साल के 15वें IPO को मिल रहा शानदार रिस्पांस:मिसेस बैक्टर्स का IPO दूसरे दिन 4.2 गुना भरा, कल हो जाएगा बंद

मुंबई12 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

प्रीमियम बिस्किट बनाने वाली कंपनी मिसेस बैक्टर्स फूड स्पेशियलिटी का IPO दूसरे दिन 4.2 गुना भर गया। यह साल का 7वां IPO है, जो पहले दिन पूरी तरह भर गया। पहले दिन यह 2.3 गुना भरा था। आज IPO के दूसरे दिन सुबह तक जारी 1.32 करोड़ शेयरों के मुकाबले 5.59 करोड़ शेयरों पर बिड मिली है। बता दें कि कंपनी ने एंकर इन्वेस्टर्स से 162 करोड़ रुपए पहले ही जुटा चुकी है। यह IPO 17 दिसंबर को बंद हो जाएगा।

IPO को मिल रहा शानदार रिस्पांस

मिसेस बैक्टर्स IPO को रिटेल निवेशकों का शानदार रिस्पांस मिल रहा है। दूसरे दिन IPO का रिटेल हिस्सा 7.83 गुना और कर्मचारियों का हिस्सा 9.8 गुना भर गया। इस IPO में 50 लाख रुपए के शेयर योग्य कर्मचारियों के लिए रिजर्व रखा गया है। इसमें कर्मचारियों के लिए 15 रुपए का डिस्काउंट है। वहीं, गैर-संस्थागत निवेशकों (HNI) के लिए रिजर्व हिस्सा भी 1.4 गुना सब्सक्राइब हुआ। आज क्वालिफाइड इंस्टीच्युशनल बायर्स (QIB) ने 1.13% की खरीदारी की।

साल का 15वां IPO

2020 में पहले दिन पूरी तरह सब्सक्राइब के लिहाज मिसेस बैक्टर्स का IPO 7वां हैं। इससे पहले हैप्पिएस्ट माइंड्स टेक्नोलॉजी का IPO 2.86 गुना भरा था। साथ ही यह इस साल का पहला IPO रहा, जो पहले ही दिन पूरी तरह भरा। इसके अलावा कैमकॉन स्पेशियल्टी केमिकल्स का IPO 5.18 गुना, रूट मोबाइल, मझगांव डॉक शिपबिल्डर्स, लिखिता इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर और बर्गर किंग के IPO भी पहले ही दिन 1-3 गुना तक सब्सक्राइब हुए थे। बता दें कि इस साल अबतक मिसेस बैक्टर्स को मिलाकर कुल 15 IPO आ चुके हैं।

540 करोड़ रुपए जुटाने का लक्ष्य

सेबी के पास फाइल ड्राफ्ट रेड हेरिंग प्रॉस्पेक्टस (DRHP) के मुताबिक, मिसेस बैक्टर्स की योजना IPO के जरिए 540.54 करोड़ रुपए जुटाने की है। IPO में 40.54 करोड़ रुपए के नए शेयर जारी किए जाएंगे। इसके अलावा कंपनी 500 करोड़ रुपए ऑफर ऑफ सेल (OFS) के जरिए जुटाएगी। इसका प्राइस बैंड 286-288 रुपए प्रति शेयर तय किया गया है। मिसेस बैक्टर्स फूड स्पेशियलिटी का मुख्य कारोबार बिस्किट, ब्रेड और पाव रोटी बनाना है। सेबी में फाइल दस्तावेजों के मुताबिक मिसेस बैक्टर्स देश की प्रमुख क्विक सर्विस रेस्त्रां (QSR) जैसे बर्गर किंग, मैक्डोनाल्ड, KFC और पिज्जा हट के लिए पाव रोटी सप्लाई करती है।

IPO से मिलने वाली रकम का खर्च

कंपनी IPO से मिलने वाली रकम को राजपुरा की मैन्युफैक्चरिंग एरिया का विस्तार करेगी। इसके अलावा नए बिस्किट प्रोडक्शन के निर्माण और सामान्य कॉर्पोरेट उद्देश्यों के लिए खर्च करेगी। स्टॉक एक्सचेंज में लिस्ट होने से कंपनी को लिस्टिंग का भी फायदा मिलेगा।

IPO के लीड मैनेजर

इस IPO के लीड मैनेजर में SBI कैपिटल मार्केट, ICICI सिक्युरिटीज और IIFL कैपिटल शामिल हैं। इसके अलावा कंपनी की लीगल एडवाइजर शार्दुल अमरचंद मंगलदास है। IPO लॉन्चिंग के बाद कंपनी का शेयर दोनों एक्सचेंजों BSE और NSE में लिस्ट होगा। मार्केट में बिस्किट और ब्रेड बनाने वाली कंपनियां मिसेज बैक्टर्स क्रेमिका और इंग्लिश ओवन भी इसी की ही फ्लैगशिप है। इस कैटेगरी की अन्य कंपनी ITC और ब्रिटानिया शेयर बाजार में पहले से ही लिस्ट हैं।

