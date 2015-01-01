पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डिजिटल मीडिया पर लगाम:ऑन लाइन न्यूज पोर्टल, कंटेंट प्रोवाइडर को अब सूचना प्रसारण मंत्रालय के तहत लाया जाएगा

मुंबई5 मिनट पहले
सरकार के इस नए फैसले से अब बिना किसी सबूत और झूठी खबरें परोस रहे ऑन लाइन पोर्टल पर लगाम लगेगी। इससे कानून व्यवस्था और विश्वसनीयता भी बढ़ेगी
  • सरकार ने बुधवार को इस मामले में अधिसूचना जारी कर दी है
  • बेतहाशा बढ़ रहे ऑन लाइन खबरों के पोर्टल पर लगाम लगेगी

सरकार ने बुधवार को एक बड़ा फैसला किया है। इसके तहत अब ऑन लाइन समाचार पोर्टल और सामग्री देने वाले (कंटेंट प्रोवाइडर्स) सूचना एवं प्रसारण मंत्रालय के तहत लाए जाएंगे। सरकार ने इस संबंध में एक अधिसूचना जारी कर दी है। इस फैसले से देश में बेतहाशा बढ़ रहे ऑन लाइन खबरों के पोर्टल पर लगाम तो लगेगी ही साथ ही गलत सूचनाओं को भी रोकने में मदद मिलेगी।

टीवी से ज्यादा जरूरी ऑनलाइन का रेगुलेशन

बता दें कि केंद्र सरकार ने इसके पहले सुप्रीम कोर्ट में एक मामले में वकालत की थी कि ऑनलाइन माध्यमों का रेगुलेशन टीवी से ज्यादा जरूरी है। अब सरकार ने ऑनलाइन माध्यमों से न्यूज़ या कंटेंट देने वाले माध्यमों को मंत्रालय के तहत लाने का कदम उठाया है। बता दें कि ऑन लाइन कंटेंट या समाचार पोर्टल पर अभी तक कोई लगाम नहीं है। हमेशा इस मामले में कोर्ट और सरकार के बीच भी बहस होती रहती है।

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने मांगा था जवाब

पिछले महीने सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने OTT प्लेटफॉर्म्स पर खुद के रेगुलेशन की मांग वाली याचिका को लेकर केंद्र की प्रतिक्रिया मांगा था। कोर्ट ने इस संबंध में केंद्र सरकार, सूचना व प्रसारण मंत्रालय और मोबाइल एसोसिएशन ऑफ इंडिया को नोटिस भेजा था। इस याचिका में कहा गया था कि इन प्लेटफॉर्म्स के चलते फिल्ममेकर्स और आर्टिस्ट्स को सेंसर बोर्ड के डर और सर्टिफिकेशन के बिना अपना कंटेंट रिलीज करने का मौका मिल गया है।

डिजिटल मीडिया के रेगुलेशन की जरूरत

मंत्रालय ने कोर्ट को एक अन्य मामले में बताया था कि डिजिटल मीडिया के रेगुलेशन की जरूरत है। मंत्रालय ने यह भी कहा था कोर्ट मीडिया में हेट स्पीच को देखते हुए गाइडलाइंस जारी करने से पहले एमिकस के तौर पर एक समिति की नियुक्ति कर सकता है। बता दें कि OTT प्लेटफॉर्म्स पर न्यूज पोर्टल्स के साथ-साथ Hotstar, Netflix और Amazon Prime Video जैसे स्ट्रीमिंग प्लेटफॉर्म्स भी आते हैं।

मीडिया की आजादी पर लगाम नहीं

पिछले साल सूचना प्रसारण मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर ने कहा था कि सरकार ऐसा कोई कदम नहीं उठाएगी, जिससे कि मीडिया की स्वतंत्रता पर कोई असर पड़ेगा। बता दें कि प्रेस काउंसिल प्रिंट मीडिया के रेगुलेशन, न्यूज चैनलों के लिए न्यूज ब्रॉडकास्टर्स असोसिएशन और एडवर्टाइज़िंग के लिए एडवर्टाइज़िंग स्टैंडर्ड्स काउंसिल ऑफ इंडिया है। वहीं, फिल्मों के लिए सेंट्रल बोर्ड ऑफ फिल्म सर्टिफिकेशन है। लेकिन ऑन लाइन के लिए कोई भी रेगुलेशन नहीं है।

झूठी और गलत खबरों पर नियंत्रण रहेगा

इस नए फैसले से अब बिना किसी सबूत और झूठी खबरें परोस रहे ऑन लाइन पोर्टल पर लगाम लगेगी। इससे कानून व्यवस्था और विश्वसनीयता भी बढ़ेगी। क्योंकि कई मामलों में देश में ऑन लाइन पोर्टल के जरिए भी दी गई सामग्री से अपराधों या दंगों को बढ़ावा मिलता है। हालांकि तमाम राज्यों का पुलिस विभाग का साइबर ब्रांच इस पर नजर रखता है, पर इसके लिए कोई रेगुलेशन न होने से कई बार इसमें लोग बच निकलते हैं।

