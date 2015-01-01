पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वालमार्ट और अमेजन से टक्कर:त्यौहारी सीजन में 50% की छूट के साथ अंबानी ई-कॉमर्स में जमाना चाहते हैं अपना सिक्का

मुंबई29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • टेलीकॉम में अब तीन कंपनियां भारत में हैं। अंबानी के आने से पहले एक दर्जन कंपनियां थीं
  • वर्तमान में भारत का सबसे बड़ा वायरलेस ऑपरेटर जियो है जिसके 40 करोड़ से अधिक ग्राहक हैं

अब इस सप्ताह दिवाली के त्यौहार के चलते खरीदारी का सीजन अपने पीक पर पहुंच रहा है। ऐसे में मुकेश अंबानी की रिटेल वेबसाइट और जियो मार्ट अमेजन और फ्लिपकार्ट से टक्कर लेकर अपना शेयर बढ़ाने में जुट गई है। प्रतिस्पर्धा में आगे बढ़ते हुए अंबानी का पोर्टल चावल, बिरयानी के चावल और अन्य हॉलिडे स्टेपल जैसे मसाला मिक्स पर 50% की ब्लॉकबस्टर छूट प्रदान कर रहा है।

सस्ते डेटा प्लान के जरिए टेलीकॉम पर कब्जा

इससे पहले अंबानी ने सस्ते डेटा प्लान और मुफ्त वॉयस कॉल को ऑफर कर भारत के टेलीकॉम क्षेत्र में बड़े-बड़े प्रतिद्वंदियों को पीछे छोड़ दिया है। अब चार साल बाद एक बार फिर से देश के तेजी से बढ़ रहे ई-कॉमर्स स्पेस में अपना सिक्का जमाने के लिए रणनीति बनाने और उसे अमल में लाने में जुट गए हैं।

सैमसंग के मोबाइल पर भारी डिस्काउंट

इस बीच उनकी रिलायंस डिजिटल वेबसाइट प्रतिद्वंदियों की तुलना में सस्ते दामों पर सैमसंग के कुछ प्रमुख स्मार्टफोन बेच रही है। इसमें 40% तक डिस्काउंट शामिल है। यह रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज लिमिटेड (RIL) की ओर से लीड लेने वाली एक पहल है। अपनी टेक्नोलॉजी कंपनी के लिए 20 बिलियन डॉलर जुटाने के बाद अब उनका ध्यान रिटेल पर है। इसमें अब तक 45 हजार करोड़ रुपए हिस्सेदारी बेच कर आ चुके हैं। इसमें प्रमुख निवेशक केकेआर एंड कंपनी और सिल्वर लेक आदि हैं।

काफी बड़ा बाजार है भारत में

भारत जैसे बड़े देश में अब भी काफी मार्केट बचा हुआ है। मॉर्गन स्टेनली का अनुमान है कि भारत 2026 तक ई-कॉमर्स की बिक्री में 200 अरब डॉलर का कारोबार करेगा। फिर भी, टेलीकॉम सेक्टर में अंबानी की जीत है। जहां उन्होंने शुरुआत की और उन्हें उनके प्रतिद्वंदियों ने कम आँका, उन्होंने अब अमेरिकी दिग्गजों को सतर्क कर दिया है। अब वे कोई चांस नहीं लेना चाहेंगे। रिटेल सेक्टर में अंबानी को बढ़त हासिल है। घरेलू रिटेल विक्रेताओं के पक्ष में सरकार की नीतियां भी तेजी से बढ़ रही हैं, जिनसे रिलायंस को फायदा होना तय है।

विदेशी कंपनियों के लिए मुश्किल नियम

2018 के अंत में भारत के विदेशी निवेश नियमों ने अमेजन और फ्लिपकार्ट को प्रभावित किया है। अब अंतर्राष्ट्रीय कंपनियों को 51% से अधिक स्थानीय सुपरमार्केट चेन के मालिक होने की अनुमति नहीं है। यहां तक कि यह सीमा 10 लाख से कम आबादी वाले शहरों में लागू है।

