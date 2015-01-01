पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  महिंद्रा एंड महिंद्रा फाइनेंशियल, बजाज फाइनेंस जैसी एनबीएफसी बन सकती हैं बैंक

आरबीआई की वर्किंग ग्रुप की सिफारिश का फायदा:महिंद्रा एंड महिंद्रा फाइनेंशियल, बजाज फाइनेंस जैसी एनबीएफसी बन सकती हैं बैंक

मुंबईएक घंटा पहले
  • सिफारिश में पेमेंट्स बैंक को स्मॉल फाइनेंस बैंक बनाने की बात कही गई है
  • इसका फायदा पेटीएम जैसी कंपनियों को होगा जो पेमेंट्स बैंक में कारोबार करती हैं

भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) अगर अपने आंतरिक वर्किंग ग्रुप की सिफारिश को स्वीकार लेता है तो गैर बैंकिंग वित्तीय कंपनियों (NBFC) के बैंक बनने का रास्ता आसान हो जाएगा। ऐसी स्थिति में सबसे आगे महिंद्रा एंड महिंद्रा और बजाज फाइनेंस प्रमुख दावेदार होंगी। जबकि पेटीएम जैसे पेमेंट्स बैंक भी स्मॉल फाइनेंस बैंक बन सकते हैं।

ऐसा इसलिए होगा क्योंकि यह सभी कॉर्पोरेट घरानों की एनबीएफसी हैं और नियमों का पालन करती हैं। इस वर्किंग ग्रुप की स्थापना 12 जून 2020 को की गई थी।

बजाज का एयूएम 1.15 लाख करोड़ रुपए

वित्त वर्ष 2019 में बजाज फाइनेंस का असेट अंडर मैनेजमेंट (AUM) 1.15 लाख करोड़ रुपए रहा है। इसकी कुल इनकम 18,502 करोड़ रुपए रही है। शुद्ध लाभ 3,995 करोड़ रुपए रहा है। इसकी 1803 शाखाएं हैं जिसमें से 900 से ज्यादा शाखाएं ग्रामीण भारत में हैं। महिंद्रा एंड महिंद्रा फाइनेंशियल सर्विसेस का AUM चालू वित्त वर्ष की पहली तिमाही में 81,436 करोड़ रुपए रहा है। तिमाही में इसका शुद्ध लाभ 156 करोड़ रुपए था। इसकी करीबन 1300 शाखाएं हैं।

बैंकिंग नियमों को आसान बनाने की कोशिश

बता दें कि RBI की वर्किंग ग्रुप की सिफारिश में बैंकिंग नियमों को आसान बनाने की बात कही गई है। इसके मुताबिक, अच्छी तरह से चल रहीं एनबीएफसी को यह मौका मिल सकता है। वे एनबीएफसी इसमें योग्य हो सकती हैं जो 10 साल से कारोबार कर रही हैं। ऐसी एनबीएफसी के लिए कम से कम उनकी साइज 50 हजार करोड़ रुपए होनी चाहिए। वे खुद फुल फ्लैज्ड बैंक के रूप में हो सकती हैं।

देश में 9,601 एनबीएफसी

देश में 9601 एनबीएफसी हैं। 31 मार्च, 2009 से लेकर 31 मार्च, 2019 के बीच NBFCs की सालाना विकास दर 18.6% रही है। जबकि इस दौरान कमर्शियल बैंक की विकास दर 10.7% रही। एनबीएफसी की कुल बैलैंस शीट साइज कमर्शियल बैंक की कुल बैलैंस शीट साइज की 18.6% है। मार्च 2009 में यह महज 9.3% थी। RBI के IWG ने कहा, 31 मार्च, 2020 तक NBFC का असेट साइज (asset size) 51 लाख करोड़ रुपए से अधिक रही है।

कॉर्पोरेट स्ट्रक्चर की समीक्षा

इस वर्किंग ग्रुप को बनाने के पीछे यह उद्देश्य था कि भारतीय प्राइवेट सेक्टर के बैंक के दिशा निर्देश और कॉर्पोरेट स्ट्रक्चर की समीक्षा की जाए। इस वर्किंग ग्रुप की सिफारिश के मुताबिक, बड़े औद्योगिक घरानों को बैंक के प्रमोटर्स के रूप में मंजूरी दी जा सकती है। इसके लिए बैंकिंग रेगुलेशन एक्ट 1949 को बदलने की जरूरत होगी। साथ ही सुपरवाइजरी मैकेनिज्म को भी मजबूत करने की जरूरत होगी।

हिस्सेदारी में छूट देने की सिफारिश

RBI की इस कमिटी ने प्राइवेट बैंक के प्रमोटर्स को बैंक के इक्विटी शेयर में 26% तक हिस्सेदारी की छूट देने की सिफारिश की है। RBI के पैनल ने यह सुझाव भी दिया कि 15 साल से अधिक अवधि के लिए बैंक के पेड-अप वोटिंग इक्विटी शेयर कैपिटल (paid-up voting equity share capital) पर प्रमोटर्स के लिए लगे कैप को 15% से बढ़ाकर 26% कर दिया जाए।

पेमेंट्स बैंक भी स्मॉल फाइनेंस बैंक हो सकते हैं

इनके अलावा IWG ने सिफारिश में कहा है कि तीन साल के ट्रैक रिकॉर्ड और अनुभव को देखते हुए पेमेंट्स बैंक (Payment Banks) को स्मॉल फाइनेंस बैंक (SFBs) में बदला जा सकता है। वहीं, यूनिवर्सल बैंक नेटवर्थ तक पहुंचने के 6 साल के अंदर या फिर 10 साल तक ऑपरेशनल रहने पर SFBs और Payment Banks को शेयर बाजार में सूचीबद्ध किया जा सकता है।

शुरुआती पूंजी एक हजार करोड़

RBI के IWG ने सुझाव दिया कि नए बैंक को लाइसेंस देने कि लिए शुरुआती पूंजी कम से कम 500 करोड़ रुपए से बढ़ाकर 1,000 करोड़ रुपए कर दी जाए। वहीं, स्माल फाइनेंस बैंक के लिए यह 200 करोड़ रुपए से बढ़ाकर 300 करोड़ रुपए कर दिया।

