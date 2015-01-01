पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दिवालिया प्रक्रिया:DHFL को खरीदने की इच्छुक चारों कंपनियों ने जमा की बढ़ी हुई बोली, ओकट्री फिर सबसे आगे

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
कर्ज में डूबी DHFL के पास करीब 93 हजार करोड़ रुपए के असेट्स हैं।
  • नई बोली पर विचार करने के लिए अगले सप्ताह हो सकती है CoC की बैठक
  • DHFL पर कुल 95 हजार करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा की स्वीकृत देनदारी

दिवालिया प्रक्रिया का सामना कर रही दीवान हाउसिंग फाइनेंस लिमिटेड (DHFL) को खरीदने के लिए ओकट्री, अडानी, पीरामल एंटरप्राइजेज और SC लोवी ने इच्छा जताई है। कमेटी ऑफ क्रेडिटर्स (CoC) की मांग पर चारों कंपनियों ने फिर से बढ़ी हुई बोली जमा कर दी है। इन बोलियां पर विचार-विमर्श के लिए CoC की बैठक अगले सप्ताह हो सकती है। 26 अक्टूबर को CoC ने चारों कंपनियों से बोली को बढ़ाकर फिर से जमा करने के लिए कहा था।

ओकट्री ने लगाई सबसे बड़ी बोली

DHFL को खरीदने के लिए अमेरिका की ओकट्री ने सबसे बड़ी 33 हजार करोड़ रुपए की बोली लगाई है। पहले कंपनी ने 27,800 करोड़ रुपए की बोली लगाई थी। इसमें 15,800 करोड़ रुपए स्वीकृत देनदारी के लिए और 12 हजार करोड़ रुपए कैश इन हैंड शामिल थे। वहीं, अडानी ग्रुप ने DHFL के 48 हजार करोड़ रुपए को होलसेल एंड स्लम रिहैबिलिटेशन अथॉरिटी (SRA) पोर्टफोलियो के लिए 3000 करोड़ रुपए की बोली लगाई है। पहले कंपनी ने इस पोर्टफोलियो के लिए केवल 2250 करोड़ रुपए की बोली लगाई थी। जो इस पोर्टफोलियो की कुल वैल्यू का 5% से भी कम थी।

पीरामल ने 2 करोड़ रुपए बढ़ाई बोली

पीरामल एंटरप्राइजेज ने अपनी बोली को 2 हजार करोड़ रुपए बढ़ाकर 8 हजार करोड़ रुपए कर दिया है। साथ ही पीरामल ने DHFL के पास मौजूद 12 हजार करोड़ रुपए के कैश इन हैंड से में 9 हजार करोड़ रुपए कर्ज देने वालों को देने की बात कही है। पीरामल एंटरप्राइजेज ने DHFL के रिटेल पोर्टफोलियो के लिए बोली लगाई है, जिसकी वैल्यू करीब 33 हजार करोड़ रुपए है।

SC लोवी ने तीन विकल्प दिए

चौथी कंपनी SC लोवी ने फिर से कई शर्तों के साथ बोली जमा की है। कंपनी ने अपने रेजोल्यूशन प्लान में तीन विकल्प दिए हैं। पहले विकल्प के तहत वह DHFL का जैसा है-जहां है के आधार पर अधिग्रहण कर सकती है। दूसरे विकल्प के तहत SC लोवी ने होलसेल और SRS असेट पोर्टफोलियो खरीदने की बात कही है। तीसरे विकल्प में कंपनी ने रिटेल असेट पोर्टफोलियो को खरीदने की बात कही है।

बैंकों को 60 हजार करोड़ का राइट ऑफ करना पड़ सकता है

चारों कंपनियों की ओर से बढ़ी हुई बोली जमा करने के बावजूद DHFL को कर्ज देने वालों को करीब 60 हजार करोड़ रुपए राइट ऑफ करना पड़ सकता है। DHFL की CoC ने करीब 95 हजार करोड़ रुपए की देनदारी स्वीकृत की है। चारों कंपनियों में से ओकट्री ने सबसे बड़ी 33 हजार करोड़ रुपए की बोली जमा की है। यदि इस बोली को मंजूरी दी जाती है तो कर्ज देने वालों को बाकी राशि राइट ऑफ करनी होगी।

DHFL के पास 93 हजार करोड़ रुपए के असेट्स

कर्ज में डूबी DHFL के पास करीब 93 हजार करोड़ रुपए के असेट्स हैं। इसमें 33 हजार करोड़ रुपए का रिटेल असेट पोर्टफोलियो, 48 हजार करोड़ रुपए का होलसेल रिटेल पोर्टफोलियो और 12 हजार करोड़ रुपए का कैश या इसके बराबर के असेट्स शामिल हैं।

