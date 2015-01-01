पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बाजार:इंटरनेट कंपनियों को पछाड़कर आगे निकलीं नौकरी डॉट कॉम और जोमैटो, उम्मीद से ज्यादा बेहतर रहा प्रदर्शन

मुंबईएक घंटा पहले
  • इंफो एज इंडिया लिमिटेड मंगलवार को एक रिकॉर्ड पर चढ़ गया था
  • कंपनी देश के प्रमुख जॉब-हंटिंग प्लेटफॉर्म Naukri.com को चलाती है

कोरोनावायरस की वैक्सीन के बारे में आ रही खबरों को देखते हुए शेयर मार्केट में चमक लौटी है। बाजार पर नजर रखने वालों ने शर्त लगाई है कि निवेशक अब स्टार्टअप्स में निवेश करना शुरू कर देंगे। इंफो एज इंडिया लिमिटेड मंगलवार को एक रिकॉर्ड पर चढ़ गया और नेशनल स्टॉक एक्सचेंज के 10-सदस्यीय आईटी इंडेक्स पर इस महीने शीर्ष पर पहुंच गया।

कंपनी देश के प्रमुख जॉब-हंटिंग प्लेटफॉर्म Naukri.com को चलाती है, और इसकी वेबसाइट के अनुसार, इसका कम से कम 23 स्टार्टअप में निवेश है। यह Zomato के पांचवे हिस्से का मालिक है, जो सबसे बड़ा भारतीय ऑनलाइन फूड डिलीवरी प्लेटफॉर्म है।

विश्लेषकों के अनुमान के विपरीत रहा प्रदर्शन
दरअसल विश्लेषकों ने ऐसा अनुमान लगाया था कि इंफोएज का तिमाही में लाभ और रेवेन्यू कम रह सकता है। पर विश्लेषकों के इस अनुमान के उलट कंपनी के शेयर ने नवम्बर में अच्छा प्रदर्शन किया। यह स्टॉक पिछले दो सालों में 186 पर्सेंट बढ़ा है। यह विश्लेषकों के 12 महीने के आय के फारवर्ड अनुमान के आधार पर 125 गुना ज्यादा पर कारोबार कर रहा है। उधर दूसरी ओर जोमैटो अपने आईपीओ के लिए बैंकर्स की नियुक्ति की प्रक्रिया में है।

JOHCM USA के स्टीफन ल्यू ने कहा है कि "JOHCM USA के स्टीफन ल्यू ने कहा है कि "व्यक्तिगत पोर्टल कारोबार की लिस्टिंग सिर्फ इस तथ्य के कारण बहुत दिलचस्प हो सकती है कि समय के आधार पर बाजार इसे बहुत अच्छा मूल्यांकन देने का फैसला कर सकता है। उनके अनुसार " जोमैटो अगर अच्छी तरह से मैनेज किया जाता है, तो वास्तव में विश्व स्तर पर महत्वपूर्ण भारतीय इंटरनेट व्यवसायों में से एक हो सकता है।"
डॉट-कॉम बूम के दौरान 1995 में स्थापित, इन्फो एज नवंबर 2006 में भारतीय स्टॉक एक्सचेंजों में सूचीबद्ध होने वाली पहली इंटरनेट-संबंधित कंपनी थी। मैट्रिमनी, रियल एस्टेट और जॉन सर्च पोर्टल इसके मुख्य हैं।

भारत में इंटरनेट मीडिया और सर्विसेज (BICS)
इन्फो एज भारत के इंटरनेट मीडिया और सेवा क्षेत्र का सबसे बड़ा खिलाड़ी है और इसका स्टॉक इस साल सबसे बेहतर प्रदर्शन करने वाली कंपनियों(जिनका मार्केट कैप कम से कम $ 500 मिलियन) में शामिल रहा।

कंपनी का नाममार्केट कैप (USD मिलियन्स में)ईयर टू डेट स्टॉक परफॉर्मेंस (%​)​​​​​​कंपनी की फील्ड
इंफोएज6,7780.55मैट्रिमनी, रियल एस्टेट और जॉन सर्च पोर्टल
मेक माय ट्रिप2,5660.085ट्रेवल सर्विस
जस्ट डाइल5300.12लोकल सर्च इंजन
टीमलीज सर्विसेज553-2.90स्टफिंग, HR सर्विस

सोर्स: ब्लूमबर्ग डाटा (मंगलवार तक के आंकड़े)

