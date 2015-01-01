पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Nirmala Sitharaman News; Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Announcements Details: Aatmanirbhar Bharat, PLI Scheme

आत्मनिर्भर भारत अभियान 3.0:जानिए वित्त मंत्री की इन 6 प्रमुख घोषणाओं से क्या फायदा होगा, ग्रामीण अर्थव्यवस्था पर क्या असर होगा

मुंबईएक मिनट पहले
  • वित्त मंत्री ने गुरुवार को गरीब, गांव और रियल्टी सेक्टर के साथ कुल 12 सेक्टर्स पर फोकस किया
  • दिवाली और त्यौहारी सीजन से पहले वित्तमंत्री की घोषणाओं से अर्थव्यवस्था में तेजी आने का अनुमान

अर्थव्यवस्था में जान फूंकने के लिए वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने तीसरी बार राहत पैकेज की घोषणा की है। अब कुल सरकारी राहत पैकेज 29.87 लाख करोड़ रुपए का हो गया है। यानी, देश के कुल सकल घरेलू उत्पाद (GDP) का 15% हिस्सा राहत पैकेज में दिया गया है। इसमें कई सेक्टर्स के लिए राहत की घोषणाएं हैं।

आत्मनिर्भर भारत अभियान-3 के तहत गुरुवार को कुल 2,65,080 करोड़ रुपए की घोषणाएं की गईं। हालांकि, इसमें बुधवार की पीएलआई स्कीम को भी शामिल किया गया है।

पहली राहत- रियल्टी सेक्टर (रेसिडेंशियल)

स्कीम क्या है- घर के एग्रीमेंट के वैल्यू और सर्कल रेट के बीच के अंतर को 10% से बढ़ाकर 20% कर दिया गया है।

किसे फायदा होगा- घर खरीदारों और डेवलपर्स को फायदा होगा।

कैसे फायदा होगा- मान लीजिए किसी शहर में किसी घर की मार्केट वैल्यू 1 करोड़ रुपए है। इसे अभी तक बिल्डर कम से कम 90 लाख पर बेच सकता था। उससे अगर नीचे बेचता था तो उसे सरकारी विभाग को जवाब देना होता था कि मार्केट वैल्यू से इतने कम पर क्यों बेचा। अब यह प्रॉपर्टी 90 की बजाय 80 लाख में बेची जा सकती है।

आपको यह फायदा होगा कि एक तो आपको सस्ते में अब घर मिल सकेगा। दूसरा आपको अब 20 लाख पर स्टैंप ड्यूटी कम लगेगी। मान लीजिए 6% स्टैंप ड्यूटी है तो 1.20 लाख रुपए बच जाएगा। आप जब कम कीमत में घर खरीदेंगे तो इसका इनकम टैक्स भी कम लगेगा।

डेवलपर्स को क्या फायदा होगा- अभी तक जो घर नहीं बिके हैं, उसे वह मार्केट वैल्यू से 20% कम पर बेच सकता है। इससे उसकी इनवेंट्री निकल जाएगी। साथ ही जब कम कीमत पर घर बिकेगा तो उसे इनकम टैक्स भी कम देना होगा। यह योजना 2 करोड़ रुपए तक के घरों के लिए लागू होगी।

सरकार को क्या फायदा होगा- सरकार को स्टैंप ड्यूटी ज्यादा मिलेगी। घर बिकेंगे तो उसे टैक्स और अन्य पैसे मिलेंगे। घर बिकने से नए घरों की मांग बढ़ेगी तो इस सैक्टर में निवेश भी आएगा। इससे रियल्टी सेक्टर में रफ्तार आएगी। साथ ही, होम लोन की मांग बढ़ेगी जिससे बैंकों के कर्ज में बढ़ोतरी होगी। इससे अर्थव्यवस्था में तेजी आएगी।

दूसरी राहत- खाद पर सब्सिडी के लिए 65 हजार करोड़ रुपए

किसे फायदा होगा- किसानों को फायदा होगा।

कैसे फायदा होगा- किसानों को खाद पर सब्सिडी दी जाएगी, जिससे उन्हें कम पैसे में खाद मिल सकेगी। इसका फायदा यह होगा कि आने वाली फसल के लिए किसानों की लागत कम हो जाएगी। साथ ही, वे ज्यादा खाद का उपयोग करेंगे तो फसल ज्यादा होगी।

