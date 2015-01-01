पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदर्शन पर फोकस:मिरै असेट ने एमर्जिंग ब्लूचिप के SIP में निवेश पर लगाई सीमा, केवल 2,500 रुपए का कर सकते हैं निवेश

मुंबई36 मिनट पहले
मिरै म्यूचुअल फंड ने कहा है कि वह लगातार बेहतर प्रदर्शन करने के लिए इस तरह का फैसला लिया है। म्यूचुअल फंड इस तरह के फैसले कभी -कभार लेते रहते हैं
  • इस फंड ने एसबीआई, मारुति सुजुकी और आईटीसी जैसे शेयरों में निवेश किया है। इन शेयरों का प्रदर्शन अच्छा नहीं रहा है
  • मिरै असेट एमर्जिंग ब्लूचिप ने एक साल में 5.85% का रिटर्न दिया है। 3 सालों में इसका रिटर्न 6.59% रहा है

मिरै असेट म्यूचुअल फंड ने अपनी मिरै असेट एमर्जिंग ब्लूचिप फंड के सिस्टेमैटिक इन्वेस्टमेंट प्लान (SIP) में निवेश पर सीमा लगा दी है। अब महीने में कोई भी निवेशक एसआईपी के तहत महज 2,500 रुपए का निवेश कर सकता है। पहले यह सीमा 25 हजार रुपए थी। इससे पहले फंड हाउस ने अक्टूबर 2016 में भी एकमुश्त निवेश को लेने पर रोक लगा दी थी।

6 नवंबर से लागू होगी लिमिट

मिरै ने अपने फंड वितरकों को भेजे एक नोट में कहा है कि 6 नवंबर से यह सीमा लागू होगी। मिरै असेट एमर्जिंग ब्लूचिप फंड का असेट अंडर मैनेजमेंट (AUM) इस समय 11 हजार करोड़ रुपए है। फंड हाउस ने कहा है कि अगर ज्यादा फंड इस स्कीम में आता है तो इसका असर फंड के प्रदर्शन पर पड़ सकता है। इसलिए फंड हाउस ने इस तरह की सीमा लगाई है।

अच्छा प्रोडक्ट है

फंड हाउस ने कहा कि मिरै असेट एमर्जिंग ब्लूचिप एक अच्छा प्रोडक्ट है और इससे निवेशक लाभान्वित होंगे। फंड हाउस ने कहा कि आगे निवेश को कंसोलिडेशन करने के लिए फंड हाउस ने यह फैसला लिया है कि SIP में लिमिट लगाई जाए। इसने SIP में ट्रांसफर प्लान्स में नए निवेश पर रोक लगा दी है। मिरै असेट ब्लूचिप का इक्विटी म्यूचुअल फंड में अच्छा प्रदर्शन रहा है। इसकी लॉर्ज और मिड कैप स्कीम ने 1 साल में 8.82% का रिटर्न दिया है।

एक साल में 5.85 पर्सेंट का रिटर्न

मिरै असेट एमर्जिंग ब्लूचिप ने एक साल में 5.85% का रिटर्न दिया है। 3 सालों में इसका रिटर्न 6.59% रहा है। इस कैटेगरी में कुल 27 फंड हैं। यह फंड कुल 58 स्टॉक्स में निवेश करता है। इसने टॉप 10 स्टॉक्स में 38.31% निवेश किया है। टॉप 3 सेक्टर में 51.64 % एक्सपोजर है। इसके टॉप स्टॉक्स में एचडीएफसी बैंक में कुल असेटस् का 6.76 % एक्सपोजर है। आईसीआईसीआई बैंक में 5.22, इंफोसिस में 5.11 पर्सेंट का निवेश है।

एक्सिस बैंक में 3.80 पर्सेंट का निवेश

इसी तरह एक्सिस बैंक में 3.80%, भारती एयरटेल में 3.27 और रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज में 3.09% का निवेश है। कंपनी ने एसबीआई, मारुति सुजुकी और आईटीसी जैसे शेयरों में भी निवेश किया है। इन स्टॉक का प्रदर्शन पिछले एक साल में काफी खराब रहा है। इनके अलावा कंसाई नेरोलैक, बीपीसीएल, विनाती आर्गेनिक्स आदि में भी इस फंड ने निवेश किया है।

