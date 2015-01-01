पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विदेशी निवेश:जापान की मित्सुबिशी कॉरपोरेशन ने TVS सप्लाई चेन सॉल्यूशंस में एक छोटी हिस्सेदारी खरीदी

नई दिल्ली41 मिनट पहले
टाटा अपॉर्च्युनिटीज फंड ने TVS ग्रुप की कंपनी से लिया पार्शियल एक्जिट
  • मित्सुबिशी कॉरपोरेशन द्वारा निवेश की गई रकम की जानकारी नहीं दी गई
  • टाटा अपॉर्च्युनिटीज फंड 2015 में TVS का अल्पमत हिस्सेदारी बना था

TVS सप्लाई चेन सॉल्यूशंस ने मंगलवार को कहा कि जापान की मित्सुबिशी कॉरपोरेशन ने कंपनी में छोटी हिस्सेदारी खरीदी है। कंपनी ने यह नहीं बताया कि मित्सुबिशी ने कितनी रकम का निवेश किया है। जापान की कंपनी ने TVS ग्रुप की कंपनी में यह निवेश सेकेंडरी मार्केट ट्र्रांजेक्शन के जरिये की।

मित्सुबिशी के इस निवेश के साथ ही टाटा अपॉर्च्युनिटीज फंड ने TVS ग्रुप की कंपनी से पार्शियल एक्जिट लिया। टाटा अपॉर्च्युनिटीज फंड 2015 में TVS का अल्पमत हिस्सेदारी बना था। इसके बाद फंड ने कई राउंड में TVS सप्लाई चेन सॉल्यूशंस में और निवेश किया था।

टाटा अपॉर्च्युनिटी फंड बची हुई हिस्सेदारी अपने पास रखे रहेगा

टाटा अपॉर्च्युनिटी फंड बची हुई हिस्सेदारी अपने पास रखे रहेगा और TVS सप्लाई चेन सॉल्यूशंस का प्रमुख रणनीतिक निवेश साझेदार बना रहेगा। TVS SCS के MD आर दिनेश ने कहा कि मित्सुबिशी कॉरपोरेशन के नए निवेश के साथ TVS सप्लाई चेन सॉल्यूशंस के कारोबार का भौगोलिक विस्तार होगा और उसका लीडरशिप पोजिशन और मजबूत होगा। कंपनी अपने डिजिटल सप्लाई चेन सॉल्यूशंस और वैल्यू एडेड सर्विसेज की पूरी रेंज का और विस्तार कर सकेगी।