सरकार को क्या फायदा होगा- खाद पर सब्सिडी देने से जब ज्यादा फसल होगी तो ग्रामीण अर्थव्यवस्था में तेजी आएगी। एक दिन पहले ही सरकारी कृषि कंपनी इफको ने एनपी खाद पर प्रति बोरी 50 रुपए की कमी भी की थी।

तीसरी राहत- पीएम गरीब कल्याण रोजगार योजना

किसे फायदा होगा- मनरेगा जैसी योजनाओं में काम करने वालों को।

क्या फायदा होगा- दरअसल यह पुरानी स्कीम है। उसमें ही अतिरिक्त 10 हजार करोड़ रुपए दिए गए हैं। इससे उन लोगों को फायदा होगा जो मनरेगा या ग्राम सड़क योजना में काम करते हैं। इससे उन्हें ज्यादा दिन काम करने का अवसर मिलेगा। इससे उन्हें ज्यादा दिन तक मजदूरी मिलेगी।

सरकार को क्या फायदा होगा- सरकार की जो योजनाएं ग्रामीण इलाकों में चल रही हैं, उसमें तेजी आएगी और वे जल्दी पूरी होंगी। ग्रामीण अर्थव्यवस्था को तेजी मिलेगी। अब तक सरकार ने मनरेगा के तहत 73,504 करोड़ रुपए दिए हैं।

चौथी राहत- प्रॉविडेंट फंड (PF) में सब्सिडी

किसे फायदा होगा- जो लोग PF के दायरे में हैं और उससे संबंधित कंपनियों को

कर्मचारी को फायदा- जिन कर्मचारियों की सैलरी 15 हजार रुपए है उनके PF खाते में सरकार उनकी बेसिल सैलरी का 12% का योगदान देगी। यह उन कर्मचारियों के लिए होगी जिनकी नौकरी कोरोनाकाल में चली गई है और जिन्होंने एक अक्टूबर से वापस नौकरी ज्वाइन की है। या फिर जिन्हें एक अक्टूबर से नौकरी मिली है। केंद्र सरकार दो सालों तक इसका पेमेंट करेगी।

कंपनियों को फायदा- जिन कंपनियों के पास एक हजार कर्मचारी हैं उन कंपनियों और उसके कर्मचारियों के ईपीएफ में सरकार 12% का योगदान देगी। जिनके पास एक हजार से ज्यादा कर्मचारी हैं उन कंपनियों के केवल कर्मचारियों का 12% का योगदान सरकार देगी। यह सब्सिडी उन ईपीएफओ अकाउंट में जमा होगी जो नए और योग्य कर्मचारियों के आधार नंबर से लिंक होंगे।

पांचवी राहत- PM आवास योजना अर्बन

किसे फायदा होगा- रोजगार और इंफ्रा को

क्या फायदा होगा- इसके तहत 18 हजार करोड़ रुपए का फंड 2020-21 में दिया जाएगा। यह अतिरिक्त अलोकेशन है। यह पिछले साल के 8 हजार करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा है। इससे 12 लाख घर बनेंगे और 18 लाख घरों का काम पूरा होगा। इससे 78 लाख लोगों को रोजगार भी मिलेगा।

छठी राहत- कंस्ट्रक्शन और इंफ्रा के लिए

किसे फायदा होगा – कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनियों को

क्या फायदा होगा- कंस्ट्रक्शन और इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर सेक्टर की कंपनियों को पूंजी और बैंक गारंटी की दिक्कत आती थी। बैंक गारंटी के लिए इन्हें 10% की परफॉर्मेंस सिक्योरिटी देनी पड़ती थी अब कम देनी होगी। अब इसे घटाकर 3% कर दिया गया है ताकि उनके पास काम करने लायक पैसा हो। इसका फायदा उन्हीं कंपनियों को मिलेगा, जिनके प्रोजक्ट पर कोई केस ना हो। यह स्कीम 31 दिसंबर 2021 तक लागू रहेगी।

