लक्ष्मी विलास बैंक का बयान:बैंक के एडमिनिस्ट्रेटर ने डिपोजिटर्स को दिया आश्वासन; कहा- बैंक के पास पर्याप्त धन, आपका पैसा पूरी तरह सेफ है

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • केंद्र सरकार ने लक्ष्‍मी विलास बैंक से पैसे निकालने की सीमा तय कर दी।
  • यह फैसला सरकार ने भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक की सलाह पर लिया है।

रिजर्व बैंक द्वारा नियुक्त लक्ष्मी विलास बैंक के एडमिनिस्ट्रेटर टी.एन. मनोहरन ने बुधवार को कहा कि बैंक के पास डिपॉजिटर्स के पैसे लौटाने को लेकर पर्याप्त धन उपलब्ध है।

मनोहरन ने लक्ष्मी विलास बैंक के डिपॉजिटर्स को आश्वस्त करते हुए कहा कि उनकी जमा राशि पूरी तरह से सुरक्षित है। उन्हें पैनिक होने की जरूरत नहीं है।

साथ ही उन्‍होंने कहा कि लक्ष्मी विलास बैंक का डीबीएस इंडिया के साथ विलय तेजी से पूरा होने की उम्मीद है। बैंक के पास 20,000 करोड़ रुपए का जमा धन है जबकि उसने 17,000 करोड़ रुपए कर्ज दे रखे हैं।

बता दें कि मंगलवार को केंद्र सरकार ने लक्ष्‍मी विलास बैंक से पैसे निकालने की सीमा तय कर दी। इसके तहत 16 दिसंबर तक बैंक से ग्राहक केवल 25 हजार रुपए ही निकाल सकेंगे। यह जानकारी एक बयान के जरिए वित्त मंत्रालय ने दी है। यह फैसला सरकार ने भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) की सलाह पर लिया है।

वित्त मंत्रालय के अनुसार, हालांकि कुछ खास शर्तों जैसे इलाज, उच्च शिक्षा के लिए फीस जमा करने और शादी आदि कार्यों के लिए जमाकर्ता रिजर्व बैंक की अनुमति से 25 हजार रुपये से ज्यादा की निकासी कर सकेंगे।

वहीं, आरबीआई ने लक्ष्मी विलास के डीबीएस बैंक के साथ विलय की ड्राफ्ट योजना सार्वजनिक कर दी है। इस योजना के तहत सिंगापुर का डीबीएस बैंक अपने भारतीय बैंक में 2,500 करोड़ रुपए खर्च करेगा।

