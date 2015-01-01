पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ज्यादा नंबर निर्माण करने की योजना:लैंडलाइन से अब मोबाइल पर फोन करने के लिए डायल करना होगा जीरो

मुंबई2 घंटे पहले
लैंड लाइन से मोबाइल नंबर डायल करने के तरीके में इस बदलाव से टेलीकॉम कंपनियों को मोबाइल सेवाओं के लिए 254.4 करोड़ अतिरिक्त नंबर का निर्माण करने की सुविधा मिलेगी। यह भविष्य की जरूरतों को पूरा करने में मदद करेगी
  • देश में 100 करोड़ से ज्यादा मोबाइल फोन धारक हैं। कई लोगों के पास 2-3 नंबर्स हैं।
  • लैंडलाइन से मोबाइल पर नंबर डायल करने की ट्राई की सिफारिशों को मान लिया गया है

अगर आप लैंडलाइन फोन का उपयोग करते हैं तो अगली बार आपको मोबाइल फोन का नंबर डायल करने से पहले जीरो लगाना होगा। पूरे देश में आने वाली 1 जनवरी से मोबाइल फोन पर कॉल करने वाले ग्राहकों के लिए जीरो डायल करना अनिवार्य कर दिया जाएगा।

दूरसंचार विभाग (DoT) ने टेलीकॉम रेग्युलेटरी अथॉरिटी ट्राई (TRAI) की सिफारिशें को स्वीकार कर लिया है। इसके बाद नया नियम लागू करने का फैसला किया गया है।

ट्राई की सिफारिश को मंजूरी

TRAI ने इस तरह के कॉल के लिए 29 मई 2020 को नंबर से पहले जीरो लगाने की सिफारिश की थी। इससे टेलीकॉम सेवा देने वाली कंपनियों को अधिक नंबर बनाने की सुविधा मिलेगी। टेलीकॉम विभाग ने 20 नवंबर को जारी एक सर्कुलर में कहा कि लैंडलाइन से मोबाइल पर नंबर डायल करने के तरीके में बदलाव की ट्राई की सिफारिशों को मान लिया गया है। इससे मोबाइल एवं लैंडलाइन सेवाओं के लिए पर्याप्त मात्रा में नंबर बनाने की सुविधा मिलेगी।

सभी ग्राहकों को जीरो डायल करना होगा

टेलीकॉम विभाग ने कहा कि टेलीकॉम कंपनियों को लैंडलाइन के सभी ग्राहकों को जीरो डायल करने की सुविधा देनी होगी। यह सुविधा अभी अपने क्षेत्र से बाहर के कॉल करने के लिए उपलब्ध है। सर्कुलर के मुताबिक, टेलीकॉम कंपनियों को ट्राई की इस नयी व्यवस्था को अपनाने के लिए एक जनवरी तक का समय दिया गया है।

254 करोड़ अतिरिक्त नंबर बनेंगे

मोबाइल नंबर डायल करने के तरीके में इस बदलाव से टेलीकॉम कंपनियों को मोबाइल सेवाओं के लिए 254.4 करोड़ अतिरिक्त नंबर का निर्माण करने की सुविधा मिलेगी। यह भविष्य की जरूरतों को पूरा करने में मदद करेगी। दरअसल देश में 100 करोड़ से ज्यादा मोबाइल फोन धारक हैं। कई लोगों के पास 2-3 नंबर्स हैं। आने वाले समय में इसी तरह की मांग को देखते हुए यह व्यवस्था की जा रही है।

इसका सीधा अर्थ यह है कि मोबाइल नंबर 10 अंक का ही होगा, पर यह जीरो के साथ 11 अंक का हो जाएगा। इससे ग्राहकों को और ज्यादा नंबर दिए जा सकेंगे।

