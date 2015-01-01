पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

HDFC और रिलायंस ग्रुप को पीछे छोड़ा:टाटा की 28 लिस्टेड कंपनियों में से 8 का मार्केट कैप सबसे ज्यादा; टीसीएस सबसे ज्यादा मुनाफा वाली, टाटा मोटर्स घाटे में अव्वल

मुंबईएक घंटा पहले
  • ग्रुप का मार्केट कैप 14 लाख करोड़ से अधिक, अभी देश में अव्वल
  • टाटा की लिस्टेड कंपनियों का मार्केट कैप 14.27 लाख करोड़ रुपए हो गया है

कोरोना से देश जरूर सुस्त हो रहा है, पर शेयर बाजार की बांछें खिली हुई हैं। इस तेजी से टाटा ग्रुप की कंपनियों को खूब फायदा हुआ है। टाटा की लिस्टेड कंपनियों का मार्केट कैप 14.27 लाख करोड़ रुपए हो गया है। इस आधार पर टाटा ने रिलायंस ग्रुप और एचडीएफसी ग्रुप को भी पीछे छोड़ दिया है।

एचडीएफसी ग्रुप दूसरे नंबर पर

एचडीएफसी ग्रुप का मार्केट कैप 13.72 लाख करोड़ रु. और रिलायंस का 12.27 लाख करोड़ रुपए है। टाटा समूह की 28 कंपनियां लिस्टेड हैं। इनमें से 8 ऐसी हैं जिनका मार्केट कैप 20 हजार करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा हो चुका है। इनमें सबसे ज्यादा मार्केट कैप और सबसे ज्यादा फायदा आईटी कंपनी टाटा कंसलटेंसी सर्विसेस यानी TCS से हो रहा है। जबकि टाटा मोटर्स सबसे ज्यादा घाटा दे रही है।

TCS को 33,260 करोड़ का फायदा

TCS का मार्केट कैप सोमवार को 10.21 लाख करोड़ रु. रहा। 2019-20 यानी मार्च 2020 में खत्म हुए साल में कंपनी का रेवेन्यू 1.31 लाख करोड़ रुपए था और फायदा 33,260 करोड़ रुपए। एक साल पहले यानी 2019 में रेवेन्यू 1.45 लाख करोड़ रु. था और फायदा 31,247 करोड़ रुपए।

अब बात शेयर की कीमत की तो जनवरी में 2,170 रुपए पर था जो अब 2,722 रुपए पर है। यानी 25 पर्सेंट का लाभ दिया है।

टाटा स्टील दूसरी बड़ी कंपनी

टाटा स्टील ग्रुप में दूसरे नंबर पर है। इसका मार्केट कैप 62,514 करोड़ रुपए का है। इसका रेवेन्यू 60,435 करोड़ रुपए और फायदा 6,743 करोड़ रुपए रहा है। यह ग्रुप के स्टील और अन्य बिजनेस को देखती है। इसका शेयर जनवरी में 438 रुपए पर था। अब यह 547 पर है। यानी 25% का फायदा।

टाइटन मार्केट कैप में दूसरी बड़ी कंपनी

मार्केट कैपिटलाइजेशन के लिहाज से ग्रुप में दूसरी सबसे बड़ी कंपनी टाइटन है। इसका मार्केट कैप 1.19 लाख करोड़ रुपए है। मुख्य रूप से घड़ी और चश्मे के व्यापार में शामिल इस कंपनी का रेवेन्यू 20 हजार करोड़ और फायदा 1,517 करोड़ रुपए है। टाइटन के शेयर ने 12% का फायदा दिया है। जनवरी में यह 1188 रुपए पर था, जो अब 1,329 रुपए पर कारोबार कर रहा है।

सबसे ज्यादा घाटे वाली टाटा मोटर्स

टाटा मोटर्स का मार्केट कैप 53,145 करोड़ रुपए है। इसका रेवेन्यू 43,928 करोड़ रुपए है। पर यह लगातार घाटा दे रही है। 2019-20 में इसका घाटा 7,289 करोड़ रुपए का रहा। टाटा मोटर्स के शेयर ने फायदा नहीं दिया है। यह जनवरी में 176 रुपए था, जो अब 172 रुपए पर है।

