  Hindi News
  Business
  Latest Cars Offers & Discounts On New Cars; Here's Updates From Automobile Industry

पुराने वाहनों को खत्म करने की योजना:पुराने के बदले नए वाहन खरीदने पर मिलेगी 1% की छूट, सरकार के प्रस्ताव पर कंपनियों की मुहर

मुंबई7 मिनट पहले
केंद्रीय रोड ट्रांसपोर्ट और हाइवे मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने इस सप्ताह की शुरुआत में सोसाइटी ऑफ इंडियन ऑटोमोबाइल मैन्युफैक्चरर्स (सियाम) के साथ बैठक में पेश किया था। बैठक के दौरान नए वाहनों पर 3% छूट का सुझाव दिया गया था
  • कंपनियां चाहती हैं कि रोड टैक्स, रजिस्ट्रेशन और अन्य तरह के जो चार्ज हैं, उसमें भी कमी की जाए
  • सूत्र ने बताया कि हालांकि वे नहीं चाहते कि चल रहे त्योहारी सीजन के दौरान पॉलिसी तुरंत प्रभावी हो।

पुराने के बदले नए वाहन खरीदने पर ऑटो इंडस्ट्री 1% छूट देने को तैयार हो गई है। इस प्रस्ताव को कुछ दिन पहले केंद्र सरकार ने पेश किया था। इससे सरकार पुराने वाहनों को खत्म करने को प्रोत्साहित करना चाहती है।

सियाम की बैठक में पेश की गई थी योजना

इस सुझाव को केंद्रीय रोड ट्रांसपोर्ट और हाइवे मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने इस सप्ताह की शुरुआत में सोसाइटी ऑफ इंडियन ऑटोमोबाइल मैन्युफैक्चरर्स (सियाम) के साथ बैठक में पेश किया था। बैठक के दौरान नए वाहनों पर 3% छूट का सुझाव दिया गया था, लेकिन कंपनियां उन पर 1% छूट देने पर सहमत हुईं हैं। सूत्र ने बताया कि हालांकि वे नहीं चाहते कि चल रहे त्योहारी सीजन के दौरान पॉलिसी तुरंत प्रभावी हो। क्योंकि इस समय मार्जिन पहले से ही काफी कम है। ऐसे में अगर यह इस समय लागू होता है तो इससे बिजनेस पर बुरा असर पड़ सकता है।

एक अप्रैल से बीएस-4 लागू

हालांकि देश में इस साल 1 अप्रैल से वाहनों और ईंधन के लिए बीएस4 उत्सर्जन (emmision) पैमाने को लागू किया गया है। जबकि पुराने ऑटोमोबाइल को स्क्रैप क़रने नीति को लागू करने में देरी हो है। इस संबंध में ड्रॉफ्ट पॉलिसी को अंतिम रूप दे दिया गया है और इसे प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय (PMO) से मंजूरी का इंतजार है।

ऑटो इंडस्ट्री पॉलिसी को टालना चाहती हैं

एक अधिकारी ने बताया की ऑटो इंडस्ट्री की कंपनियां चाहती हैं कि पॉलिसी को थोड़े समय के लिए टाल दिया जाए। क्योंकि उन्हें यकीन नहीं है कि वे फेस्टिवल के बाद की मांग में आने वाली गिरावट की स्थिति में डिस्काउंट को संभाल पाएंगी। छूट के अलावा अगर मालिक एक पुराने वाहन को स्क्रैप करता है तो ऐसे में केंद्र सरकार नए वाहनों का रजिस्ट्रेशन चार्ज और रोड टैक्स (Road Tax) से छूट देने की भी योजना बना रही है।

पुराने वाहनों को खत्म करने के लिए और योजना की जरूरत

बता दें कि सरकार इस समय पुराने वाहनों को खत्म करने की योजना बना रही है। हालांकि इसके लिए नई वाहनों पर सिर्फ एक पर्सेंट के डिस्काउंट से ही काम नहीं हो पाएगा। कंपनियां चाहती हैं कि रोड टैक्स, रजिस्ट्रेशन और अन्य तरह के जो चार्ज हैं, उसमें भी कमी की जाए। पर सरकार इस तरह की योजनाओं पर अभी तैयार नहीं है।

