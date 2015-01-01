पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महंगा होगा डेटा:मार्च 2021 तक बढ़ सकते हैं मोबाइल फोन कंपनियों के टैरिफ रेट, एयरटेल और VIL को होगा फायदा

9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ICICI सिक्योरिटीज के मुताबिक सबसे पहले टैरिफ में बढ़ोतरी VIL करेगी, शायद वह फ्लोर प्राइस पर क्लैरिटी आने का इंतजार कर रही है
  • भारती एयरटेल और वोडाफोन आइडिया का ARPU यानी हर यूजर से हासिल होने वाली औसत आमदनी FY2022 में 20% बढ़ सकती है

मोबाइल फोन यूजर्स के लिए अच्छी खबर नहीं है। अगले साल मार्च तक टैरिफ रेट बढ़ सकते हैं। इससे भारती एयरटेल और वोडाफोन आइडिया (VIL) को फायदा होगा। फाइनेंशियल ईयर 2022 में इनके ARPU यानी एवरेज रेवेन्यू पर यूजर में लगभग 20% की बढ़ोतरी हो सकती है। यह अनुमान ब्रोकरेज फर्म ICICI सिक्योरिटीज ने अपनी हालिया रिपोर्ट में दिया है।

दिसंबर 2019 में प्री-पेड टैरिफ 25 से 40 पर्सेंट बढ़ाए गए थे

पिछले साल दिसंबर में टेलीकॉम कंपनियों ने प्री-पेड टैरिफ 25 से 40 पर्सेंट बढ़ाए थे। टैरिफ रेट में दूसरी बढ़ोतरी इसी दिसंबर में होने वाली थी लेकिन कोविड-19 के चलते इसको टालकर अगले कैलेंडर ईयर में कर दिया गया। तब कंपनियां फ्लोर प्राइस यानी मिनिमम टैरिफ रेट को लेकर क्लैरिटी चाहती थीं और VIL नेटवर्क इंटीग्रेशन और नई ब्रांडिंग के काम में लगी थी।

डेटा प्राइस में 5-9 गुना की बढ़ोतरी चाहती हैं कंपनियां

टेलीकॉम रेगुलेटर TRAI ने फ्लोर प्राइस के आकलन के लिए कंसल्टेशन पेपर जारी किए हैं। टेलीकॉम कंपनियों ने डेटा प्राइस में पाँच से नौ गुना की बढ़ोतरी किए जाने की मांग की है। कंसल्टेशन को लेकर क्या हुआ है अभी तक इसका पता नहीं चला है।

FY2022 में 20% बढ़ सकता है भारती, VIL का ARPU

ICICI सिक्योरिटीज के मुताबिक, “VIL ने कहा है कि सबसे पहले टैरिफ में बढ़ोतरी वो करेगी और शायद वह फ्लोर प्राइस पर क्लैरिटी आने का इंतजार कर रही है। फ्लोर प्राइस जो भी होगा, VIL मार्च तक टैरिफ बढ़ा देगी। इसके बाद दूसरी टेलीकॉम कंपनियां भी टैरिफ रेट बढ़ाएंगी। इससे भारती और VIL का ARPU फाइनेंशियल ईयर 2022 में 20 पर्सेंट बढ़ सकता है।”

VIL को वजूद बनाए रखने के लिए टैरिफ 50% बढ़ाना होगा ​​​​​​​

ब्रोकरेज फर्म का कहना है कि VIL को वित्त वर्ष 2023 में कैश ब्रेकईवन में आने और अपना वजूद बनाए रखने के लिए टैरिफ में 50% की बढ़ोतरी करनी होगी। रिपोर्ट में उसने लिखा है, “हम फाइनेंशियल ईयर 2022 में भारती एयरटेल की रेवेन्यू ग्रोथ 26 पर्सेंट और VIL की ग्रोथ 20 पर्सेंट रहने का अनुमान लगा रहे हैं।”

FY21 के Q2 तक 27% रही थी इंडस्ट्री की AGR ग्रोथ

टैरिफ हाइक के चलते टेलीकॉम इंडस्ट्री का एडजस्टेड ग्रॉस रेवेन्यू यानी AGR ग्रोथ इस फाइनेंशियल ईयर के दूसरे क्वॉर्टर तक पिछले एक साल में 27 पर्सेंट रही थी लेकिन इंडस्ट्री का रेवेन्यू फाइनेंशियल ईयर 2016-17 के पहले क्वॉर्टर के मुकाबले 8 पर्सेंट कम है।

Q4 में 4जी स्पेक्ट्रम की नीलामी का DoT का प्लान

डिपार्टमेंट ऑफ टेलीकॉम (DoT) अनबिके 4जी स्पेक्ट्रम और रिन्यूअल वाले टेलीकॉम स्पेक्ट्रम की नीलामी फाइनेंशियल ईयर 2021 के चौथे क्वॉर्टर यानी मार्च तिमाही में कराने का प्लान बनाया है। ICICI सिक्योरिटीज ने कहा है कि दूरसंचार विभाग पॉपुलर 5जी बैंड वाले 3300-3600 मेगाहर्ट्ज स्पेक्ट्रम की नीलामी नहीं करेगा। नीलामी में भारती और VIL का बहुत कम स्पेक्ट्रम रिन्यूअल के लिए आएगा जबकि जियो का 850 मेगाहर्ट्ज स्पेक्ट्रम रिन्यूअल के लिए आएगा जो पहले रिलायंस कम्युनिकेशंस के पास था।

पहली छमाही में​​​​​​​ ​​​​​​​57% यूजर्स तक हुई ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​4जी की पहुंच

ICICI सिक्योरिटीज के मुताबिक कोविड-19 से लगे झटके के बावजूद 4जी सर्विसेज की पहुंच 2020 की पहली छमाही में 57% यूजर्स तक हो गई थी। जियो फोन की बिक्री से 4G सब्सक्राइबर बेस 7 पर्सेंट यानी 4.3 करोड़ के नेट एडिशन के साथ बढ़कर 64.6 करोड़ पर पहुंच गया।

CY2021 में बढ़ती रहेगी 4G सब्सक्राइबर्स की संख्या

ब्रोकरेज फर्म का कहना है कि कैलेंडर ईयर 2021 में 4G सब्सक्राइबर्स की संख्या में बढ़ोतरी जारी रह सकती है। इसको ऑपरेटर्स की तरफ से सस्ते स्मार्टफोंस की लॉन्चिंग को बढ़ावा देने से सपोर्ट मिलेगा। इससे सब्सक्राइबर मिक्स में बदलाव आएगा और ARPU में बढ़ोतरी होगी।

