पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

लोन मोरेटोरियम केस:ब्याज पर ब्याज माफी को लेकर अभी अंतिम फैसला नहीं, सुप्रीम कोर्ट में अब 18 को सुनवाई

नई दिल्ली20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
RBI ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट से बैंक खातों को NPA घोषित करने पर लगी रोक भी हटाने का आग्रह किया।
  • RBI और वित्त मंत्रालय ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में एफिडेविट दाखिल किया
  • एक्स ग्रेशिया स्कीम में 2 करोड़ से कम के लोन पर मिल रहा है लाभ

लोन मोरेटोरियम की अवधि के ब्याज पर ब्याज की माफी को लेकर अभी तक अंतिम फैसला नहीं हो पाया है। इस मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट में गुरुवार को एक बार फिर सुनवाई टल गई। अब इस मामले में 18 नवंबर को अगली सुनवाई होगी।

रिजर्व बैंक और वित्त मंत्रालय ने दाखिल किया एफिडेविट

इस मामले में भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) और वित्त मंत्रालय ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में अलग-अलग एफिडेविट दाखिल किया है। इस इस एफिडेविट में कहा गया है कि बैंक, फाइनेंशियल और नॉन-बैंकिंग फाइनेंशियल इंस्टीट्यूट (NBFC) 5 नवंबर तक योग्य ग्राहकों के खाते में कंपाउंड और सिंपल इंटरेस्ट के अंतर की राशि जमा कर देंगे। मोरेटोरियम अवधि की यह राशि 2 करोड़ या इससे कम लोन लेने वाले ग्राहकों के खाते में जमा की जाएगी।

कई बार फटकार लगा चुकी है सुप्रीम कोर्ट

इस मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट केंद्र सरकार को कई बार फटकार लगा चुकी है। 14 अक्टूबर को सुनवाई के दौरान कोर्ट ने कहा था कि आम लोगों की दिवाली अब आपके हाथ में है। आम लोगों की दुर्दशा को आप समझिए। कोर्ट ने सरकार से पूछा कि आपने पहले ही 2 करोड़ रुपए तक के लोन लेने वालों को फायदा दिया है। लेकिन, इसके अमल को लेकर क्या योजना है। इस पर वकील हरीश साल्वे ने कहा कि इसे पहले ही अमल में लाया जा चुका है। चूंकि काफी बड़ा नंबर है, इसलिए इसे आगे भी पूरा किया जाएगा।

सरकार ने की है एक्स ग्रेशिया स्कीम की घोषणा

इस मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट के कड़े रूख को देखते हुए केंद्र सरकार ने एक्स ग्रेशिया स्कीम की घोषणा की है। इस स्कीम के तहत 6 महीने की लोन मोरेटोरियम अवधि के दौरान कंपाउंड और सिंपल इंटरेस्ट के अंतर का भुगतान सरकार करेगी। इस स्कीम का लाभ पूर्ण, आंशिक या मोरेटोरियम ना लेने वाले सभी को मिलेगा। स्कीम के तहत 5 नवंबर तक बैंक अंतर वाली राशि को ग्राहक के खाते में जमा करेंगे।

इन सेगमेंट में एक्स ग्रेशिया स्कीम का लाभ

सरकार ने 8 सेगमेंट एक्स ग्रेशिया स्कीम के दायरे में रखे हैं। इनमें MSME लोन, एजुकेशन लोन, हाउसिंग लोन, कंज्यूमर ड्यूरेबल लोन, क्रेडिट कार्ड का बकाया, ऑटोमोबाइल लोन, प्रोफेशनल के लिए पर्सनल लोन और कंजम्प्शन लोन को शामिल किया गया है।

वित्त मंत्रालय ने दो बार जारी किए सवाल-जवाब

एक्स ग्रेशिया स्कीम को लेकर वित्त मंत्रालय सवाल-जवाब के दो सेट जारी कर चुका है। वित्त मंत्रालय के ताजा सेट में कहा गया है कि सोना गिरवी रखकर कंजम्प्शन लोन लेने वालों को भी एक्स ग्रेशिया यानी ब्याज पर ब्याज माफी योजना का लाभ मिलेगा। इससे पहले वित्त मंत्रालय ने कहा था कि खेती और इससे जुड़े कामकाज के लिए लोन लेने वालों को एक्स ग्रेशिया स्कीम का फायदा नहीं मिलेगा।

बैंक खातों में राशि जमा करने का आज अंतिम दिन

जिन लोगों ने 2 करोड़ रुपए से कम के लोन पर मोरेटोरियम लिया था, एक्स ग्रेशिया स्कीम के तहत इंटरेस्ट का अंतर उनके बैंक खाते में जमा करने का आज अंतिम दिन है। यह इंटरेस्ट बैंकों की ओर से लोन लेने वालों के बैंक खातों में जमा किया जा रहा है। इसमें 6 महीने का लोन मोरेटोरियम है जो एक मार्च से 31 अगस्त के बीच के पीरियड को माना गया है।

बैंक खातों को NPA घोषित करने पर लगी रोक हटाने का आग्रह

गुरुवार को लोन मोरेटोरियम मामले में सुनवाई के दौरान RBI ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट से बैंक खातों को NPA घोषित करने पर लगी रोक हटाने का आग्रह किया। 3 सितंबर को सुनवाई के दौरान सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने बैंक खातों को NPA घोषित करने पर दो महीने के लिए रोक लगा दी थी। बाद में कोर्ट ने इस रोक को अगले आदेश तक के लिए लागू कर दिया था। सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश के बाद बैंक उन खातों को NPA घोषित नहीं कर पा रहे हैं जो मोरेटोरियम खत्म होने के बाद भी EMI का भुगतान नहीं कर रहे हैं। इससे बैंकों की बैलेंस शीट प्रभावित हो रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबाइडेन ने विस्कॉन्सिन और मिशिगन जीते, अब ट्रम्प की सत्ता में वापसी बहुत मुश्किल - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- समय आपके पक्ष में है। इसलिए इसका बेहतर सदुपयोग करें। पिछले कुछ समय से जिन कामों में रुकावट आ रही थी, आज वह बहुत ही सहज व आसान तरीके से हल हो जाएंगे। वस्त्र, आभूषण जैसी खरीदारी में भी समय व्यत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें