पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • Mastercard, Razorpay Join Hands To Make Digital Payments More Accessible For MSMEs

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कारोबारी साझेदारी:मास्टर कार्ड से MSME को पेमेंट मिलने में होगी आसानी, कंपनी ने रेजरपे से मिलाया हाथ

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रेजरपे का कहना है कि इस साझेदारी से आने वाले वर्षों में ग्राहक-कारोबार पेमेंट और बैंकिंग अनुभव में महत्वपूर्ण बदलाव महसूस करेंगे। - Dainik Bhaskar
रेजरपे का कहना है कि इस साझेदारी से आने वाले वर्षों में ग्राहक-कारोबार पेमेंट और बैंकिंग अनुभव में महत्वपूर्ण बदलाव महसूस करेंगे।
  • कोरोना महामारी के कारण ग्राहक तेजी से डिजिटल पेमेंट पर शिफ्ट हुए
  • छोटे कारोबारियों को सुरक्षित और सुविधाजनक ट्रांजेक्शन में मदद मिलेगी

छोटे कारोबारों में डिजिटल पेमेंट की स्वीकारिता बढ़ाने के मकसद से मास्टरकार्ड और रेजरपे ने साझेदारी की है। इस साझेदारी से माइक्रो, स्मॉल एंड मीडियम एंटरप्राइजेज (MSME) को डिजिटल पेमेंट लेने में आसानी होगी। साथ ही MSME को भविष्य के चुनौतीपूर्ण एनवायरमेंट में कारोबार चालू रखने में मदद मिलेगी।

कोविड-19 से पहले कैश में होता था 90% रिटेल पेमेंट

कोविड-19 महामारी से पहले भारत में करीब 90% रिटेल पेमेंट कैश में होता था। महामारी ने डिजिटल टेक्नोलॉजी को तेजी दी और ग्राहक तेजी से डिजिटल शॉपिंग एंड पे पर शिफ्ट हो गए। यह भारत में डिजिटल भुगतान को अपनाने के लिए व्यापारियों, उपभोक्ताओं और फिनटेक कंपनियों को एकजुट करने का एक बड़ा अवसर प्रस्तुत करता है।

MSME की जरूरतों को पूरा करेगी यह साझेदारी

रेजरपे की ओर से जारी बयान में कहा गया है कि SME को अपना ग्राहक बेस और मांग की आपूर्ति करने के लिए सुरक्षित, सुविधाजनक और टच-फ्री ट्रांजेक्शन के लिए डिजिटल फुटप्रिंट स्थापित करना चाहिए। रेजरपे के चीफ इनोवेशन ऑफिसर अमिताभ तिवारी का कहना है कि इस साझेदारी के जरिए हम भारत के वित्तीय इतिहास में इस फिनटेक रेवोल्यूशन के जरिए बड़ा बदलाव करने जा रहे हैं। इससे आने वाले वर्षों में ग्राहक-कारोबार पेमेंट और बैंकिंग अनुभव में महत्वपूर्ण बदलाव महसूस करेंगे।

डिजिटल पेमेंट को बढ़ावा देने में जुटा है मास्टरकार्ड

मास्टरकार्ड भारत में डिजिटल पेमेंट्स को स्वीकार करने के लिए काम कर रहा है। कंपनी व्यापारियों और पेमेंट एग्रीगेटरों के लिए भुगतान को आसान करने में मदद करती रहेगा, ताकि वे अपने व्यवसाय को कुशलता से बढ़ा सकें। मास्टरकार्ड के साउथ एशिया के मार्केट डेवलपमेंट सीनियर वाइस प्रेसीडेंट राजीव कुमार के का कहना है कि मास्टरकार्ड का उद्देश्य पूरे भारत के व्यापारियों को डिजिटल रूप से तैयार करना है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें56 साल पहले अमेरिका के रखे प्लूटोनियम पैक की वजह से तो हादसा नहीं हुआ? उत्तराखंड सरकार चाहती है जांच हो - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों की सलाह तथा मार्गदर्शन पर जरूर अमल करें, निश्चित ही आपको उचित सफलता हासिल होगी। भूमि संबंधी मसला भी हल होने की पूरी संभावना है। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक गतिविधियों से जुड़ना ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें