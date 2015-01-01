पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

साहसिक फैसला:ब्रिटेन में 2030 से नहीं बिकेगी नई पेट्रोल-डीजल कार और वैन, सरकार ने लगाई रोक, हाइब्रिड व्हीकल 2035 तक बिक सकेगी

ब्रिटेन के PM बोरिस जॉन्सन की सरकार ने ग्रीन इंडस्ट्र्रियल रिवॉल्यूशन की 10 सूत्री योजना के तहत यह फैसला किया है
  • ब्रिटेन की सरकार ने अपनी योजना के लिए 15.9 अरब डॉलर की रकम आवंटित की है
  • इस आवंटन से 250,000 नौकरियों की रक्षा होगी और 2050 तक ब्रिटेन कार्बन न्यूट्रल बनेगा

ब्रिटेन के PM बोरिस जॉन्सन ने बुधवार को घोषणा की कि 2030 से ब्रिटेन में नए पेट्रोल और डीजल वाहन नहीं बिकेंगे। सरकार ने पहले जताई गई प्रतिबद्धता से एक दशक पहले ही इन वाहनों की बिक्री बंद करने की समय सीमा तय की है। ग्रीन इंडस्ट्र्रियल रिवॉल्यूशन की 10 सूत्री योजना के तहत सरकार ने यह फैसला किया है।

सरकार ने कहा कि 2030 में नई पेट्रोल और डीजल कारों और वैन की बिक्री बंद हो जाएगी, हालांकि हाइब्रिड वाहन 2035 तक बेचे जा सकेंगे। सरकार ने अपनी योजना के लिए 12 अरब पाउंड (13.4 अरब यूरो, 15.9 अरब डॉलर) की रकम आवंटित की है। सरकार को उम्मीद है कि इस आवंटन से 250,000 नौकरियों की रक्षा हो जाएगी और 2050 तक कार्बन न्यूट्रल बनने के ब्रिटेन के लक्ष्य को पूरा करने में मदद मिलेगी।

एक दशक के अंदर समुद्री विंड पावर क्षमता को चार गुना तक बढ़ाया जाएगा

सरकार के प्रस्ताव के तहत एक दशक के अंदर समुद्री विंड पावर क्षमता को चार गुना तक बढ़ाया जाएगा। इसके साथ ही उद्योग, परिवहन, बिजली और घरों के लिए हाइड्र्रोजन प्रॉडक्शन की क्षमता बढ़ाई जाएगी। सरकार जीरो इमीशन पब्लिक ट्र्रांसपोर्ट, जीरो इमीशन प्लेन एंड शिप रिसर्च और साइक्लिंग एवं वाकिंग को ज्यादा आकर्षक बनाने पर निवेश भी करेगी।

ब्रिटेन को कार्बन कैप्चर टैक्नोलॉजी में अग्रणी और लंदन को ग्रीन फाइनेंस का ग्लोबल सेंटर बनाने का है लक्ष्य

सरकार ब्रिटेन को कार्बन कैप्चर टैक्नोलॉजी में अग्रणी और लंदन को ग्रीन फाइनेंस का ग्लोबल सेंटर बनाना चाहती है। छोटे व बड़े परमाणु बिजली घर और नए अत्याधुनिक मॉड्यूलर रिएक्टर्स का विकास करने पर 52.5 करोड़ पाउंड खर्च भी किया जाएगा। सरकार ने अभी अपनी योजना का पूरा ब्योरा प्रकाशित नहीं किया है।

स्कॉटलैंड के विंड टर्बाइन, मिडलैंड्स की इलेक्ट्रिक कार और वेल्स की अत्याधुनिक टेक्नोलॉजी से होगा ग्रीन रिवॉल्यूशन

जॉन्सन ने अपने बयान में कहा कि मेरी 10 सूत्री योजना लाखों ग्रीन जॉब्स का निर्माण और बचाव करेगी। यह 2050 तक देश को नेट-जीरो तक बढ़ाएगी। हमारे ग्रीन रिवॉल्यूशन को स्कॉटलैंड के विंड टर्बाइन, मिडलैंड्स में बनने वाली इलेक्ट्रिक कारों और वेल्स में विकसित हो रही अत्याधुनिक टेक्नोलॉजी से ताकत मिलेगी।

जीरो या अल्ट्रा-लो इमीशन व्हीकल खरीदने के लिए लोगों को मिलेगी 58.2 करोड़ पाउंड की सब्सिडी

योजना के मुताबिक पूरे इंग्लैंड में घरों और सड़कों पर इलेक्ट्रिक व्हीकल चार्ज प्वाइंट का विस्तार करने के लिए 1.3 अरब पाउंड का निवेश किया जाएगा। जीरो या अल्ट्रा-लो इमीशन व्हीकल खरीदने के लिए आम लोगों को 58.2 करोड़ पाउंड की सब्सिडी दी जाएगी। इसके अलावा अगले 4 साल में इलेक्ट्रिक व्हीकल की बैटरी के विकास और प्रॉडक्शन पर करीब 50 करोड़ पाउंड खर्च किए जाएंगे।

घरों में हाइड्रोजन के उपयोग को बढ़ावा दिया जाएगा

कार्बन उत्सर्जन करने वाली गैस के उपयोग को कम करने के लिए प्रायोगिक तौर पर घरों में हीटिंग और कुकिंग में हाइड्र्रोजन के उपयोग के लिए 50 करोड़ पाउंड का आवंटन किया गया है। सरकार तीन साल के अंदर हाइड्र्रोजन नेबरहुड और 2025 तक हाइड्रोजन विल्लेज का विकास करना चाहती है। साथ ही दशक के आखिर तक लाखों घरों वाले एक ऐसे शहर का विकास करना चाहती, जिसमें हर घर गैस का उपयोग करता हो।

U.K. में अगले साल होगा COP26 ग्लोबल क्लाइमेट कांफ्रेंस

U.K. अगले साल COP26 ग्लोबल क्लाइमेट कांफ्रेंस का आयोजन करने वाला है। कोरोनावायरस महामारी के कारण यह आयोजन 12 महीने की देरी से हो रहा है। ब्रिटेन ने 2050 तक कार्बन उत्सर्जन को घटाकर नेट-जीरो करने का भी वादा किया है।

