नमस्ते भारत प्रदर्शनी:एमएसएमई अर्थव्यवस्था की रीढ़, इससे निर्यात बढ़ाने में मदद मिलेगी: नितिन गडकरी

नई दिल्ली18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी का कहना है कि सरकार पिछड़े और आदिवासी क्षेत्र में ज्यादा रोजगार पैदा करना चाहती है।
  • मेड इन इंडिया उत्पादों को प्रमोट करने के लिए 10 दिवसीय प्रदर्शनी शुरू
  • रोजगार पैदा करने वाले क्षेत्रों पर ध्यान दे रही है सरकार: केंद्रीय मंत्री

केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने कहा कि माइक्रो, स्मॉल एंड मीडियम एंटरप्राइजेज (एमएसएमई) अर्थव्यवस्था की रीढ़ है। इससे निर्यात बढ़ाने में मदद मिल सकती है। 10 दिवसीय नमस्ते भारत भारत प्रदर्शनी के उद्घाटन समारोह में बोलते हुए केंद्रीय मंत्री ने कहा कि हम आयात को घटाने और निर्यात को बढ़ाने पर प्राथमिकता दे रहे हैं। नितिन गडकरी ने कहा कि वैश्विक अर्थव्यवस्था एक खुला प्लेटफॉर्म है जहां पर उत्पाद की क्वालिटी, लागत और मार्केटिंग का पैमाना काफी महत्वपूर्ण फैक्टर हैं।

पिछड़े और आदिवासी क्षेत्र में ज्यादा रोजगार पैदा करना चाहती है सरकार

नितिन गडकरी ने कहा कि सरकार पिछड़े और आदिवासी क्षेत्र में ज्यादा रोजगार पैदा करना चाहती है। उन्होंने कहा कि हम वूमन एंटरप्रिन्योर की पहचान, सम्मान, सहायता और सुविधा देना चाहते हैं। साथ ही उनको इन्सेंटिव भी दे रहे हैं। गडकरी ने कहा कि खादी ग्राम उद्योग के जरिए सरकार गांवों में इंडस्ट्री पर ध्यान केंद्रित कर रही है। इसके अलावा सामाजिक, आर्थिक और शैक्षिक तौर पर पिछड़े इलाकों पर भी ध्यान दिया जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि हम ऐसे क्षेत्रों पर ध्यान दे रहे हैं जहां पर रोजगार पैदा करने और ग्रोथ की काफी संभावनाएं है। गरीबी को हटाने का यही सही रास्ता है और यही हमारा मिशन है।

मेड इन इंडिया प्रोडक्ट को प्रमोट करने के लिए शुरू हुई है प्रदर्शनी

मेड इन इंडिया प्रोडक्ट्स को वैश्विक स्तर पर प्रमोट करने के लिए पहली बार 10 दिवसीय नमस्ते भारत प्रदर्शनी का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। सिंगापुर की प्रमुख इवेंट एंड मार्केटिंग कंपनी डी आइडियाज के सहयोग से इस प्रदर्शनी की आयोजन हो रहा है। इस प्रदर्शनी में 300 से ज्यादा भारतीय एक्जीबिटर्स के शामिल होने की उम्मीद है। यह एक्जीबिटर 1 लाख से ज्यादा मेड इन इंडिया प्रोडक्ट पेश करेंगे।

