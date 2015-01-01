पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

डिजिटल कनेक्ट:कोविड-19 से मिला पेमेंट सिस्टम में डिजिटाइजेशन को बढ़ावा: NPCI

12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सरकार की नीतियों और RBI के रेगुलेटरी फ्रेमवर्क के चलते भी बढ़ी है डिजिटाइजेशन की रफ्तार
  • डिजिटाइजेशन से कस्टमर्स में बचत की आदत और फाइनेंशियल इनक्लूजन को बढ़ावा मिल रहा है

नेशनल पेमेंट्स कॉरपोरेशन ऑफ इंडिया (NPCI) की चीफ ऑपरेटिंग ऑफिसर COO प्रवीणा राय ने शनिवार को कहा कि कोविड-19 से देश के पेमेंट सिस्टम में डिजिटाइजेशन को बढ़ावा मिला है। देश में रिटेल पेमेंट और सेटलमेंट का काम देखने वाली अंब्रेला बॉडी NPCI की COO ने कहा कि देश में डिजिटाइजेशन की रफ्तार सरकार की नीतियों और भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक के रेगुलेटरी फ्रेमवर्क के चलते भी बढ़ी है। NPCI पेमेंट एंड सेटलमेंट सिस्टम्स एक्ट 2007 के प्रावधानों के तहत रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) और इंडियन बैंक्स एसोसिएशन (IBA) की तरफ से शुरू की गई एक पहल है।

डिजिटाइजेशन ने जिंदगी के हर पहलू को किया रिवोल्यूशनाइज

प्रवीणा ने कहा, “डिजिटाइजेशन ने जिंदगी के हर पहलू को रिवोल्यूशनाइज कर दिया है और जिससे डिजिटल पेमेंट में लोगों की दिलचस्पी बढ़ी है। ऑफलाइन और ऑनलाइन दोनों ट्रांजैक्शन में कैश से डिजिटल पेमेंट की तरफ शिफ्टिंग धीरे-धीरे बढ़ रही है।” ये बातें NPCI की COO ने जेवियर स्कूल ऑफ मैनेजमेंट की तरफ से आयाजित सम्मेलन में कहीं। उन्होंने कहा कि डिजिटाइजेशन समाज के हर तबके में हुआ है। प्रवीणा ने कहा कि कस्टमर्स को रिवॉर्ड देने वाली स्कीमों से डिजिटल ट्रांजैक्शन को बढ़ावा मिला है। उनके मुताबिक डिजिटाइजेशन से कस्टमर्स के बीच बचत की आदत को बढ़ावा मिल रहा है और फाइनेंशियल इनक्लूजन हो रहा है। NPCI की COO ने कहा कि अब आमजन, उपभोक्ता और व्यापारी डिजिटल मोड में ट्रांजैक्शन पसंद करने लगे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि क्यूआर की स्वीकार्यता बढ़ने से यूपीआई को भी बढ़ावा मिला है।

NEFT, IMPS, UPI जैसे नॉन कैश डिजिटल पेमेंट ऑप्शन 24X7

कोविड-19 के चलते रिजर्व बैंक ऑफ इंडिया (RBI) ने कस्टमर्स को बैंकिंग और पेमेंट के लिए डिजिटल मोड में स्विच करने को कहा था। उसने कहा था कि फंड ट्रांसफर, सामान और सेवाओं की खरीदारी और बिल पेमेंट वगैरह के लिए NEFT, IMPS, UPI और BBPS जैसे नॉन कैश डिजिटल पेमेंट ऑप्शन चौबीसों घंटे चालू रहेंगे। बैंकिंग रेगुलेटर की इस कवायद का मकसद कोविड-19 के फैलाव को सीमित करना और लोगों का फिजिकल कॉन्टैट रोकना था।

मार्च 2025 तक 63 पर्सेंट की दर से बढ़ सकता है मोबाइल पेमेंट

इंडिया में डिजिटल इकनॉमी की ग्रोथ अब लगातार बढ़ने का अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है। ग्लोबल इनवेस़टमेंट बैंक बर्नस्टीन ने इसी साल कहा था कि भारत में मार्च 2025 तक मोबाइल पेमेंट 63 पर्सेंट और क्रेडिट कार्ड पेमेंट 25 पर्सेंट सालाना की दर से बढ़ सकता है। इसका मतलब इस दौरान भारत के यूपीआई इकोसिस्टम में 11 गुना का विस्तार हो सकता है। इस साल जून में 1.3 अरब UPI ट्रांजैक्शन हुए थे, जो बताता है कि इंडिया में डिजिटल पेमेंट स्पेस कितनी तेजी से बढ़ रहा है।

सितंबर तिमाही में मोबाइल वॉलेट से हुए 39,105 करोड़ रुपये के ट्रांजैक्शन

वर्ल्डलाइन इंडिया के डेटा के मुताबिक, जुलाई से सितंबर वाली तिमाही में मोबाइल वॉलेट के जरिए 39,105 करोड़ रुपये मूल्य के 72.79 करोड़ ट्रांजैक्शन हुए थे। फिजिकल और ऑनलाइन बिजनेस के लिए पेमेंट सॉल्यूशन मुहैया कराने वाली इस फर्म के मुताबिक उस दौरान मोबाइल ऐप के जरिए 577 करोड़ और नेट बैंकिंग/नेट ब्रॉजर के जरिए 81.47 करोड़ ट्रांजैक्शन हुए थे। वर्ल्डलाइन के मुताबिक सितंबर 2020 में तीन लाख करोड़ रुपये के 180 करोड़ UPI ट्रांजैक्शन हुए थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंनड्डा की सुरक्षा में चूक, होम मिनिस्ट्री ने पश्चिम बंगाल से तीन IPS अफसरों को डेपुटेशन पर बुलाया - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें