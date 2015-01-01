पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Non Oil Exports Expected To Exceed Pre Kovid Level To Rise 0 Point 3 Pc In December Quarter

आर्थिक रिकवरी:नॉन-ऑयल एक्सपोर्ट प्री-कोविड लेवल से ज्यादा रहने की उम्मीद, दिसंबर तिमाही में 0.3% बढ़कर 68.3 अरब डॉलर पर पहुंच सकता है

नई दिल्ली32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इससे पहले लगातार तीन तिमाही में नॉन-ऑयल एक्सपोर्ट में गिरावट दर्ज की गई थी
  • इंडिया एक्सिम बैंक ने हालांकि कहा कि दिसंबर तिमाही में देश का वस्तु निर्यात 77.6 अरब डॉलर का रह सकता है
  • एक साल पहले की समान तिमाही में भारत ने 79 अरब डॉलर का वस्तु निर्यात किया था
  • इस साल मार्च के बाद से देश के ऑयल एक्सपोर्ट में भारी गिरावट देखी जा रही है

एक्सपोर्ट-इंपोर्ट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया (इंडिया एक्सिम बैंक) ने एक अनुमान में कहा कि FY2021 की तीसरी तिमाही में देश का नॉन-ऑयल एक्सपोर्ट 68.3 अरब डॉलर का रह सकता है। यह पिछले साल की समान तिमाही के स्तर से 0.3 फीसदी ज्यादा है। इससे पहले लगातार तीन तिमाही में नॉन-ऑयल एक्सपोर्ट में गिरावट दर्ज की गई थी।

कुल वस्तु निर्यात में हालांकि गिरावट जारी रहने का अनुमान है। इंडिया एक्सिम बैंक ने कहा कि दिसंबर तिमाही में देश का कुल वस्तु निर्यात 77.6 अरब डॉलर का रह सकता है, जो एक साल पहले की समान तिमाही में 79 अरब डॉलर था। इस साल मार्च के बाद से देश के ऑयल एक्सपोर्ट में भारी गिरावट देखी जा रही है।

इंडिया एक्सिम बैंक ने एक्सपोर्ट लीडिंग इंडेक्स मॉडल के आधार यह अनुमान दिया

इंडिया एक्सिम बैंक ने अपने एक्सपोर्ट लीडिंग इंडेक्स (ELI) मॉडल के आधार यह अनुमान जारी किया है। एक्सिम बैंक हर तिमाही देश के कुल वस्तु निर्यात और नॉन-ऑयल निर्यात के अनुमान जारी करता है। यह अनुमान जून, सितंबर, दिसंबर और मार्च में जारी किए जाते हैं। जनवरी-मार्च 2021 का अनुमान मार्च 2021 में जारी किया जाएगा।

महामारी के दौरान कृषि व फार्मा निर्यात बढ़ा : वाणिज्य सचिव

इस बीच गुरुवार को ही वाणिज्य सचिव अनुप वधाावन ने कहा कि कोरोनावायरस महामारी के दौरान कृषि और फार्मास्यूटिकल्स सेक्टर के निर्यात में काफी बढ़ोतरी हुई है। वधावन ने PHDCCI द्वारा आयोजित एक कार्यक्रम में यह बात कही। पिछले दिनों जाीर सरकारी आंकड़ों के मुताबिक देश का वस्तु निर्यात नवंबर में 8.74 फीसदी घटकर 23.52 अरब डॉलर का रहा। इस दौरान पेट्रोलियम, इंजीनियरिंग, केमिकल्स और रत्नाभूषण सेक्टर के सेक्टर में खास तौर से गिरावट आई।

