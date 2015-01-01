पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Business
  LED And LCD TVs To Be Expensive, 5% Duty Will Be Levied On Import Of Their Parts

व्यापार:महंगी होने वाली हैं LED और LCD टीवी, इनके पार्ट्स के आयात पर लगेगी 5% ड्यूटी

नई दिल्ली12 मिनट पहले
यह कदम घरेलू उत्पादन बढ़ाने और गैर-जरूरी उत्पादों के आयात में कमी लाने के मकसद से उठाया गया था
  • LED और LCD टीवी कंपोनेंट्स पर 5% टैरिफ वसूलने का फैसला किया है
  • इससे पहले सरकार ने अगस्त महीने में कलर टेलीविजन के आयात पर रोक लगा दी थी

जल्द ही LED और LCD टीवी महंगी होने वाली हैं। क्योंकि घरेलू विनिर्माण को बढ़ावा देने केंद्र सरकार ने LED और LCD टीवी कंपोनेंट्स पर 5% ड्यूटी वसूलने का फैसला किया है। यह टैक्स चिप्स, प्रिंटेड सर्किट बोर्ड एसेंबलीज और ग्लास बोर्ड्स जैसे टीवी कंपोनेंट्स पर शुक्रवार से लागू होगा।

सेंट्रल बोर्ड ऑफ इनडायरेक्ट टैक्सेज एंड कस्टम्स (CBIC) ने एक अधिसूचना जारी कर कहा कि एलईडी और एलसीडी टेलीविजन पैनल बनाने में काम आने वाले कंपोनेंट्स के आयात पर शुक्रवार से 5% ड्यूटी लगेगी। मोदी सरकार घरेलू स्तर पर विनिर्माण में निवेश को प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए टैरिफ और इनसेंटिव दोनों का इस्तेमाल कर रही है। हालांकि ये कदम अस्थाई तौर पर उठाया गया है।

इससे पहले लगाई थी आयात पर रोक
इससे पहले सरकार ने अगस्त महीने में कलर टेलीविजन के आयात पर रोक लगा दी थी। यह कदम घरेलू उत्पादन बढ़ाने और गैर-जरूरी उत्पादों के आयात में कमी लाने के मकसद से उठाया गया था।

2019-20 में 781 मिलियन डॉलर के टीवी का आयात
वित्त वर्ष 2019-20 में 781 मिलियन डॉलर करीब 5836 करोड़ रुपए के कलर टीवी का आयात किया गया था। इसमें वियतनाम से 428 मिलियन डॉलर करीब 3199 करोड़ रुपए और चीन से 293 मिलियन डॉलर करीब 2190 करोड़ रुपए के कलर टीवी का आयात शामिल है। पैनासोनिक इंडिया के सीईओ मनीष शर्मा का कहना है कि इससे घरेलू उत्पादों पर सकारात्मक असर पड़ेगा और उपभोक्ताओं को हाई क्वालिटी असेम्बल्ड टीवी सेट मिलेंगे।

कितनी महंगी हो सकती है टीवी

अभी की कीमत (रु. में)5% ड्यूटी के बाद कीमत (रु. में)
10 हजार10 हजार 500
20 हजार21 हजार
30 हजार31 हजार 500
40 हजार42 हजार
50 हजार52 हजार 500
1 लाख1 लाख 5 हजार
