नई योजना:नेशनल डिजिटल हेल्थ मिशन है पूरी तरह से तैयार, जल्द ही देशभर में होगा लागू

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मिशन का मकसद नागरिकों के लिए सस्ती मेडिकल हेल्थ सुविधा उपलब्ध कराना है
  • नेशनल हेल्थ अथॉरिटी और आयुष्मान भारत के चेयरमैन इंदु भूषण ने बेंगलुरु टेक समिट में दी जानकारी
  • डिजिटल हेल्थ मिशन को अभी 6 केंद्रशासित प्रदेशों में लागू किया गया है

नेशनल डिजिटल हेल्थ मिशन जल्द ही देशभर में लागू किए जाने के लिए तैयार है। यह बात नेशनल हेल्थ अथॉरिटी और आयुष्मान भारत के चेयरमैन इंदु भूषण ने शुक्रवार को कही। उन्होंने बेंगलुरु टेक समिट में कहा कि डिजिटल हेल्थ मिशन को 6 केंद्रशासित प्रदेशों में लागू कर दिया गया है और जल्द ही इसे देशभर में लागू किया जाएगा।

भूषण ने कहा कि हेल्थ सेक्टर भारत के सबसे बड़े सेक्टर्स में से एक हो गया है। भारत डिजिटल हेल्थ नेशन बनने की द्वार पर खड़ा है। नए डिजिटल हेल्थ कार्यक्रम का मकसद नागरिकों के लिए सस्ती मेडिकल हेल्थ सुविधा उपलब्ध कराना है।

आयुष्मान भारत युनिवर्सल हेल्थ इंश्योरेंस स्कीम में पिछले एक साल में करीब 50 करोड़ लोग कवर हो चुके हैं

आयुष्मान भारत युनिवर्सल हेल्थ इंश्योरेंस स्कीम के तहत पिछले एक साल में करीब 50 करोड़ लोग कवर किए जा चुके हैं। भूषण ने कहा कि इस बीमा योजना के तहत प्रत्येक परिवार को 5 लाख रुपए तक का हेल्थ कवरेज दिया गया है। बीमा धारको को यह कवरेज 24,000 नेटवर्क्ड हॉस्पीटल्स पर दिया जाता है।

एक साल में आयुष्मान भारत योजना में 1.4 करोड़ लोगों का इलाज हुआ

उन्होंने कहा कि पिछले एक साल में आयुष्मान भारत योजना में 1.4 करोड़ लोगों का इलाज किया गया और 17,000 करोड़ रुपए का ट्रांजैक्शन हुआ। यह योजना सौ फीसदी ट्रांजेक्शन आधारित मॉडल है और सुरक्षित IT सिस्टम पर काम करती है। यह योजना डाटा आधारित है और सभी गेटवे को आवेदनों के साथ जोड़ा गया है। IT फ्रेमवर्क को और मजबूत और विस्तार करने योग्य बनाया जा रहा है, क्योंकि देश नेशनल डिजिटल हेल्थ मिशन की तैयारी कर रहा है।

