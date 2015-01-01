पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • LTC Cash Voucher: Govt Employees Can Make Purchases In Family Member's Name

LTC कैश वाउचर:अब सरकारी कर्मचारी पत्नी या अन्य फैमिली मेंबर के नाम पर भी कर सकेंगे खरीदारी

नई दिल्ली9 मिनट पहले
सरकारी कर्मचारी अब लीव ट्रैवल कंसेशन (LTC) कैश वाउचर योजना के तहत अपने परिवार के अन्य सदस्यों के नाम से गुड्स एंड सर्विस की खरीदारी कर सकते हैं। बशर्ते, ये वह सदस्य एलटीसी किराया पाने के योग्य होने चाहिए।

इस योजना के संबंध में वित्त मंत्रालय के एक्सपेंडिचर विभाग द्वारा जारी किए गए एफएक्यू (FAQ- बार-बार पूछे गए सवाल) के दूसरे सेट में इसे स्पष्ट किया गया है कि कोई भी सामान या सर्विस अगर परिवार के किसी सदस्य जैसे कि पति, पत्नी, बेटा, बेटी के नाम पर खरीदी गईं हैं तो भी LTC कैश वाउचर स्कीम का फायदा मिलेगा। बशर्ते सामान और सर्विसेज की वैल्यू पर जीएसटी 12 फीसदी या इससे अधिक की होनी चाहिए। ये परिवार के सदस्य LTC फेयर के लिए भी मान्य लिस्ट में होने चाहिए।

वित्त मंत्रालय के व्यय विभाग की ओर से कहा गया है कि सभी खरीदारी जो कि 12 अक्टूबर 2020 के दिन या इसके बाद की गई हों। ये सभी इस स्कीम के दायरे में आएंगी और उन पर कर्मचारियों को रीइंबर्समेंट का फायदा मिलेगा।

एक्सपेंडिचर विभाग ने अपने जवाब में कहा है कि अगर कोई भी चीज या सेवा 12 अक्टूबर के बाद खरीदी गई है। अगर आपके पास उसकी GST बिल है। अगर कर्मचारी इन चीजों, सेवाओं का भुगतान EMI के रूप में कर रहा है तो वो भी LTC कैश वाउचर स्कीम का हकदार होगा।

बता दें कि सरकार ने 12 अक्टूबर को LTC कैश वाउचर योजना की घोषणा की थी। इसके तहत केंद्र सरकार के कर्मचारी योजना का लाभ उठाने के लिए 12 फीसदी या इससे ज्यादा GST वाली कोई भी वस्तु या सेवा खरीद सकते हैं। अब तक यात्रा पर ही LTC स्कीम का लाभ मिलता था, अन्यथा रकम लैप्स हो जाती थी।

LTC कैश वाउचर स्कीम:कर्मचारियों को इनकम टैक्स में 36 हजार रु. की छूट मिलेगी, प्राइवेट सेक्टर को भी फायदा

LTC:सरकारी कर्मचारी लीव ट्रैवल कंसेशन कैश वाउचर योजना का लाभ उठाने के लिए एक से ज्यादा बिल जमा कर सकते हैं

