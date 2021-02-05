पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जियो मार्ट की मुश्किलें बढ़ी:ऑनलाइन ग्राॉसरी में टाटा की एंट्री, 9500 करोड़ रुपए में बिगबास्केट 68% हिस्सेदारी खरीदेगी कंपनी

नई दिल्ली15 मिनट पहले
  • टाटा समूह बिगबास्केट के लगभग 20-30% नए शेयर खरीदेगा
  • सामान बेचने के लिए जल्दी ही सुपर ऐप भी लॉन्च कर सकती है टाटा

टाटा ने ऑनलाइन किराना स्टार्टअप बिगबॉस्केट (जिसमें अलीबाबा ने भी पैसे लगाए हैं) में 68% हिस्सेदारी को लगभग 9,500 करोड़ में खरीदेगा। रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि टाटा की हिस्सेदारी बिगबास्केट के लिए 13,500 करोड़ रुपए के इंटरप्राइज मूल्य में तब्दील होगी। हालांकि, टाटा और बेंगलुरु स्थित बिगबास्केट ने इस बारे में कोई टिप्पणी नहीं की है।

रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, टाटा ग्रुप एक "सुपर ऐप" लॉन्च करने की योजना बना रहा है, जिसमें बिगबास्केट के घरेलू सामान और ग्रॉसरी प्रोडक्ट्स की बड़ी रेंज को जोड़ा जाएगा। बिगबास्केट के अधिग्रहण से टाटा को एक बड़ा यूजर बेस मिल जाएगा।

26 शहरों में फैला है कारोबार
बिगबास्केट भारत के सबसे बड़े ऑनलाइन फूड और ग्रॉसरी बेचने वाले प्लेटफॉर्म में से एक है। प्लेटफॉर्म पर 1000 ब्रांड्स के करीब 40 हजार प्रोडक्ट उपलब्ध है। बिगबास्केट ऐप को 60 लाख ग्राहक एक्सेस करते हैं और देश के 26 शहरों में कंपनी का कारोबार फैला है। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक बिगबॉस्केट पर रोजाना डेढ़ लाख ऑर्डर आते हैं।

लगभग 20-30% नए शेयर खरीदेगी टाटा
मामले की जानकारी रखने वाले एक व्यक्ति ने बताया कि टाटा समूह बिगबास्केट के लगभग 20-30% नए शेयर खरीदकर कंपनी में पैसे को लगाएगी, जो बिगबास्केट में लगभग 80% समूह को देगा। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, को-फाउंडर हरि मेनन समेत बिगबास्केट का टॉप मैनेजमेंट की कंपनी ने तीन से चार साल तक रहने की संभावना है।

रिलायंस जियो मार्ट को चुनौती मिलेगी
टाटा की रणनीति कोविड के कारण ऑनलाइन बिक्री में आए उछाल के बीच भारत के ई-कॉमर्स बाजार में एक मोर्चा स्थापित करने की प्रतीत होती है। टाटा के इस कदम से रिलायंस को चुनौती मिलेगी, जो अपने ऑनलाइन ग्रॉसरी स्टोर जियो मार्ट के साथ बाजार में मौजूद है।

