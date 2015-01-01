पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फंड जुटाने की योजना:राइट्स इश्यू के जरिए 3000 करोड़ रुपए जुटाएगी L&T फाइनेंस होल्डिंग्स, बोर्ड ने दी मंजूरी

नई दिल्ली44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सोमवार को BSE में L&T फाइनेंस होल्डिंग्स का शेयर 0.22% की गिरावट के बाद 67.45 रुपए प्रति यूनिट पर बंद हुआ है।
  • इश्यू प्राइस और रिकॉर्ड डेट पर बाद में फैसला किया जाएगा
  • पीसी ज्वैलर्स को जुलाई-सितंबर तिमाही में 53 करोड़ का घाटा

कोरोना आपदा से उबरने के बाद कंपनियां विस्तार के लिए विभिन्न तरीकों से फंड जुटा रही है। अब L&T फाइनेंस होल्डिंग्स के बोर्ड ने 3000 करोड़ रुपए का फंड जुटाने के लिए अपनी मंजूरी दे दी है। यह फंड राइट्स इश्यू के जरिए जुटाया जाएगा। कंपनी ने सोमवार को रेगुलेटरी फाइलिंग के जरिए यह जानकारी दी।

जल्द तय होगा इश्यू प्राइस

रेगुलेटरी फाइलिंग में कंपनी ने कहा कि इस राइट्स इश्यू के नियम और शर्तों को लेकर जल्द ही फैसला लिया जाएगा। इसमें इश्यू प्राइस, राइट्स एंटाइटलमेंट रेशियो, रिकॉर्ड डेट, पेमेंट का समय और शर्तें आदि शामिल हैं। कंपनी ने कहा कि इस राइट्स इश्यू में फुली-पेड इक्विटी शेयर जारी किए जाएंगे। राइट्स इश्यू का साइज 3000 करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा का नहीं होगा। राइट्स इश्यू की खबर सामने आने के बाद BSE में L&T फाइनेंस होल्डिंग्स का शेयर 0.22% की गिरावट के बाद 67.45 रुपए प्रति यूनिट पर बंद हुआ है।

19.78 करोड़ शेयर बायबैक करेगी NTPC

सरकारी क्षेत्र की दिग्गज बिजली निर्माता कंपनी NTPC 19.78 करोड़ फुली-पेड इक्विटी शेयर बायबैक करेगी। इस पर कंपनी 2275.74 करोड़ रुपए खर्च करेगी। कंपनी के मुताबिक, यह शेयर बायबैक 115 रुपए प्रति यूनिट की दर पर होगा। इसके लिए कंपनी ने रिकॉर्ड डेट 13 नवंबर 2020 तय की है।

PC ज्वैलर्स को दूसरी तिमाही में 53.68 करोड़ का घाटा

PC को चालू वित्त वर्ष की दूसरी तिमाही (जुलाई-सितंबर 2020) में 53.68 करोड़ रुपए का कंसॉलीडेटेड शुद्ध घाटा हुआ है। कंपनी ने रेगुलेटरी फाइलिंग में कहा कि बिक्री में तेज गिरावट के कारण घाटा दर्ज किया गया है। एक साल पहले समान अवधि में कंपनी का नेट प्रॉफिट 46.38 करोड़ रुपए रहा था। जुलाई-सितंबर तिमाही में कंपनी की आय 421.79 करोड़ रुपए रही है। एक साल पहले समान अवधि में कंपनी की आय 1,227.47 करोड़ रुपए रही थी।

रूटमैटिक ने बॉश से 14.8 करोड़ रुपए जुटाए

अर्बन मोबिलिटी स्टार्टअप रूटमैटिक ने सोमवार को कहा कि उसने बॉश से 2 मिलियन डॉलर करीब 14.8 करोड़ रुपए का फंड जुटाया है। इस फंड के साथ स्टार्टअप की वैल्यू 28 मिलियन डॉलर करीब 207 करोड़ रुपए हो गई है। कंपनी ने बयान जारी कर कहा कि इस फंड का इस्तेमाल मोबिलिटी यूज केस पोर्टफोलियो और जियोग्राफिक प्रेजेंस बढ़ाने में इस्तेमाल किया जाएगा।

