ऑटोमोबाइल सेक्टर:मारुति सुजुकी के चेयरमैन ने कहा- अब ऑटोमोबाइल पर जीएसटी घटाने की कोई जरूरत नहीं है

मुंबई26 मिनट पहले
  • कंपनी ने नवरात्रि और दशहरा फेस्टिवल के 10 दिनों के दौरान हर दिन लगभग 10 हजार कारें बेचीं हैं
  • दूसरी तिमाही में तिमाही में कंपनी को 1371.6 करोड़ रुपए का मुनाफा हुआ है

कार बनाने वाली कंपनी मारुति सुजुकी के चेयरमैन आरसी भार्गव ने कहा कि ऑटोमोबाइल पर जीएसटी दर में तत्काल कटौती करने की आवश्यकता नहीं है। क्योंकि, अभी बिजनेस में अच्छी ग्रोथ है। दिल्ली बेस्ड कंपनी ने नवरात्रि और दशहरा फेस्टिवल के 10 दिनों के दौरान हर दिन लगभग 10 हजार कारें बेचीं हैं। हालांकि, अक्टूबर के लिए ऑफिशियल डेटा अगले हफ्ते ऑटो कंपनियों द्वारा जारी किया जाएगा।

दूसरी तिमाही में हालात सुधरे

कंपनी के चेयरमैन ने कहा कि दूसरी तिमाही में ऑटो सेक्टर ने अच्छा कारोबार किया किया है और मुझे नहीं लगता कि अबतक किसी ने भी कहा है कि मांग की कमी के कारण उन्हें नुकसान उठाना पड़ा है। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं जितनी भी कारें बनाता हूं, उनको बेच देता हूं। ऐसे में जीएसटी घटाया जाता है और डिमांड 30% तक बढ़ जाता है, तो मैं कारें नहीं बेचना चाहुंगा।

दरअसल, कोरोना संकट के बीच ऑटो इंडस्ट्री इस उम्मीद में कई महीनों से वाहनों पर जीएसटी को कम करने की पैरवी कर रही है कि सरकार ऑटोमोबाइल मांग को बढ़ाने के लिए प्रोत्साहन पैकेज का ऐलान कर सकती है।भारत के पैसेंजर व्हीकल सेगमेंट में मारुति सुजुकी की हिस्सेदारी लगभग 50% की है।

मारुति सुजुकी के तिमाही नतीजे

मारुति सुजुकी ने गुरुवार को अपनी दूसरी तिमाही के नतीजे जारी कर दिए हैं। इस तिमाही में कंपनी को 1371.6 करोड़ रुपए का मुनाफा हुआ है, जो पिछले साल की समान तिमाही में 1359 करोड़ रुपए का मुनाफा हुआ था। दूसरी तिमाही में कंपनी की आय 18,745 करोड़ रुपए रही है, जो पिछले साल की दूसरी तिमाही में आय 16,985 करोड़ रुपए रही थी। दूसरी तिमाही में कंपनी ने कुल 393,130 वाहनों की बिक्री की है। इससे पहले चालू वित्त वर्ष की पहली तिमाही में कोरोना महामारी के कारण दो दशक में पहली बार मारुति को 249.9 करोड़ रुपए का लॉस हुआ था।