टाटा केमिकल भी फायदे वाली कंपनी

ग्रुप की केमिकल कंपनी टाटा केमिकल का रेवेन्यू पूरे साल के दौरान 10,357 करोड़ रुपए रहा है। जबकि मुनाफा 1,028 करोड़ रुपए रहा है। फायदे के लिहाज से यह ग्रुप की बड़ी कंपनी में शुमार है।इसके शेयर ने निवेशकों को खूब घाटा दिया है। जनवरी में 751 रुपए का शेयर अब 367 रुपए पर आया हुआ है।

टाटा कंज्यूमर्स

ग्रुप की अन्य कंपनियों में टाटा कंज्यूमर्स है। इसका मार्केट कैप 48,293 करोड़ रुपए है। रेवेन्यू 5,690 करोड़ और मुनाफा 523 करोड़ रुपए का। यह रिटेल सेक्टर की कंपनी है। इसके शेयर ने करीबन 20% का फायदा दिया है। इस साल जनवरी में 383 का भाव था, जो अब 521 रुपए पर है।

वोल्टास को 570 करोड़ का फायदा

एसी जैसे सेगमेंट में शामिल वोल्टास का रेवेन्यू सालाना आधार पर 7,357 करोड़ रुपए और फायदा 570 करोड़ रुपए का रहा है। इसका मार्केट कैप 25,236 करोड़ रुपए है। इस शेयर ने भी करीबन 10% का फायदा दिया है। शेयर की कीमत 695 से बढ़कर 759 रुपए पर आ चुका है।

टाटा कम्युनिकेशन

टाटा कम्युनिकेशन का रेवेन्यू 5,750 करोड़ रुपए और फायदा 208 करोड़ रुपए का है। इसका मार्केट कैपिटलाइजेशन 28,256 करोड़ रुपए का रहा है। इसके शेयर ने निवेशकों को खूब लाभ दिया है। जनवरी में शेयर का भाव 415 रुपए का था, जो अब 1,039 रुपए पर है। यानी करीबन ढाई गुना का मुनाफा।

ट्रेंट भी है फायदे वाली कंपनी

ट्रेंट लिमिटेड का रेवेन्यू 3,177 करोड़ रुपए और फायदा 154 करोड़ रुपए का रहा है। इसका मार्केट कैप 27,372 करोड़ रुपए रहा है। इन कंपनियों के अलावा ग्रुप की जो लिस्टेड कंपनी हैं, उनमें ताज होटल ब्रांड को चलाने वाली इंडियन होटल्स भी है। इसका मार्केट कैप 13,539 करोड़ रुपए है। रेवेन्यू 2,743 करोड़ रुपए, जबकि फायदा 401 करोड़ रुपए का।

टाटा कॉफी का फायदा 73 करोड़ रुपए

टाटा कॉफी का रेवेन्यू 719 करोड़ और फायदा 73 करोड़ रुपए का रहा है। मार्केट कैप 1,933 करोड़ रुपए है। टाटा मेटालिक्स का रेवेन्यू इसी दौरान 2,050 करोड़ जबकि फायदा 165 करोड़ रुपए रहा है। टाटा एलेक्सी का रेवेन्यू 1,609 और फायदा 256 करोड़ रुपए का रहा है। इसका मार्केट कैप 9,808 करोड़ रुपए है।

टाटा पावर का फायदा 148 करोड़ रुपए

इसी तरह टाटा पावर का रेवेन्यू 7,726 करोड़ रुपए रहा है। इसका फायदा 148 करोड़ रुपए और मार्केट कैप 18,788 करोड़ रुपए रहा है। इसी तरह टाटा टेलीसर्विसेस भी घाटे वाली कंपनी है। 2019-20 में इसका रेवेन्यू 1,077 करोड़ रुपए रहा है, लेकिन घाटा 3,714 करोड़ रुपए का रहा है।

1868 में स्थापित हुआ था टाटा ग्रुप

बताते चलें कि टाटा ग्रुप की स्थापना 1868 में हुई थी। इसकी स्थापना जमशेत जी टाटा ने की थी। 10 क्लस्टर्स में इसकी 30 से ज्यादा कंपनियां हैं। ग्रुप का कारोबार 100 से ज्यादा देशों में है। टाटा कंपनियों की प्रमोटर टाटा संस है। 2018-19 में टाटा ग्रुप का कुल रेवेन्यू 792,719 करोड़ रुपए था। जबकि इसके 7.20 लाख कर्मचारी हैं। इसकी 28 कंपनियां शेयर बाजार में लिस्टेड हैं।

