पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • Narendra Modi News; Narendra Modi Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Meeting On Relief Package

6.30 बजे शुरू होगी पीएम की मीटिंग:राहत पैकेज को लेकर वित्त मंत्री के साथ प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की बैठक अब से कुछ देर में

मुंबई17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की जल्द ही अहम बैठक शुरू हो रही है। यह बैठक शाम 6.30 बजे शुरू होगी। इसमें कई मुद्दों पर चर्चा होगी
  • इस बैठक में राहत पैकेज सहित अन्य मामलों में फैसला और समीक्षा की जाएगी
  • दिवाली से पहले हो रही इस बैठक को काफी अहम माना जा रहा है

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की जल्द ही अहम बैठक शुरू हो रही है। 6.30 बजे यह बैठक वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण के साथ शुरू होगी। इस बैठक में राहत पैकेज सहित अन्य मामलों में फैसला और समीक्षा की जाएगी। दिवाली से पहले इस बैठक को काफी अहम माना जा रहा है।

अर्थव्यवस्था की स्थिति पर होगी चर्चा

सूत्रों के मुताबिक उम्मीद की जा रही है कि इस बैठक में अर्थव्यवस्था की स्थिति और राहत पैकेज पर चर्चा की जा सकती है। कुछ दिनों पहले निर्मला सीतारमण ने ये संकेत दिए थे कि वह राहत पैकेज का ऐलान कर सकती हैं।

अर्बन प्रोजेक्ट को मिलेगा बढ़ावा

जानकारी के मुताबिक, सरकार अर्बन प्रोजेक्ट्स के साथ इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर सेक्टर को बढ़ावा दे सकती है। इसके साथ ही ज्यादातर सेक्टर के लिए प्रोडक्शन-लिंक्ड-इंसेंटिव्स को विस्तार दिया जाएगा और हॉस्पिटैलिटी एवं टूरिज्म इंडस्ट्री के लिए सेक्टर स्पेसिफिक मदद दी जाएगी। केंद्र सरकार फिलहाल राहत पैकेज पर काम कर रही है।

दिवाली से पहले के राहत पैकेज पर चर्चा

बता दें कि सरकार ने अब तक कई राहत पैकेज दिए हैं और दिवाली से पहले एक और पैकेज की उम्मीद है। पहले सरकार ने मार्च अंत में लॉकडाउन शुरू होने के बाद राहत पैकेज का ऐलान किया था। हालांकि सरकार ने अब शहरी रोजगार योजना के प्रस्ताव में निवेश को टाल दिया है। इस मामले में नीति निर्माताओं का कहना था कि शहरी परियोजनाओं में जुड़ी केंद्र और राज्य सरकारों की कंपनियों में निवेश से भी रोजगार के मौके बढ़ेंगे। लिहाजा अलग से स्कीम में पैसा लगाने की जरूरत नहीं है।

टीयर एक से लेकर टीयर 4 पर चर्चा

सरकार का फोकस टीयर 1 से लेकर टीयर 4 तक की परियोजनाओं पर होगा। जहां निवेश बढ़ाकर रोजगार के नए मौके पैदा किए जा सकते हैं।" सरकार ने इस बार राहत पैकेज के लिए नेशनल इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर पाइपलाइन से 20-25 परियोजनाओं को चुना है। इनमें पूंजी का खर्च तेजी से बढ़ाया जा सकता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहरियाणा में कांग्रेस विधायक के चचेरे भाई ने लड़की को गोली मारी, धर्म बदलवाना चाहता था - फरीदाबाद - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी समाज सेवी संस्था अथवा किसी प्रिय मित्र की सहायता में समय व्यतीत होगा। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक कामों में भी आपकी रुचि रहेगी। युवा वर्ग अपनी मेहनत के अनुरूप शुभ परिणाम हासिल करेंगे। तथा ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें