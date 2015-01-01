पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • NSE Declares Karvy Stock Broking As Defaulter Scraped Its Membership From Exchange

कार्रवाई:NSE ने कार्वी स्टॉक ब्रोकिंग को डिफॉल्टर घोषित किया, एक्सचेंज से कंपनी की सदस्यता रद की

नई दिल्ली35 मिनट पहले
NSE का आदेश सोमवार को बाजार बंद होने के बाद से प्रभावी हो गया
  • कार्वी ने नवंबर 2019 में अपने क्लाइएंट्स के द्वारा दिए गए पावर ऑफ एटॉर्नी का दुरुपयोग करते हुए 2,300 करोड़ रुपए की सिक्युरिटीज को अपने अकाउंट में ट्र्रांसफर कर लिया था
  • ब्रोकरेज कंपनी ने क्लाइएंट्स की सिक्युरिटीज बेचकर उससे हासिल रकम को कार्वी रियल्टी लिमिटेड जैसे रिलेटेड पार्टी बिजनेसेज में ट्रांसफर कर दिया था

नेशनल स्टॉक एक्सचेंज (NSE) ने कार्वी स्टॉक ब्रोकिंग्स लिमिटेड को डिफॉल्टर घोषित कर दिया और उसकी सदस्यता रद कर दी। एक्सचेंज का यह कदम सोमवार को बाजार बंद होने के बाद से प्रभावी हो गया है। कार्वी ने नवंबर 2019 में अपने क्लाइएंट्स के द्वारा दिए गए पावर ऑफ एटॉर्नी का दुरुपयोग करते हुए 2,300 करोड़ रुपए की सिक्युरिटीज को अपने अकाउंट में ट्र्रांसफर कर लिया था।

कार्वी ने क्लाइएंट्स की सिक्युरिटीज बेच दी थी। इस बिक्री से उसे जो रकम हासिल हुई थी, उसे उसने कार्वी रियल्टी लिमिटेड जैसे रिलेटेड पार्टी बिजनेसेज में ट्रांसफर कर दिया था। सेबी ने अपनी जांच के प्रारंभिक निष्कर्ष में कहा था कि ब्रोकरेज कंपनी ने क्लाइएंट की सिक्युरिटीज का दुरुपयोग किया, इनका अन्य कार्यों में इस्तेमाल किया और ऐसे ट्र्रेड में शामिल हुआ, जिसकी अनुमति उसे नहीं दी गई थी।

NSEIL रूल्स के चैप्टर-4 के रूल्स 1 एवं 2 के तहत एक्सचेंज की सदस्यता से एक्सपेल्ड

नेशनल स्टॉक एक्सचेंज ने अपने ताजा बयान में कहा कि सभी सदस्यों को सूचित किया जाता है कि 23 नवंबर 2020 को बाजार बंद होने के बाद से कार्वी स्टॉक ब्रोकिंग को NSEIL रूल्स के चैप्टर-4 के रूल्स 1 और 2 के तहत एक्सचेंज की सदस्यता से एक्सपेल्ड कर दिया गया है और एक्सचेंज के बायलॉज के चैप्टर-12 के प्रॉविजन 1(ए) के तहत उसे डिफॉल्टर घोषित किया गया है।

सेबी ने स्टॉक एक्सचेंज को कार्वी पर अनुशासनात्मक कार्रवाई करने का निर्देश दिया था

सेबी ने कार्वी को नए क्लाइएंट्स जोड़ने से मना कर दिया था और पहले से मौजूद उसके क्लाइएंट्स के पावर ऑफ एटॉर्नी के इस्तेमाल पर सीमा लगा दी थी। बाजार नियामक ने स्टॉक एक्सचेंजेज को कंपनी पर अनुशासनात्मक कार्रवाई करने का भी निर्देश दिया था। इसके बाद NSE, BSE, मल्टी कमॉडिटी एक्सचेंज (MCX) और MSEI ने ब्रोकरेज कंपनी के लाइसेंस को सस्पेंड कर दिया था।

कार्वी के 2.35 लाख निवेशकों के फंड्स और सिक्युरिटीज को सेटल किया जा चुका है

17 नवंबर को NSE ने कहा था कि कार्वी स्टॉक ब्रोकिंग लिमिटेड के करीब 2.35 लाख निवेशकों के 2,300 करोड़ रुपए मूल्य के फंड्स और सिक्युरिटीज को अब तक सेटल कर दिया गया है।

