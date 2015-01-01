पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परियोजना पर संदेह:अडानी के 6 अरब डॉलर के सोलर पावर प्रोजेक्ट के लिए कस्टमर मिलने की कोई गारंटी नहीं

नई दिल्ली29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अडानी ग्रीन और सोलर एनर्जी कॉरपोरेशन ऑफ इंडिया के बीच हुए समझौते के मुताबिक यदि SECI को खरीदार नहीं मिलता है, तो प्रोजेक्ट के प्रति उसकी कोई कानूनी या वित्तीय बाध्यता नहीं रहेगी
  • SECI ने जून 2019 में जब प्रोजेक्ट का टेंडर निकाला था, तब उसमें पावर पर्चेज एग्रीमेंट की गारंटी थी
  • एक साल बाद जब समझौते पर हस्ताक्षर हुए, तब PPA की शर्त को उसमें से निकाल दिया गया

अडानी ग्रीन एनर्जी ने इस साल जून में जिस 6 अरब डॉलर के सोलर पावर प्रोजेक्ट की घोषणा की थी, उसे कस्टमर मिल पाएगा या नहीं, इसकी कोई गारंटी नहीं है। देश की प्रमुख सौर बिजली खरीदार एजेंसी के साथ कंपनी के हुए समझौते से यह संकेत मिलता है। इससे कंपनी भारी वित्तीय संकट में घिर सकती है।

अडानी ग्रीन और सोलर एनर्जी कॉरपोरेशन ऑफ इंडिया लिमिटेड (SECI) के बीच हुए समझौते के विवरणों से पता चलता है कि यदि SECI को खरीदार नहीं मिलता है, तो प्रोजेक्ट के प्रति उसकी कोई कानूनी या वित्तीय बाध्यता नहीं रहेगी। SECI ने जून 2019 में जब प्रोजेक्ट का टेंडर निकाला था, तब उसमें पावर पर्चेज एग्रीमेंट (PPA) की गारंटी दी गई थी। लेकिन एक साल बाद जब समझौते पर हस्ताक्षर हुए, तब PPA की शर्त को उसमें से निकाल दिया गया।

समझौते पर हस्ताक्षर के बाद अब तक कंपनी के शेयर 3 गुना चढ़ चुके हैं

8 गीगावाट (GW) के इस समझौते पर हस्ताक्षर होने के बाद से अरबपति गौतम अडानी की कंपनी के शेयर तीन गुना तक बढ़ चुके हैं। इस समझौते को अडानी ने देश में अपनी तरह का अब तक का सबसे बड़ा और ऐतिहासिक समझौता बताया था। शुक्रवार को BSE पर अडानी ग्रीन एनर्जी के शेयर 4.77 फीसदी उछलकर 1135.55 रुपए पर बंद हुए।

परियोजना के लिए अभी तक SECI को ज्यादा खरीदार नहीं मिल पाए हैं

कंपनी ने कहा है कि 2022 तक 2 GW की बिजली उत्पादन क्षमता तैयार हो जाएगी, जबकि इसके बाद 2025 तक हर साल 2 GW की नई क्षमता तैयार होती जाएगी। परियोजना के लिए अभी तक SECI को ज्यादा खरीदार नहीं मिल पाए हैं। अडानी ग्रीन ने कहा है कि प्रोजेक्ट के लिए उसे विदेशी बैंकों के कंसोर्टियम से अंतरिम फंडिंग मिल जाएगी और बाद में पूंजी बाजार से भी पैसे जुटाए जाएंगे।

2030 तक दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी रिन्यूएबल एनर्जी कंपनी बनने का है लक्ष्य

अडानी ग्रीन 2030 तक दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी रिन्यूएबल एनर्जी कंपनी बनना चाहती है। उसके पास अभी 2.8 GW रिन्यूएबल एनर्जी की स्थापित क्षमता है। कंपनी 2025 तक इसे बढ़ाकर 25 GW करना चाहती है।

2.92 रुपए/kwh के प्राइस पर ठीक ठाक मार्जिन मिलने का दावा

गौतम अडानी ने जून में कहा था कि SECI के साथ हुए समझौते में तय किए गए 2.92 रुपए/kwh के पावर प्राइस पर ठीक ठाक मार्जिन मिल जाएगा। उधर SECI ने कुछ अन्य रिन्यूएबल एनर्जी कंपनियों के साथ हुए समझौते में से भी PPA शर्त को हटा दिया है। SECI के MD जेएन स्वाइन ने कहा है कि अडानी के साथ समझौता होने से पहले संभावित खरीदारों से चर्चा की गई थी और बाजार का विश्लेषण किया गया था।

