3 लाख करोड़ घटा RIL का एम कैप:मार्केट कैप में एचडीएफसी और टाटा ग्रुप ने रिलायंस ग्रुप को पीछे छोड़ा

मुंबईएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: अजीत सिंह
  • शुक्रवार को रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज के शेयरों की जमकर पिटाई हुई। इसका शेयर करीबन 4% टूटकर 1,900 रुपए के नीचे चला गया है
  • बीएसई में लिस्टेड कंपनियों का कुल मार्केट कैप 171 लाख करोड़ रुपए है। इसमें से 25 पर्सेंट हिस्सा इन तीनों ग्रुप कंपनियों के पास है

देश की सबसे बड़ी कंपनी रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज को बड़ा झटका लगा है। कुल मार्केट कैपिटलाइजेशन (M-Cap) के मामले में यह ग्रुप HDFC और टाटा ग्रुप से पीछे हो गया है। यही नहीं, पिछले 45 दिनों में रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज ग्रुप की कंपनियों के मार्केट कैप में 3 लाख करोड़ रुपए की कमी आई है। इसके साथ ही इसके शेयरों की भी जमकर पिटाई हुई है।

शुक्रवार को ही इसका शेयर करीबन 4% टूटकर 1,900 रुपए के नीचे चला गया है।

रिलायंस का मार्केट कैप 12.05 लाख करोड़ हुआ

नेशनल स्टॉक एक्सचेंज (NSE) के आंकड़ों के मुताबिक, रिलायंस ग्रुप का कुल मार्केट कैप शुक्रवार (आज) 12.05 लाख करोड़ रुपए रहा है। हालांकि सुबह में यह 12.14 लाख करोड़ था। जबकि HDFC ग्रुप का कुल मार्केट कैप 13.72 लाख करोड़ रुपए रहा है। टाटा ग्रुप इस मामले में पहले नंबर पर है। इसका कुल मार्केट कैप 14.27 लाख करोड़ रुपए रहा है।

एक अक्टूबर से अगर बात करें तो HDFC ग्रुप का कुल मार्केट कैप 10.94 लाख करोड़ रुपए था। जबकि रिलायंस ग्रुप का मार्केट कैप 15.68 लाख करोड़ रुपए था। टाटा ग्रुप की कंपनियों का मार्केट कैप 13.20 लाख करोड़ रुपए था।

टाटा का मार्केट कैप 1.07 लाख करोड़ बढ़ा

आंकड़ों के आधार पर टाटा ग्रुप की कंपनियों के मार्केट कैपिटलाइजेशन में जहां इस दौरान 1.07 लाख करोड़ रुपए की बढ़त हुई, वहीं रिलायंस की कंपनियों का मार्केट कैप 3 लाख करोड़ रुपए के करीब घट गया। HDFC ग्रुप का मार्केट कैप इसी दौरान 2.78 लाख करोड़ रुपए बढ़ गया। तीनों ग्रुप की टॉप कंपनियों की बात करें तो रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज लिमिटेड (RIL) के मार्केट कैप में 3 लाख करोड़ की कमी आई है।

टीसीएस का मार्केट कैप 9.97 लाख करोड़

टाटा ग्रुप में टाटा कंसलटेंसी सर्विसेस (TCS) का मार्केट कैप 9.97 लाख करोड़ रुपए है। इसका मार्केट कैप 50 हजार करोड़ बढ़ा है। HDFC बैंक की बात करें तो इसका मार्केट कैप अभी 7.73 लाख करोड़ रुपए है। एक अक्टूबर से इसका एम कैप 1.61 लाख करोड़ रुपए बढ़ा है। वैसे ब़ॉम्बे स्टॉक एक्सचेंज (BSE) में कुल लिस्टेड कंपनियों का मार्केट कैपिटलाइजेशन गुरुवार को 172 लाख करोड़ रुपए के पार पहली बार पहुंचा था।

एचडीएफसी की चार कंपनियां लिस्टेड हैं

HDFC की प्रमुख कंपनियों मे HDFC बैंक, HDFC लिमिटेड, HDFC म्यूचुअल फंड और HDFC लाइफ लिस्टेड हैं। जबकि रिलायंस ग्रुप में RIL, रिलायंस का PP शेयर, हैथवे केबल, डेन नेटवर्क, नेटवर्क 18 आदि हैं। टाटा ग्रुप में TCS, टाटा मोटर्स, टाटा केमिकल, टाइटन, ट्रेंट, टाटा कंज्यूमर, टाटा कम्युनिकेशन आदि हैं। कोरोना के लॉकडाउन के पहले की बात करें तो 9 मार्च को RIL का मार्केट कैप 7.05 लाख करोड़ रुपए था जबकि TCS 7.40 लाख करोड़ रुपए के साथ पहले नंबर पर थी।

जुलाई में 14.32 लाख करोड़ था आरआईएल का मार्केट कैप

अगर हम जुलाई के अंतिम हफ्ते की बात करें तो 25 जुलाई को RIL ग्रुप का कुल मार्केट कैप 14.32 लाख करोड़ रुपए था। जबकि HDFC ग्रुप का मार्केट कैप 11.11 लाख करोड़ और टाटा ग्रुप का 11.27 लाख करोड़ रुपए मार्केट कैप था। BSE के कुल मार्केट कैप का 25% हिस्सा इन्हीं तीनों के पास है। यानी आरआईएल से एचडीएफसी और टाटा ग्रुप करीबन 3-3 लाख करोड़ रुपए पीछे थे।

सितंबर में 16.50 लाख करोड़ एम कैप

वैसे 14 सितंबर की बात करें तो रिलायंस ग्रुप की कंपनियों का कुल मार्केट कैप 16.50 लाख करोड़ से ज्यादा हो गया था। उस समय आरआईएल का अकेले का मार्केट कैप 15.91 लाख करोड़ रुपए बीएसई पर था। राइट्स इश्यू का मार्केट कैप 60 हजार करोड़ रुपए था। उस एक हफ्ते में रिलायंस का मार्केट कैप 2.5 लाख करोड़ रुपए बढ़ा था। जिसके बाद दुनिया में मोस्ट वैल्यूएबल कंपनियों में रिलायंस 44 वें नंबर पर पहुंच गई थी।

रिटेल में हिस्सेदारी बेचकर 47 हजार करोड़ जुटाई रिलायंस ने

हालांकि रिलायंस रिटेल ने इसी अवधि में रिटेल में 10 पर्सेंट से ज्यादा हिस्सेदारी बेचकर 47 हजार करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा की रकम जुटाई है। उसने 25 सितंबर को पहली डील की थी और 9 नवंबर को अंतिम डील की थी। इसी दौरान रिलायंस का शेयर भी एनएसई पर 2,369 रुपए से गिर कर 1,910 रुपए पर आ गया है। जबकि कंपनी ने जब जियो में हिस्सेदारी बेचकर 1.52 लाख करोड़ रुपए जुटाई थी, उसी समय इसका शेयर और मार्केट कैप दोनों टॉप पर पहुंच गए थे।