ऑन लाइन रिटेल को प्रभावित करने की क्षमता

अपनी स्थानीय रणनीति, कम लागत वाली खरीद और स्टोर्स के चेन के साथ अंबानी के पास ऑनलाइन रिटेल को प्रभावित करने की क्षमता है। विश्लेषकों के मुताबिक, जिओ मार्ट देश के सबसे बड़े ऑनलाइन ग्रॉसर्स बिग बास्केट और ग्रोफ़र्स जैसे किराने के ई-कॉमर्स की बड़ी कंपनियों के भाग्य को उलट सकता है। आने वाले दिनों में अमेज़न और फ्लिपकार्ट जैसे ई-टेल की बड़ी कंपनियों के ग्रॉसरी, होम एवं पर्सनल केयर सेगमेंट को भी प्रभावित कर सकता है।

टेलीकॉम में सफलता

टेलीकॉम सेक्टर में अंबानी की सफलता मूल्य और नीति से लाभान्वित होने की उनकी क्षमता को दिखाती है। भारत सरकार ने 2013 में एक एकीकृत (इंटीग्रेटेड) लाइसेंस बनाने के लिए नियम बनाया था, जो एक ब्रॉडबैंड वायरलेस परमिट वाले ऑपरेटर्स को एक बार शुल्क देकर वॉयस कॉल की अनुमति देता था। उस समय राष्ट्रव्यापी स्तर पर केवल एक ऑपरेटर रिलायंस जियो के पास ऐसा परमिट था। नए नियमों ने इसे तेजी से आगे बढ़ने में मदद की।

चार सालों में डिजिटल सेवा सस्ती हुई

सितंबर 2016 में एक इंटीग्रेटेड लाइसेंस प्राप्त करने और रिलायंस जियो की टेलीकॉम सेवाओं को चालू करने के बाद अंबानी ने कम कीमतों पर वॉयस और डेटा प्लान बेची। इसने लाखों भारतीयों के लिए डिजिटल सेवाओं को और अधिक सस्ता बना दिया। हालांकि प्रतिद्वंदियों ने भी इसी तरह के लाइसेंस जीते, लेकिन कुछ जिसमें उनके छोटे भाई अनिल अंबानी की रिलायंस कम्युनिकेशंस भी शामिल थी, दिवालिया हो गए। अंततः टेलीकॉम सेक्टर में कम से कम एक दर्जन कंपनियों की संख्या घट कर तीन रह गई।

जियो ने 2018 में फायदा कमाना शुरू किया। यह वर्तमान में भारत का सबसे बड़ा वायरलेस ऑपरेटर है जिसके 40 करोड़ से अधिक ग्राहक हैं।

अमेरिकी रिटेलर की साख दांव पर

भारत में अमेरिकी खुदरा विक्रेताओं की साख दांव पर लगी है। अमेज़न के संस्थापक और मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी (CEO) जेफ बेजोस ने भारत में 6.5 अरब डॉलर का निवेश करने का संकल्प लिया है। वॉलमार्ट ने भारतीय पोर्टल फ्लिपकार्ट का अधिग्रहण करने के लिए 2018 में 16 अरब डॉलर का अपना सबसे बड़ा सौदा किया और इस साल ई-टेल में 1 अरब डॉलर से अधिक का निवेश किया। अपनी यूनिट फोनपे जैसी पेमेंट सेवा में लगातार नकदी जमा की।

78 अरब डॉलर की संपत्ति के मालिक

78 अरब डॉलर की संपत्ति के साथ एशिया के सबसे अमीर बिजनेस मैन 63 वर्षीय मुकेश अंबानी का ई-कॉमर्स में उतरना टेलीकॉम की तुलना में कठिन हो सकता है। उन्होंने जिन वायरलेस ऑपरेटरों को हराया, उनमें ज्यादातर घरेलू कंपनियां थीं। इसके अलावा समूह की ई-कॉमर्स वेबसाइट्स अपने प्रतिद्वंदियों की तुलना में नई हैं। रिलायंस समूह का जिओ मार्ट अभी भी बीटा चरण में है। इसका मतलब है कि वॉलमार्ट और अमेजन के बीच बड़ी जीत हासिल करने में सालों लग सकते हैं।

