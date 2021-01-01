पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विनिवेश की तैयारी:अगले 6 महीनों तक नहीं आएगा LIC का IPO, सरकार को जुटाने हैं 1.75 लाख करोड़ रुपए

नई दिल्ली25 मिनट पहले
  • फाइनेंस बिल के जरिए होगा LIC से जुड़े कानूनों में बदलाव
  • वित्त वर्ष 2021 में 7 कंपनियों में से सरकारी हिस्सेदारी बेची जाएगी

सरकार की तमाम कोशिशों के बाद भी भारतीय जीवन बीमा निगम (LIC) के इनिशियल पब्लिक ऑफरिंग (IPO) में लगातार देरी हो रही है। अब LIC का IPO अक्टूबर के बाद ही आएगा। डिपार्टमेंट ऑफ इन्वेंस्टमेंट एंड पब्लिक असेट मैनेजमेंट (DIPAM) के सचिव तुहिन कांत पांडेय ने यह जानकारी दी है। पांडेय का कहना है कि एअर इंडिया और भारत पेट्रोलियम कॉरपोरेशन लिमिटेड (BPCL) में से 100% सरकारी हिस्सेदारी की बिक्री अगले वित्त वर्ष की पहली छमाही में पूरी कर ली जाएगी।

अगले साल 1.75 लाख करोड़ रुपए जुटाने का लक्ष्य

केंद्र सरकार ने अगले साल यानी वित्त वर्ष 2021 में विनिवेश के जरिए 1.75 लाख करोड़ रुपए जुटाने का लक्ष्य तय किया है। सरकार ने वित्त वर्ष 2020 में विनिवेश के जरिए 2.10 लाख करोड़ रुपए जुटाने का लक्ष्य तय किया था, लेकिन कोराना महामारी और निवेशकों की बेरुखी के चलते सरकार अभी तक केवल 19,499 करोड़ रुपए जुटा पाई है। इस कारण सरकार ने अगले साल के लिए लक्ष्य में कटौती की है।

अगले साल 7 कंपनियों को बेचने की योजना

केंद्र सरकार ने कोरोना से प्रभावित अर्थव्यवस्था में तेजी लाने के लिए अगले वित्त वर्ष में 7 कंपनियों में से अपनी हिस्सेदारी बेचने की योजना बनाई है। इसमें BPCL, एयर इंडिया, शिपिंग कॉरपोरेशन ऑफ इंडिया, कंटेनर कॉरपोरेशन ऑफ इंडिया, बीईएमएल, पवन हंस, नीलांचल इंस्पात निगम लिमिटेड शामिल हैं। आईडीबीआई बैक में से भी 100% हिस्सेदारी बेची जाएगी। इसके अलावा दो अन्य सरकारी बैंक एक सरकारी बीमा कंपनी का निजीकरण किया जाएगा।

संसद से लेनी होगी मंजूरी

LIC और IDBI में से हिस्सेदारी की बिक्री के लिए कानून में बदलाव करने की आवश्यकता होगी। पांडेय का कहना है कि इसके लिए सरकार ने आम बजट के साथ फाइनेंस बिल 2021 संसद में पेश कर दिया है। केंद्र सरकार ने अर्थव्यवस्था को पटरी पर लाने के लिए अगले साल रिकॉर्ड राशि खर्च करने की घोषणा की है। इसके लिए सरकार को कई तरीकों से पैसों का इंतजाम करना होगा।

BPCL और एअर इंडिया के लिए EoI मिली

सरकार को BPCL और एअर इंडिया की हिस्सेदारी बेचने के लिए प्रारंभिक एक्सप्रेशन ऑफ इंटरेस्ट (EoI) मिल चुकी है। शिपिंग कॉरपोरेशन ऑफ इंडिया (SCI) के लिए 13 फरवरी तक EoI जमा की जा सकती है। पांडेय का कहना है कि LIC से जुड़े कानूनों में बदलाव को फाइनेंस बिल में शामिल किया गया है। इस कारण इसके लिए अलग से बिल नहीं लाया जाएगा।

10-12 लाख करोड़ रुपए के बीच हो सकता है वैल्यूएशन

सरकार ने डेलॉय और SBI कैपिटल को प्री-IPO ट्रांजेक्शन एडवाइजर नियुक्त किया है। सरकार IPO के जरिए LIC की करीब 10% हिस्सेदारी बेचना चाहती है। माना जा रहा है कि एलआईसी का वैल्यूएशन 10-12 लाख करोड़ रुपए के बीच हो सकता है। ऐसे में सरकार के 100 करोड़ रुपए के कैपिटल पर शेयर की कीमत काफी ज्यादा होगी।

12 लाख एजेंट और 28.92 करोड़ पॉलिसी

एलआईसी के पास इस समय एक लाख से ज्यादा इसके पास कर्मचारी हैं। 12.08 लाख एजेंट हैं और 28.92 करोड़ से ज्यादा पॉलिसीज हैं। कुल 28 प्लान इंडिविजुअल बिजनेस के तहत एलआईसी ऑफर करती है। इसमें एंडोमेंट, टर्म इंश्योरेंस, चिल्ड्रेन, पेंशन, माइक्रो इंश्योरेंस आदि हैं। वित्त वर्ष 2019-20 में नए बिजनेस प्रीमियम में उसकी वृद्धि दर 25.17% रही है। कुल फर्स्ट ईयर बिजनेस प्रीमियम 1.78 लाख करोड़ रुपए 31 मार्च 2020 तक रहा है। इसमें इसकी बाजार हिस्सेदारी 68.74% है। पॉलिसी के मामले में बाजार हिस्सेदारी 75.90% है।

