कारोबारी सौदा:मीडियाटेक ने खरीदा इंटेल का पावर मैनेजमेंट चिप कारोबार, 630 करोड़ रुपए में हुई डील

नई दिल्ली7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • इंटेल के पावर सिस्टम-ऑन-चिप से प्रोडक्ट लाइन में विस्तार करेगी कंपनी
  • इस डील से मीडियाटेक की स्मार्टफोन मार्केट में स्थिति होगी

ताइवान की फैबलेस सेमीकंडक्टर कंपनी मीडिया टेक ने इंटेल इनपीरियन पावर मैनेजमेंट चिप प्रोडक्ट लाइन से जुड़े असेट को खरीद लिया है। मीडियाटेक ने यह खरीदारी अपनी सब्सिडियरी रिचटैक के जरिए की है। यह डील 85 मिलियन डॉलर करीब 630 करोड़ रुपए में हुई है।

प्रोडक्ट लाइन के विस्तार में मदद मिलेगी

इस खरीदारी से मीडिया टेक को अपनी प्रोडक्ट लाइन का विस्तार करने में मदद मिलेगी। कंपनी एंटरप्राइजेज स्तर पर FPGA, SoC, CPU, और ASIC में इंटीग्रेटिड पावर सॉल्यूशन उपलब्ध करा सकेगी। इंटेल इंपीरियन का पावर सिस्टम-ऑन-चिप (PowerSoC) मॉडयूल पावर सप्लाई के उपकरणों के बेहतर प्रदर्शन के लिए इस्तेमाल किया जाता है। FPGAs, ASICs, प्रोसेसर और अन्य सेमीकंडक्टर की पावर जरूरतों से जुड़ी चुनौतियों पर यह ईजी-टू-यूज उत्पाद खरा उतरता है।

स्मार्टफोन मार्केट में बेहतर होगी मीडियाटेक की स्थिति

मीडियाटेक ने कहा है कि इस अधिग्रहण के पूरा होने के बाद कंपनी प्रोडक्ट लाइन का विस्तार करेगी। साथ ही ऑपरेशन के विस्तार पर भी फोकस करेगी। कंपनी का लक्ष्य एंटरप्राइजेज-लेवल सिस्टम एप्लीकेशन तैयार करना होगा। इस सौदे का स्मार्टफोन मार्केट पर भी काफी प्रभाव होगा और इससे मीडियाटेक की मार्केट स्थिति बेहतर होगी। कंपनी ने उम्मीद जताई कि इससे स्मार्टफोन मार्केट में प्रतिस्पर्धा बढ़ेगी। मीडियाटेक को हाल ही में गूगल से इंटेल इंपीरियन प्रोडक्ट लाइन को इंटीग्रेट करने का ऑर्डर भी मिला है।

