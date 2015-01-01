पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बाजार का विश्लेषण:इस कारोबारी साल में MCAP-GDP रेश्यो सुधर कर 80% पर पहुंचने की उम्मीद

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
देश के MCAP-GDP रेश्यो का लांग टर्म एवरेज 75% है
  • 2019-20 में MCAP-GDP रेश्यो घटकर 56% पर आ गया था
  • 2018-19 में MCAP-GDP रेश्यो 79% था

इस कारोबारी साल में MCAP-GDP (मार्केट कैपिटलाइजेशन टू ग्रॉस डोमेस्टिक प्रॉडक्ट) रेश्यो सुधर कर 80 फीसदी पर पहुंचने की उम्मीद है। यह बात मोतीलाल ओसवाल इंस्टीट्यूशनल इक्विटीज ने एक रिपोर्ट में कही। देश के MCAP-GDP रेश्यो का लांग टर्म एवरेज 75 फीसदी है।

पिछले कारोबारी साल में इस रेश्यो में गिरावट दर्ज की गई थी। 'बुल्स एंड बियर्स (नवंबर 2020): इंडिया वैल्युएशंस हैंडबुक' शीर्षक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक पिछले कारोबारी साल (2019-20) में MCAP-GDP रेश्यो घटकर 56 फीसदी पर आ गया था। उसके पहले कारोबारी साल 2018-19 में यह रेश्यो 79 फीसदी था।

वर्ल्ड MCAP में भारत की हिस्सेदारी अभी 2.3%

रिपोर्ट में हालांकि कहा गया है कि वर्ल्ड MCAP में भारत की हिस्सेदारी अभी 2.3 फीसदी है। वर्ल्ड MCAP में भारत की हिस्सेदारी का हिस्टोरिकल एवरेज 2.5 फीसदी है। पिछले 12 महीने में वर्ल्ड MCAP 9 फीसदी बढ़कर 7.3 लाख करोड़ डॉलर पर पहुंच गया है, जबकि इस दौरान भारत के MCAP में कोई बदलाव नहीं हुआ।

अक्टूबर में भारत बेहतर प्रदर्शन करने वाले बाजारों में शामिल रहा

रिपोर्ट में यह भी कहा गया है कि निफ्टी के 12 महीने का फॉरवार्ड रिटर्न ऑन इक्विटी (RoE) अभी 13 फीसदी चल रहा है। जबकि इसका लांग टर्म औसत 13.8 फीसदी है। पिछले महीने ग्लोबल लेवल पर भारत बेहतर प्रदर्शन करने वाले बाजारों में शामिल रहा। अक्टूबर में लोकल करेंसी के संदर्भ में इडोनेशिया (5%), भारत (4%) और MSCI EM (उभरते बाजारों) (2%) के शेयर बाजार में तेजी दर्ज की गई।

प्रमुख बाजारों में भारत के मुकाबले सिर्फ ब्राजील प्रीमियम पर ट्र्रेड कर रहा

रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक दूसरी ओर गिरावट दर्ज करने वाले प्रमुख बाजारों में रूस (9%), ब्रिटेन (5%) और अमेरिका (3%) शाामिल रहे। भारतीय शेयर 24X FY21E अर्निंग्स पर ट्रेड कर रहे हैं। ब्राजील एकमात्र बाजार है जो भारत के मुकाबले प्रीमियम पर ट्रेड कर रहा है। जबकि अन्य प्रमुख बाजार भारत के मुकाबले डिस्काउंट पर ट्रेड कर रहे हैं।

