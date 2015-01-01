पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रूपे का भूटान में दूसरा चरण:भूटानियों को भारत में रूपे का मिलेगा फायदा, मोदी और भूटान के पीएम ने लांच किया रूपे

मुंबईएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भूटान के प्रधानमंत्री लोटे शेरिंग ने पीएम मोदी को धन्यवाद देते हुए कहा कि भूटान में वैक्सीन उपलब्ध कराने के लिए हम आपके और आपकी सरकार के आभारी हैं। अब भूटान के नागरिक भारत में रुपे नेटवर्क का लाभ उठा सकेंगे
  • दोनों देशों के प्रधानमंत्री ने पहले चरण का रूपे कार्ड पिछले साल अगस्त में लांच किया था
  • रूपे कार्ड को 2014 में भारतीय राष्ट्रीय भुगतान नियम ( NPCI) ने विकसित किया है

अब भूटान के लोग भी भारत में रूपे नेटवर्क का फायदा ले सकेंगे। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंन्द्र मोदी और भूटान के प्रधानमंत्री लोटे शेरिंग ने आज दूसरे चरण का रूपे कार्ड लांच किया है। दोनों देशों के प्रधानमंत्री ने पहले चरण का रूपे कार्ड पिछले साल अगस्त में लांच किया था। उस समय मोदी भूटान के दौरे पर गए थे। रूपे कार्ड को भारतीय राष्ट्रीय भुगतान नियम ( NPCI) ने विकसित किया है।

भूटान में 11,000 रूपे ट्रांजेक्शन हुआ

मोदी ने कहा मुझे ये जानकर खुशी है कि भूटान में अब तक 11,000 सफल रूपे ट्रांजेक्शन हो चुके हैं। अगर कोरोना महामारी नहीं होती तो ये आंकड़ा इससे भी अधिक होता। आज हम इसका दूसरा चरण शुरू कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि आज के बाद भूटान नेशनल बैंक द्वारा जारी किए गए रूपे कार्ड के कार्ड धारक भारत में एक लाख रुपए से अधिक ATM और 20 लाख रुपए से अधिक पॉइंट-ऑफ-सेल टर्मिनल की सुविधा उपयोग कर पाएंगे।

लोटे शेरिंग ने पीएम मोदी को धन्यवाद देते हुए कहा कि भूटान में वैक्सीन उपलब्ध कराने के लिए हम आपके और आपकी सरकार के आभारी हैं। अब भूटान के नागरिक भारत में रुपे नेटवर्क का लाभ उठा सकेंगे।

वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के जरिए हुआ लांच

जानकारी के मुताबिक इस रूपे कार्ड को वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के जरिए लांच किया गया। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा कि दोनों देशों के बीच कई क्षेत्रों में साझेदारी हो रही है। इसमें प्रमुख रूप से इसरो भूटान के सैटेलाइट को अंतरिक्ष में भेजने की तैयारी कर रहा है। दूसरी ओर भारत संचार निगम लिमिटेड (BSNL) भी भूटान में इंटरनेट की शुरुआत कर रहा है। यह देश के बाहर BSNL का तीसरा इंटरनेट कारोबार होगा।

भूटान के साथ भारत मजबूती से खड़ा है

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने कहा कि ऐसे संकट के समय में भूटान के साथ भारत मजबूती से खड़ा है। पड़ोसी देश की किसी भी जरूरत को प्राथमिकता में रखा जाएगा। विदेश मामलों के मंत्रालय ने बयान जारी कर कहा कि पहले चरण के रूपे कार्ड की लांचिंग के बाद भूटान जाने वाले भारतीयों को वहां एटीएम और प्वॉइंट ऑफ सेल (POS) टर्मिनल का प्रयोग करने में आसानी हो गई है। अब इसके दूसरे चरण में रूपे कार्ड के जरिए भूटान के लोगों को भारत आने पर आसानी होगी।

रूपे भारत का स्वदेशी पेमेंट सिस्टम है

बता दें कि रूपे भारत का स्वदेशी पेमेंट सिस्टम है। विदेश मंत्रालय ने कहा कि दोनों देशों के बीच विशेष प्रकार की साझेदारी है। दोनों देश सांस्कृतिक विरासत साझा करते है। रूपे कार्ड भारतीय डेबिट और क्रेडिट कार्ड पेमेंट नेटवर्क है। इसके जरिए देश के सभी पीओएस डिवाइसेज और ई-कॉमर्स वेबसाइट पर पेमेंट किया जा सकता है। एटीएम से कैश निकाला जा सकता है। 8 मार्च 2014 को राष्ट्रपति प्रणब मुखर्जी के हाथों इसकी शुरुआत की गई थी।

