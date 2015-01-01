पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

4 अरब डॉलर का घोटाला:ऑडिट करने वाली अर्नेस्ट एंड यंग के खिलाफ दुबई में कानूनी एक्शन लेगी कंपनी

मुंबई16 मिनट पहले
एनएमसी हेल्थ में E&Yऑडिटर थी। इस कंपनी से 4 अरब डॉलर की रकम बैंक लोन के रूप में निकाल ली गई और इसकी एंट्री कंपनी के बुक्स में नहीं दिखाई गई। इसी आधार पर यह लीगल एक्शन लिया जा रहा है
अर्नेस्ट एंड यंग (E&Y) के खिलाफ दुबई में एक कंपनी लीगल एक्शन लेने की तैयारी कर रही है। खबर है कि एनएमसी हेल्थ में E&Yऑडिटर थी। इस कंपनी से 4 अरब डॉलर की रकम बैंक लोन के रूप में निकाल ली गई और इसकी एंट्री कंपनी के बुक्स में नहीं दिखाई गई। इसी आधार पर यह लीगल एक्शन लिया जा रहा है।

दावे की नोटिस जारी की गई

एनएमसी हेल्थ एडमिनिस्ट्रेटर ने इस मामले में E&Y के खिलाफ संभावित दावे की नोटिस जारी की गई है। इससे पहले यूके की रेगुलेटर भी E&Y के खिलाफ जांच कर रही है कि कैसे यह अरबों डॉलर की मिसिंग के अकाउंट में फेल हो गई। E&Y UAE एक्सचेंज सेंटर की भी ऑडिटर है। ईएंडवाई के खिलाफ शुरुआती दावों की फाइलिंग से पता चलता है कि एडमिनिस्ट्रेटर सिर्फ उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई नहीं करेगा, जिन्होंने सीधे कंपनी के फंड को चूना लगाया है। बल्कि उन एनएमसी लेखा परीक्षकों से भी खफा है जो योजनाबद्ध तरीके से वर्षों से चले आ रहे घिनौने खेल को भांपने में विफल रहे।

अबूधाबी में प्रबंधन के खिलाफ आरोप लगे

अबू धाबी में अधिकारियों के साथ एनएमसी में पूर्व शेयरधारकों और प्रबंधन के खिलाफ शुरुआती आरोप पहले ही लगाए जा चुके हैं। उन पर मुकदमा चलाना और उससे भी अधिक महत्वपूर्ण बात यह है कि धन की वसूली करना किसी भी तरह से आसान नहीं होगा। ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि अधिकांश अभियुक्त अब देश में नहीं हैं।

समय और लागत लगेगी

एएंडएम की रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि "हमारा विचार है कि जांच और कानूनी दावों, परिसंपत्तियों की वसूली रणनीति, संभावित वसूली या क्लेम की रणनीति के समय और लागत की सटीक भविष्यवाणी करना संभव नहीं है। यह संभावना है कि आने वाले समय में जांच और क्लेम रिकवरी में कुछ समय लग सकता है। क्योंकि इसमें महत्वपूर्ण संसाधनों की आवश्यकता होगी।

कई लोग समान रूप से दोषी हैं

एनएमसी से जुड़े एक वरिष्ठ बैंकर के अनुसार, एनएमसी में ऑडिट और फाइनेंशियल रिपोर्टिंग का नेतृत्व करने वाले लोग और E&Y के साथ मिलकर काम करने वाले समान रूप से दोषी हैं। ऑडिट फर्म में एक पूर्व अधिकारी भी था जो बाद में एनएमसी बोर्ड का सदस्य बन गया ।

गायब पैसे और लोगों की तलाश जारी

एक तरफ प्रशासकों की टीम गायब धन और शामिल व्यक्तियों तलाश रही है तो दूसरी तरफ यह ऐसी रणनीति तैयार कर रही है जो एनएमसी पर ध्यान देगी। यह नॉन-कोर बिजनेस पर नजर रखेगी और इसके अलावा संयुक्त अरब अमीरात (यूएई) और ओमान में अपने अस्पताल और क्लिनिक नेटवर्क पर भी ध्यान केंद्रित करेगी।

