सामान्य स्थिति में भी लौट रही हैं।

सबसे बेहतर रिटर्न

रिटर्न के लिहाज से दक्षिण कोरिया की एयरलाइन कंपनी हेन्जिनकेल का शेयर दूसरे स्थान पर और तीसरे स्थान पर चीन की कंपनी चाइना एक्सप्रेस का शेयर है। वहीं, ब्लूमबर्ग वर्ल्ड एयरलाइन इंडेक्स में शामिल 27 एयरलाइन कंपनियों के शेयरों में 42% की गिरावट देखने को मिली है।

कंपनी पर भारी कर्ज

वर्तमान में जेट एयरवेज पर 17 हजार लेनदारों का लगभग 3.4 बिलियन डॉलर (25.42 हजार करोड़ रुपए) का बकाया है। वर्तमान में कंपनी दिवालिया की प्रक्रिया से गुजर रही है। इस कारण कुछ महीने पहले कंपनी के शेयरों में भारी बिकवाली देखने को मिली थी। हालांकि, अक्टूबर में क्रेडिटर्स ने रेज्युलेशन प्लान को मंजूरी दे दी है। इससे बकाए की रिकवरी की संभावना बढ़ गई है।

निवेशकों की उम्मीद

डायमेंसन कॉर्पोरेट फाइनेंस सर्विसेस के एमडी अजय श्रीवास्तव कहते हैं कि रिटेल इन्वेस्टर्स को उम्मीद है कि कंपनी रिस्ट्रक्चरिंग के जरिए बैंकरप्सी से बाहर आने में सफल हो सकती है। निवेशक इसी उम्मीद से खरीदारी कर रहे हैं। हालांकि, ऐसा कुछ होने की संभावना बेहद कम है, लेकिन कंपनी के कुछ असेट्स को जरुर बेचा जा सकता है।

क्रेडिटर्स रेजोल्यूशन प्लान को मंजूरी

जेट एयरवेज की दिवालिया प्रक्रिया के लिए रेजोल्यूशन प्रोफेशनल आशीष झावरिया को नियुक्त किया गया है। पिछले महीने ही उन्होंने स्टॉक एक्सचेंज को जानकारी देते हुए कहा था कि कमेटी ऑफ क्रेडिटर्स ने इन्सोलवेंसी एंड बैंकरप्सी कोड (आईबीसी) के सेक्शन 30(4) के तहत कालरॉक कैपिटल और मुरारी लाल जालान वाले कंसोर्टियम की बोली को मंजूरी दी है। जेट एयरवेज को खरीदने के लिए कॉलराक कैपिटल के नेतृत्व वाले कंसोर्टियम के अलावा हरियाणा की फ्लाइट सिमुलेशन टेक्नीक सेंटर और अबु धाबी का इम्पीरियल कैपिटल इन्वेस्टमेंट एलएलसी वाले कंसोर्टियम ने भी बोली लगाई थी।

