पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • Meeting Between India And Britain; India Will Speed Up Action On Bringing Fugitive Vijay Mallya And Nirav Modi To The Country Soon

माल्या और मोदी का प्रत्यर्पण कब?:भारत और ब्रिटेन के बीच हुई बैठक; भगोड़े विजय माल्या और नीरव मोदी को जल्द देश लाने पर कार्रवाई तेज करेगा भारत

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भारत ब्रिटेन से विजय माल्या, नीरव मोदी के शीघ्र प्रत्यर्पण की मांग करता है भारत ने ब्रिटेन से जल्द से जल्द माल्या और नीरव मोदी को प्रत्यर्पित करने को कहा

भगोड़े कारोबारी विजय माल्या और नीरव मोदी को भारत सौंपने को लेकर भारत के विदेश सचिव हर्षवर्धन श्रृंगला और ब्रिटेन की गृह मंत्री प्रीति पटेल के बीच लंदन में एक बैठक हुई। बैठक में विजय माल्या को जल्द से जल्द भारत प्रत्यर्पित किए जाने पर चर्चा हुई। बता दें कि ब्रिटेन से माल्या को भारत लाने संबंधी सभी कानूनी प्रक्रियाएं पूरी हो चुकी हैं।

यूरोप के तीन देशों की अंतिम दौर की यात्रा में श्रृंगला ब्रिटेन के कई मंत्रियों और अधिकारियों के साथ बातचीत कर रहे हैं। श्रृंगला ने पटेल और दक्षिणी एशिया के लिए ब्रिटेन के कार्यालय मंत्री लॉर्ड तारिक अहमद से कई अन्य मुद्दों के साथ ही भगोड़े माल्या को भारत लाकर न्याय के कठघरे में खड़ा करने के संबंध में भी चर्चा की। इसके साथ ही श्रृंगला और ब्रिटेन सरकार से नीरव मोदी को प्रत्यर्पित किए जाने को लेकर बातचीत हुई है।

विजय माल्या का मामला क्या है ?

विजय माल्या पर भारतीय बैंकों से 9,000 करोड़ रुपए की धोखाधड़ी करने और मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग के आरोप हैं। वह मार्च 2016 में लंदन भाग गया था। प्रत्यर्पण वारंट पर अप्रैल 2017 में माल्या की लंदन में गिरफ्तारी हुई थी, लेकिन जमानत पर छूट गया।बता दें कि माल्या के ऊपर भारतीय स्टेट बैंक, बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा और पंजाब नेशनल बैंक समेत 13 बैंकों का बकाया है। बैंकों का आरोप है कि माल्या ने जानबूझकर कर्ज का भुगतान नहीं किया। लंदन के कोर्ट में यह केस चल रहा है।

भारत ने कहा- विजय माल्या को जल्द लाने के लिए बातचीत जारी

नीरव मोदी का मामला क्या है?

11,400 हजार करोड़ का पीएनबी घोटाला देश का सबसे बड़ा बैंकिंग घोटाला है। इसके मुख्य आरोपी नीरव मोदी हैं। इसमें नीरव के मामा मेहुल चौकसी भी शामिल हैं। 7 साल तक पीएनबी घोटाला चलता रहा, लेकिन आरबीआई और वित्त मंत्रालय को इसकी भनक तक नहीं लगी। पीएनबी घोटाले का आरोपी नीरव लंदन की वांड्सवर्थ जेल में है।

नीरव मोदी देश का दूसरा भगोड़ा आर्थिक अपराधी घोषित, संपत्तियां जब्त होंगी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंएक हफ्ते बाद नए केस फिर 50 हजार से ज्यादा, दो हफ्ते बाद मौत का आंकड़ा 700 के पार - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- समय आपके पक्ष में है। इसलिए इसका बेहतर सदुपयोग करें। पिछले कुछ समय से जिन कामों में रुकावट आ रही थी, आज वह बहुत ही सहज व आसान तरीके से हल हो जाएंगे। वस्त्र, आभूषण जैसी खरीदारी में भी समय व्यत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें