94 साल में पहली बार घाटा:मार्क्स एंड स्पेंसर को 851 करोड़ रुपए का नुकसान, एक साल पहले 1,543 करोड़ का था फायदा

मुंबई31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
विश्लेषकों का मानना है कि मार्क एंड स्पेंसर हाई स्ट्रीट जैसे बिजनेस पर काम करती है जिसके लिए एक ऊंची कीमत चुकानी होती है। इसके 600 स्टोर लॉकडाउन में बंद थे। इन स्टोर्स से अब ऑन लाइन मांग बढ़ रही है
  • इसी साल अगस्त में कंपनी ने 7 हजार लोगों को अगले तीन महीनों में निकालने की घोषणा की थी
  • पहली छमाही में ग्रुप की बिक्री 15.8% गिर कर 4.09 अरब पौंड (39,746 करोड़ रुपए) रही है

रिटेल स्टोर चलाने वाली मार्क्स एंड स्पेंसर को सितंबर की छमाही में 851 करोड़ रुपए का घाटा हुआ है। एक साल पहले समान अवधि में उसे 1,543 करोड़ रुपए का फायदा हुआ था। कंपनी के 94 सालों के इतिहास में यह पहली बार है जब उसे घाटा हुआ है।

संभावना की तुलना में फर्म का प्रदर्शन बेहतर

हालांकि कंपनी के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी (CEO) स्टीव रोवे ने कहा कि पहले जो संभावना दिख रही थी, उसकी तुलना में फर्म का प्रदर्शन बहुत बेहतर है। इसी साल अगस्त में कंपनी ने 7 हजार लोगों को अगले तीन महीनों में निकालने की घोषणा की थी। पहली छमाही में ग्रुप की बिक्री 15.8% गिर कर 4.09 अरब पौंड (39,746 करोड़ रुपए) रही है। कम कपड़ों और घरों की बिक्री के कारण रेवेन्यू में गिरावट आई है। कपड़ों की बिक्री लॉकडाउन की वजह से प्रभावित हुई।

सिटी सेंटर स्टोर में बिक्री 53 पर्सेंट गिरी

जुलाई और सितंबर के दौरान कपड़ों की बिक्री इसके सिटी सेंटर स्टोर में 53% गिरी। हालांकि कंपनी ने एक बयान में कहा कि उसे उम्मीद है कि फॉर्मल कपड़ों और चुनिंदा अवसरों पर पहने जाने वाले कपड़ों की मांग की वापसी होगी। विश्लेषकों का मानना है कि मार्क्स एंड स्पेंसर हाई स्ट्रीट जैसे बिजनेस पर काम करती है जिसके लिए एक ऊंची कीमत चुकानी होती है। इसके 600 स्टोर लॉकडाउन में बंद थे। इन स्टोर्स से अब ऑन लाइन मांग बढ़ रही है और इसमें पहले की तुलना में तेजी आ रही है। हालांकि इससे जो बिक्री में नुकसान हुआ है, उसको कवर कर पाना मुश्किल है।

ज्वाइंट वेंचर में अच्छी ग्रोथ

ग्रुप ने हालांकि अपने ओकाडो रिेटेल ज्वाइंट वेंचर में अच्छी ग्रोथ हासिल की है। इसके जरिए सितंबर से फूड की डिलिवरी शुरू हो गई है। कंपनी ने कहा कि इसकी पार्टनरशिप ने बिक्री में 47.9% की ग्रोथ हासिल की है। जबकि इसके लाभ में भी सुधार हुआ है। मार्क्स एंड स्पेंसर ने ग्रोसरी और होमकेयर सेगमेंट में 750 नई लाइन का निर्माण किया है। मार्क एंड स्पेंसर उन कंपनियों में से एक ऐसी फूड रिटेलर्स कंपनी है जो बिना इंटरनेट के डिलिवरी सेवा देती है। इसने ओकाडो के साथ टाईअप किया है।

इंग्लैंड में लॉक डाउन से फूड बिजनेस बढ़ेगा

कंपनी को उम्मीद है कि इसका फूड बिजनेस इंग्लैंड में होनेवाले आगामी लॉकडाउन से अच्छा लाभ कमा सकता है। क्योंकि ग्राहक ऊंची क्वालिटी वाले फूड को पसंद करते हैं। मार्क्स एंड स्पेंसर ने यह भी कहा कि इसके ग्रोसरी बिजनेस ने अच्छा और मजबूत प्रदर्शन पहली छमाही में किया है। इसकी बिक्री 2.7% बढ़ी है। पत्रकारों के साथ एक कांफ्रेंस कॉल में सीईओ रोवे ने कहा कि हमारे लक्ष्य में अभी भी कोई बदलाव नहीं आया है। हम लंबी अवधि में मार्क एंड स्पेंसर में परिवर्तन करना चाहते हैं। एक ब्रांड की बिल्डिंग करना चाहते हैं।

हम जानते हैं कि जिन चुनौतियों का हम सामना कर रहे हैं वह आगे लगातार बनी रहेगी, क्योंकि इंगलैंड में लॉकडाउन हो रहा है। लेकिन क्रिसमस जैसे अवसरों से हम एक बेहतर उम्मीद भी कर रहे हैं।