रिलायंस देश की सबसे बड़ी कंपनी

रिलायंस पहले से ही भारत की सबसे बड़ी कंपनी है और इसका 185 बिलियन डॉलर का मार्केट कैपिटलाइजेशन भारत की सकल घरेलू उत्पाद (GDP) के 6.6% के बराबर है। इसकी धाक तभी बढ़ेगी जब यह ई-कॉमर्स में एक बड़ा मुक़ाबला जीते। ऐसे समय में जब लॉकडाउन से देश की अर्थव्यवस्था को पहले ही बड़ा धक्का लग चुका है, अंबानी की सफलता, खासकर ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में पैठ बनाना बहुत बड़ा मायने रखेगी।

महामारी रिलायंस को बढ़ावा दे रही है

मुंबई के बाहरी इलाके के एक शहर नेरुल में एक प्रोविजन स्टोर चलाने वाले लालजी वरगीज ने कहा कि महामारी रिलायंस को बढ़ावा दे रही है। क्योंकि कई स्थानीय स्टोर वित्तीय कठिनाइयों के कारण अच्छे खासे डिस्काउंट नहीं दे सकते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि रिलायंस रिटेल की एक बड़ी कंपनी है। इसके पास बहुत पैसा है। इसलिए यह कंपनी भारी डिस्काउंट दे सकती है।

बेस्टिवल सेल में बड़ा डिस्काउंट

दिवाली के लिए जियो मार्ट पर एक "बेस्टिवल सेल" में बड़े डिस्काउंट और कैशबैक के साथ सीज़न की सबसे बड़ी बिक्री की गई है। 8 नवंबर से फ्लिपकार्ट और अमेजन भी डिस्काउंट दे रहे हैं। जिससे तीन कंपनियों में आपसी गलाकाट प्रतिस्पर्धा देखने को मिल रही है।

अंबानी की साइट्स पर ज्यादा डिस्काउंट

अंबानी की साइट्स बड़ी कीमत में डिस्काउंट दे रही है। उदाहरण के लिए दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी स्मार्टफोन निर्माता कंपनी का सैमसंग S20 का फ्लैगशिप मॉडल इस हफ्ते की शुरुआत में 43,999 रुपए में रिलायंस पर उपलब्ध था। अमेज़न की भारत की वेबसाइट पर यह 47,990 रुपए में और फ्लिपकार्ट पर 69,999 रुपए में उपलब्ध था। यह इशारा करता है कि आने वाले दिनों में इन ई-कॉमर्स कंपनियों में यूं ही आपसी प्रतिस्पर्धा होती रहेगी।

अमेजन और वालमार्ट भी ग्राहकों को लुभाने में सक्षम

पर यह भी सच है कि अमेजन और वालमार्ट पर प्रतिबंध थोपे जाने के बावजूद वे निर्माताओं और ब्रांड की ओर से डिस्काउंट देकर ग्राहकों को लुभाने में कामयाब रहे हैं। कुछ मामलों में वे विक्रेताओं के साथ अपने संबंधों को फिर से बनाने में सक्षम हुए हैं, ताकि वे कानूनी रूप से मूल्य में कटौती की पेशकश कर सकें। इसके लिए बैंकों और क्रेडिट कार्ड कंपनियों के साथ टाइ अप भी किया है। चूंकि सरकार के नियम लोकल कंपनियों के पक्ष में बनाए जाने वाले हैं अतः इससे अंबानी को मिलने वाली बढ़त से इनकार नहीं किया जा सकता है।

12 अरब डॉलर है रिटेल में हिस्सा

भारत के रिटेल बाजार में जियो मार्ट और रिलायंस रिटेल का हिस्सा करीबन 12 अरब डॉलर का है। हालांकि अमेजन और फ्लिपकार्ट अपने शुद्ध ऑन लाइन के जरिए इसका फायदा उठा रही हैं। इनके पास 14-14 अरब डॉलर की हिस्सेदारी है। ऑन लाइन रिटेल में यह दोनों कंपनियां काफी आगे हैं। अगर किसी को रिटेल में विजेता बनना है तो उसे फिजिकल और वर्चुअल दोनों में अपनी मौजूदगी मजबूत करनी होगी। ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि भारत का रिटेल बाजार काफी विविधीकरण और ग्रामीण इलाकों पर निर्भर है। हालांकि अंबानी की तुलना में विदेशी कंपनियों को काफी दिक्कतें हैं। क्योंकि उनको ग्रोसरी स्टोर खोलने पर अभी भी प्रतिबंध है।

