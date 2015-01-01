पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मूडीज की रिपोर्ट:2021 में भी वैश्विक अर्थव्यस्थाओं में सुस्ती की आशंका, इसमें यूएस-चीन ट्रेड वार और ब्रैक्सिट जैसे मुद्दे होंगे अहम

नई दिल्ली35 मिनट पहले
  • एडवांस और इमर्जिंग मार्केट में सॉवरेन और कॉर्पोरेट कर्ज का स्तर पहले ही अपने उच्चतम स्तर पर पहुंच चुका है
  • दो साल पहले की तुलना में वित्त वर्ष 2021 में बड़ी अर्थव्यवस्था वाली सरकारों का कर्ज उनकी जीडीपी के अनुपात में 20 पर्सेंट ज्यादा रहेगा

मूडीज की इन्वेस्टर्स सर्विसेस ने सोमवार को बताया कि 2021 में अच्छे फिस्कल और मॉनीटरी पॉलिसी सपोर्ट से दुनियाभर में क्रेडिट ग्रोथ सुधर रही है, जो कोविड-19 वायरस के कारण प्रभावित हुई थी। हालांकि कोरोना महामारी के कारण शुरुआती तेजी से आर्थिक सुधार का रास्ता कठिन हो रहा है।

रिसर्च के प्वाइंट्स

मूडीज ने अपनी रिपोर्ट में छह मुख्य बातों पर अध्ययन किया, जो आने वाले साल में कर्ज के माहौल को तय करते हैं। इसमें सही से रिकवरी न होना, नीतियों में मुश्किलें, कर्ज स्तर में बढ़ोतरी, डिजिटल बदलाव, वातावरण का प्रभाव और सोशल ट्रेंड्स शामिल है।

नीतियों से आर्थिक रिकवरी को सपोर्ट

मूडीज की एएमडी एलना डगर ने कहा कि कोरोना महामारी के शुरुआती दिनों में सरकार द्वारा जारी नीतियों से विकसित देशों में आर्थिक रिकवरी को सपोर्ट मिलेगा, जो इमर्जिंग मार्केट से तुलना में बेहतर रहेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि जो सेक्टर्स कोरोना महामारी से संबंधित मुश्किलों के साथ सामंजस्य बना पाएंगे, उनका बिजनेस और ऑपरेटिंग कंडीशन में लगातार सुधरता रहेगा। मूडीज के मुताबिक प्राइवेट सेक्टर्स की डेट ग्रोथ की गति धीमी होने पर 2021 तक कई क्षेत्रों के लिए डेट ग्रोथ में तेजी आएगी।

अर्थव्यवस्थाओं में कर्ज का अनुपात

रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक एडवांस और इमर्जिंग मार्केट में सॉवरेन और कॉर्पोरेट कर्ज का स्तर पहले ही अपने उच्चतम स्तर पर पहुंच चुका है। मूडीज के अनुमान के मुताबिक दो साल पहले की तुलना में वित्त वर्ष 2021 में बड़ी अर्थव्यवस्था वाली सरकारों का कर्ज उनकी जीडीपी के अनुपात में 20 पर्सेंट ज्यादा रहेगा। जबकि उभरते हुए बाजारों में यह आंकड़ा 15 पर्सेंट के करीब रह सकता है।

अंतरराष्ट्रिय मुद्दे

राजनीतिक और भू-राजनीतिक जोखिमों से भी नीतियों में अनिश्चितता रह सकती है। इसमें यूएस-चीन तनाव, नए अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति प्रशासन और ब्रैक्सिट के मुद्दे सबसे अहम होंगे। इसमें ट्रेड पॉलिसी भी अहम भूमिका में रहेगी। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक 2021 में सार्वजनिक मुद्दों, कॉर्पोरेट स्ट्रेटेजी और निवेश निर्णयों में सामाजिक मुद्दे प्रमुखता से आकर्षित होंगे। कोरोना के कारण सामजिक बदलाव भी देखे जा सकते हैं। इसमें नस्लीय, इनकम और लिंग असमानता जैसे मुद्दे अहम होंगे।

