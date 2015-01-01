पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Mrs Becotrs IPO Subscription Status Final Day Update; Listing Will Be In December Last

198 गुना भरा आईपीओ:3 साल में सबसे ज्यादा सब्सक्रिप्शन का रिकॉर्ड मिसेस बैक्टर्स के नाम, रिटेल हिस्सा 28 गुना भरा

मुंबई8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • QIB का हिस्सा 176 गुना भरा है। कर्मचारियों का हिस्सा 45 गुना भरा है
  • 500 करोड़ रुपए जुटाने के लिए कंपनी ने 288 रुपए पर लाया था इश्यू

मिसेस बैक्टर्स का आईपीओ अंतिम दिन 197.95 गुना भरा है। पिछले तीन सालों में यह सबसे ज्यादा जबकि इस साल का यह पहला आईपीओ है जो रिकॉर्ड सब्सक्रिप्शन पाया है। कंपनी का आईपीओ आज बंद हो गया। अब इसकी लिस्टिंग दिसंबर के लास्ट में होगी।

HNI का हिस्सा 620 गुना भरा

इस IPO में हाई नेटवर्थ इंडिविजुअल (HNI) का हिस्सा 620 गुना भरा है जबकि क्वालिफाइड इंस्टीट्यूशनल (QIB) का हिस्सा 176 गुना भरा है। रिटेल का हिस्सा 29 गुना और कर्मचारियों का हिस्सा 45 गुना भरा है। बता दें कि 500 करोड़ रुपए जुटाने के लिए मिसेस बैक्टर्स का IPO मंगलवार को खुला था। प्रीमियम बिस्किट बनाने वाली इस कंपनी का आईपीओ पहले ही दिन पूरा भर गया था। रिटेल हिस्सा पहले दिन 8 गुना भरा था।

सातवां आईपीओ जो पहले दिन पूरा भरा

यह साल का सातवां IPO था जो पूरी तरह पहले दिन भरा था। कंपनी ने एंकर इन्वेस्टर्स से 162 करोड़ रुपए जुटाई थी। यह कंपनी उसी बर्गर किंग को मटेरियल सप्लाई करती है जो हाल में निवेशकों को मालामाल कर दिया है। 60 रुपए पर आया शेयर 156 गुना भरा था और आज 219 रुपए तक चला गया था। हालांकि बाद में यह 10% गिर कर 179 रुपए पर बंद हुआ है।

50 लाख शेयर कर्मचारियों के लिए था

इस IPO में 50 लाख रुपए के शेयर योग्य कर्मचारियों के लिए रिजर्व रखा गया है। इसमें कर्मचारियों के लिए 15 रुपए का डिस्काउंट है। 200 गुना सब्सक्रिप्शन से महज दो कदम दूर यह आईपीओ रह गया।

साल का 15वां IPO

2020 में पहले दिन पूरी तरह सब्सक्राइब के लिहाज मिसेस बैक्टर्स का IPO 7वां हैं। इससे पहले हैप्पिएस्ट माइंड्स टेक्नोलॉजी का IPO 2.86 गुना भरा था। साथ ही यह इस साल का पहला IPO रहा, जो पहले ही दिन पूरी तरह भरा। इसके अलावा कैमकॉन स्पेशियल्टी केमिकल्स का IPO 5.18 गुना, रूट मोबाइल, मझगांव डॉक शिपबिल्डर्स, लिखिता इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर और बर्गर किंग के IPO भी पहले ही दिन 1-3 गुना तक सब्सक्राइब हुए थे।

ये आईपीओ रहे हैं सबसे ज्यादा भरने वाले

150 गुना से ज्यादा भरने वाले आईपीओ में अब तक सबसे ज्यादा रिकॉर्ड सालासर टेक का रहा है। 2007 में आया यह IPO 273 गुना भरा था। 2018 में अपोलो माइक्रो का IPO 248 गुना और 2017 में एस्ट्रॉन पेपर का आईपीओ 241 गुना भरा था। 2017 में ही कैपासिट इंफ्रा का आईपीओ 183 गुना तो इसी साल में BSE की सब्सिडियरी CDSL का आईपीओ 170 गुना भरा था। उज्जीवन स्माल फाइनेंस का आईपीओ 2019 में 165 गुना भरा था।

अंबर का आईपीओ 165 गुना भरा

अंबर इंटरप्राइजेज का आईपीओ 2018 में आया था जो 165 गुना भरा था। रेलिगेयर का आईपीओ 2007 में आया था यह 160 गुना भरा था। इस साल में 3 आईपीओ थे जो 150 गुना से ज्यादा भरे हैं। इसमें हैप्पिएस्ट माइंड 150 गुना, मझगांव डाक 157 गुना और बर्गर किंग 156 गुना भरा था।

