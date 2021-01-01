पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • Narendra Modi Government Will Focus On Big Economic Laws In Budget Session 2021

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

20 नए बिल होंगे पेश:बजट सेशन में बड़े आर्थिक कानूनों पर फोकस करेगी सरकार

मुंबई24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सरकार माइंस एंड मिनरल्स अमेंडमेंट बिल 2021 भी लेकर आएगी। इसमें सुधारों को लेकर योजना है। साथ ही रेगुलेशन से निवेश को आकर्षित करने की योजना है - Dainik Bhaskar
सरकार माइंस एंड मिनरल्स अमेंडमेंट बिल 2021 भी लेकर आएगी। इसमें सुधारों को लेकर योजना है। साथ ही रेगुलेशन से निवेश को आकर्षित करने की योजना है
  • एनपीएस ट्रस्ट को पीएफआरडीए से अलग किए जाने की योजना बिल में है
  • पूरे भारत में सीसीआई की क्षेत्रीय ऑफिस को खोलने की योजना बिल में है

सरकार बजट सत्र में कई बड़े आर्थिक कानूनों पर फोकस करने की योजना बना रही है। सरकार ने 20 बिलों की एक सूची तैयार की है। इसे बजट सेशन के दौरान पेश किया जाएगा। इन 20 नए बिलों में फाइनेंस बिल भी शामिल है जिसके जरिए 1 फरवरी को पेश होने वाले बजट को पार्लियामेंट मे मंजूरी मिलेगी।

बजट सेशन की शुरुआत हो चुकी है

29 जनवरी को इकोनॉमिक सर्वे के पेश किए जाने के साथ बजट सत्र की शुरुआत हो गई है। बजट सत्र को दे सेशन में आयोजित किया जाएगा। पहला हिस्सा 29 जनवरी से 15 फरवरी तक, जबकि दूसरे दौर में सत्र 8 मार्च से लेकर 8 अप्रैल तक चलेगा।

आर्थिक बिल को लागू करना बड़ा एजेंडा

इस एजेंडे के एक बड़े हिस्से में कई आर्थिक बिल को लागू करना और पास करना शामिल होगा। इसका उद्देश्य सरकार के सुधार एजेंडे को आगे ले जाना है। संसद के बजट सत्र के दौरान विचार के लिए तैयार किए गए विधेयकों में देश के बिजली वितरण क्षेत्र का लाइसेंस रद्द करना है। भारतीय प्रतिस्पर्धा आयोग (सीसीआई) में सुधार और पीएफआरडीए कानून, नए डेवलपमेंट फाइनेंशियल इंस्टीट्यूशन का निर्माण और क्रिप्टोकरेंसी पर प्रतिबंध शामिल है।

सीसीआई संशोधन भी एजेंडे में

ये वित्त विधेयक 2021-22 के अलावा होंगे जो 1 फरवरी को वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण द्वारा किए गए अधिकांश बजट प्रस्तावों का हिस्सा होंगे। आर्थिक कानूनों में कंपटीशन कमीशन ऑफ इंडिया (सीसीआई) संशोधन विधेयक है जिसका उद्देश्य क्षेत्रीय कार्यालय खोलकर पूरे भारत में सीसीआई गतिविधियों के विस्तार सहित सीसीआई के गवर्निंग स्ट्रक्चर में कुछ आवश्यक परिवर्तन करना है।

पीएफआरडीए के सुधार का भी बिल

बजट में अन्य जिन बिलों को रखा जाएगा उसमें पेंशन फंड रेगुलेटरी एंड डेवलपमेंट अथॉरिटी (अमेंडमेंट) बिल, 2021 है जो इसके एक्ट में सुधार के लिए आएगा। इसमें एनपीएस ट्रस्ट को पीएफआरडीए से अलग किए जाने की योजना है। सरकार नेशनल बैंक फॉर फाइनेंसिंग इंफ्रा एंड डेवलपमेंट बिल, 2021 को भी ला रही है। इसमें नया डेवलपमेंट फाइनेंशियल इंस्टीट्यूशेन (डीएफआई) को लांच किए जाने की योजना है। यह संस्था इंफ्रा को फाइनेंस करेगी।

क्रिप्टोकरेंसी का भी बिल आएगा

एक दूसरा बिल क्रिप्टोकरेंसी और इसके आधिकारिक रेगुलेशन को लेकर है। केंद्र सरकार बिटकॉइन जैसी क्रिप्टोकरेंसी पर रोक लगाने जा रही है। इसके लिए 'द क्रिप्टोकरेंसी एंड रेगुलेशन ऑफ ऑफिशियल डिजिटल करेंसी बिल-2021' पेश हो सकती है। लोकसभा बुलेटिन के मुताबिक, इस बिल के जरिए भारत की ऑफिशियल डिजिटल करेंसी का रास्ता तैयार किया जाएगा। इसके लिए भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) फ्रेमवर्क तैयार करेगा। इस बिल को लोकसभा में विचार-विमर्श के लिए पेश किया जाएगा। बिल को चालू बजट में पास किए जाने की उम्मीद है।

इसी के साथ सरकार माइंस एंड मिनरल्स अमेंडमेंट बिल 2021 भी लेकर आएगी। इसमें सुधारों को लेकर योजना है। साथ ही रेगुलेशन से निवेश को आकर्षित करने की योजना है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकटरीना कैफ से तुलना के चलते किया मुशकिलों का सामना, 11 साल के स्ट्रगल के बावजूद पीछा नहीं छोड़ रहा ये टैग - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser