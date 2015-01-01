पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कमाई का मौका:आने वाला है लक्ष्मी ऑर्गैनिक का IPO, 800 करोड़ रुपए जुटाने का है लक्ष्य

मुंबई17 मिनट पहले
बाजार में रिकॉर्ड तेजी और कई IPO के शानदार प्रदर्शन के बीच एक और कंपनी लक्ष्मी ऑर्गैनिक जल्द ही अपना IPO ला सकती है। इसके लिए कंपनी ने मार्केट रेगुलेटर सेबी के पास ड्राफ्ट रेड हेरिंग प्रॉस्पेक्टस (DRHP) फाइल किया है। कंपनी की योजना IPO के जरिए 800 करोड़ रुपए जुटाने की है।

800 करोड़ रुपए का IPO

फाइलिंग के मुताबिक कंपनी IPO में 500 करोड़ रुपए के लिए फ्रेश इश्यू जारी करेगी। साथ ही साथ कंपनी के प्रमोटर यलो स्टोन ट्रस्ट अपनी हिस्सेदारी ऑफर फॉर सेल (OFS) के माध्यम से बेचकर 300 करोड़ रुपए जुटाएगी। IPO से मिलने वाली रकम को कंपनी फ्लोरोस्पेशियल्टी केमिकल्स के लिए मैन्युफैक्चरिंग फैसिलिटी, वर्किंग कैपिटल और जनरल कॉर्पोरेट उद्देश्यों के लिए इस्तेमाल करेगी।

कंपनी का प्रमुख कारोबार

प्राप्त जानकारी के मुताबिक लक्ष्मी आर्गैनिक एक केमिकल निर्माता कंपनी है। यह 1992 से एसेटलडिहाइड और एसेटिक एसिड बनाती है। आगे चलकर कंपनी देश में प्रमुख एथिल एसिटेट निर्माता कंपनी बनी। भारत के एथिल एसिटेट मार्केट में कंपनी की हिस्सेदारी लगभग 30% की है। डिक्टेन डेरिवेटिव मार्केट में कंपनी की हिस्सेदारी लगभग 55% है।

30 देशों में कंपनी की उपस्थिति

कंपनी का कारोबार वैश्विक स्तर पर 30 देशों में फैला हुआ है। इसमें चीन, रूस, सिंगापुर, ब्रिटेन, अमेरिका और नीदरलैंड जैसे देश शामिल हैं। इन देशों में कंपनी का संचालन और ग्राहक दोनों हैं। लक्ष्मी ऑर्गैनिक फार्मा सेक्टर की प्रमुख कंपनियों के लिए भी काम करती है। इसमें एलेम्बिक फार्मा, डॉ. रेड्डीज, लौरस लैब, मैक्लॉयड फार्मा, ग्रैन्युअल्स इंडिया, यूनाइटेड फास्फोरस, सुदर्शन केमिकल्स जैसी कंपनियां शामिल हैं।

साल 2012 में इंटरनेशनल फाइनेंस कॉर्पोरेशन ने लक्ष्मी ऑर्गैनिक में 10.05% हिस्सेदारी का अधिग्रहण किया था, जिसे जनवरी 2020 में कंपनी ने दोबारा 82.01 करोड़ रुपए में हासिल कर लिया। कंपनी ने IPO के लिए एक्सिस कैपिटल और DAM कैपिटल एडवाइजर को मैनेजर नियुक्त किया है।

